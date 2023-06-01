We spend over a third of our lives sleeping, or at least trying to. If you struggle to get a good night’s rest, there’s a lot you can do to improve the quality of your sleep. We’ve recommended small changes such as adding cooling sheets or practicing meditation—but if you’re looking for a more drastic change, a mattress swap could be your best bet. Our team did a deep dive into Awara vs. Avocado, the mattresses each brand offers, materials used, cost, and other essential variables.

Per sleep specialist Dr. Sarah Silverman, a new mattress is an investment in your sleep health. Silverman explains that the right mattress depends on materials, your sleeping position, and whatever feels the most comfortable to you. With this in mind, we’re sharing everything you need to know about Awara and Avocado so you can decide if either brand is right for you.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of each mattress and a side-by-side comparison of Awara vs. Avocado.