Awara Vs. Avocado: Which Mattress Is Best? (+ Our Top Picks From Both)
- Best for back pain: Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
- Best firm: Avocado Latex Mattress
- Best organic: Avocado Vegan Mattress
- Best affordable: Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
We spend over a third of our lives sleeping, or at least trying to. If you struggle to get a good night’s rest, there’s a lot you can do to improve the quality of your sleep. We’ve recommended small changes such as adding cooling sheets or practicing meditation—but if you’re looking for a more drastic change, a mattress swap could be your best bet. Our team did a deep dive into Awara vs. Avocado, the mattresses each brand offers, materials used, cost, and other essential variables.
Per sleep specialist Dr. Sarah Silverman, a new mattress is an investment in your sleep health. Silverman explains that the right mattress depends on materials, your sleeping position, and whatever feels the most comfortable to you. With this in mind, we’re sharing everything you need to know about Awara and Avocado so you can decide if either brand is right for you.
Keep reading for a full breakdown of each mattress and a side-by-side comparison of Awara vs. Avocado.
Awara quick facts:
- Made in China
- Hybrid mattresses made from naturally-derived materials
- One affordable mattress: Natural Hybrid Mattress that can be upgraded with a premier topper
- Prices range from $800 to $1,800
- Materials include organic cotton, latex, and wool, plus coils
Awara pros & cons:
- Super-thick comfort layer made of organic latex that provides bounce and pressure relief
- Coiled core provides stability and sturdiness
- Lifetime warranty
- Only medium firm and firm are available
- Only one mattress design
Avocado quick facts:
- Designed in Hoboken and made in California
- Sustainable materials with multiple firmness choices and a vegan model
- Three mattresses to choose from: Green Mattress, Latex Mattress, and Organic Luxury Mattress
- Prices range from $775 to $2,800
- Crafted with certified organic latex, cotton, and wool plus coils
Avocado pros & cons:
- Certified-organic materials
- Multiple product models, including a vegan option
- Excellent customer service
- Limited warranty
- On the heavier side
What is Awara?
Part of the Resident Home family of brands (which also includes DreamCloud), Awara offers several organic, non-toxic mattresses and bedding options. The brand makes an affordable mattress sourced from high-quality materials, including natural and organic latex, wool, and cotton. Awara offers customers a lifetime warranty.
The brand has received countless accolades for its offerings and has been certified by third parties such as The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, UL Greenguard, and Forest Stewardship Council.
Awara mattresses arrive at your doorstep rolled and compressed in weatherproof packaging. Shipping is free in the contiguous U.S., so the process is as stress-free as possible.
What is Avocado?
Known for its sustainable practices, Avocado is a popular mattress company offering a number of organic mattresses and bedding options. The brand sells environmentally-conscious mattresses at affordable prices, while prioritizing sustainable business practices. Avocado values the health of the planet and its people, and, as a result, has garnered quite the following (and a number of spots on our mattress roundups).
Avocado is a “Best for the World” Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral and Fair Trade certified, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet. While the brand doesn’t offer white glove delivery service like some competitors, we give Avocado brownie points for shipping its mattresses in boxes made from fully recyclable materials.
Our mattress picks from Awara and Avocado:
Best for back pain: Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Natural Dunlop latex cradles curves
- Offers motion isolation
- Organic, moisture-wicking materials
Cons:
- Too firm for some
Material:Rainforest Alliance-certified natural Dunlop latexOrganic cotton100% organic New Zealand woolSteel coils
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a weatherproof box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
Several experts, including Silverman, have highly recommended this mattress—and it’s for good reason. The hybrid model is constructed with Rainforest Alliance-certified natural Dunlop latex and individually wrapped coils, which, in tandem, offer great support while keeping you cool and comfortable.
The coils prevent motion transfer (great for couples or people who sleep with pets), while the latex layer promotes proper spinal alignment. The medium-firm feel is great for stomach or side sleepers who need support but value comfort and softness.
The brand also offers a Premier upgrade, which adds a plush topper onto the Natural Hybrid Mattress, for an additional $400. We’ve recommended this upgrade for people with lower back pain and fibromyalgia.
This mattress ships for free and arrives compressed and rolled up in a weatherproof box (read: It’s up to you to assemble it). But don’t worry, thanks to four reinforced handles, setup is actually quite easy. When you consider the fact that the brand plants 10 trees for every mattress purchased, you can feel even better about your purchase.
Best firm mattress: Avocado Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Natural, sustainable materials
- Temperature-regulating
- Great for couples
Cons:
- Too firm for most side sleepers
Material:GOLS organic-certified latexGOTS organic-certified cotton
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia KingSplit California King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:25-year
Back, stomach, and heavy sleepers take note: This latex mattress is Avocado’s firmest option yet. It gives you the supportive yet incredibly luxurious feeling of laying on your mattress, rather than sinking deep into it. The mattress is propped up by 9 inches of 100% GOLS organic certified Dunlop latex and has a bouncy yet firm feel.
It is a foam mattress—so you won’t find any springs inside—but the brand rates it at a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. This bed is a great option for couples seeking motion isolation, back or stomach sleepers looking for support, as well as tall or large sleepers.
The zig-zag pattern of the latex creates three pressure-relieving zones with various levels of responsiveness. This unconventional design helps sleepers maintain proper spinal alignment—and it’s likely what helped get this bed endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.
Best organic: Avocado Vegan Mattress
Pros:
- Vegan
- Handmade in the U.S.
- Standout motion isolation
Cons:
- Heavy
Material:GOLS organic-certified latexGOTS organic-certified cottonReclaimed steel springs
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:25-year
Vegans in particular will love this option from Avocado. This eco-friendly pick is on our list of the best organic mattresses. It impressed our team with standout motion isolation, thanks to its carefully distributed 1,400+ coils.
Rather than wool, Avocado’s vegan mattress is made from 100% organic cotton batting, which was ethically harvested from family farms in India. The mattress is incredibly comfortable, as it features a soft yet firm finish that’s great for all types of sleepers who crave extra support.
Best affordable: Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
Pros:
- Natural and organic materials
- Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association
Cons:
- Some say it’s too soft
Material:GOLS organic-certified latexGOTS organic-certified cottonGOLS-certified latexRecycled steel coils
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
How it arrives:At your doorstep, rolled and compressed in a box
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:10-year
Made from GOLS-certified Dunlop latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, organic cotton, and recycled steel coils, this mattress is a fantastic option for environmentally-conscious sleepers who want a great night's sleep at an affordable price. Like the other Avocado mattresses, this one is biodegradable, uses no toxic chemicals, fiberglass, or polyurethane foam, and even has a MADE SAFE non-toxic seal for added safety.
The latex has an open-cell structure that prevents you from sinking in, but rather supports you and holds you up. What’s more, the material is naturally temperature regulating. Customers say the mattress helps relieve joint pain, too.
Awara vs. Avocado: Quick facts
|Brand
|Price
|Firmness
|Certifications
|Materials
|Trial
|Warranty
|Awara
|$800 to $1800
|medium-firm
|Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX; Greenguard Gold; Forest Stewardship Counsil
|Rainforest Alliance-certified natural Dunlop latex; Organic cotton; 100% organic New Zealand wool; Steel coils
|365 nights
|Lifetime
|Avocado
|$775 to $2800
|soft; gentle firm; medium; medium-firm; firm;
|Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX; Greenguard Gold; GOTS; GOLS; Forest Stewardship Counsil
|GOLS organic-certified latex; GOTS organic-certified cotton; Recycled steel coils
|365 nights
|25-year
Comparing the cost of Awara vs. Avocado
Awara mattresses range from $800 to $1,800, while Avocado mattresses start at $775 and go up to $2,800. The two are in a similar ballpark, but Avocado has slightly more expensive options. Both offer free shipping to the contiguous U.S., and all mattresses arrive at your doorstep rolled up in a box.
Mattresses are known to be an investment—and, if you ask us, there’s no better investment than in your sleep, health, and well-being. Science backs us up, too. Not only does a deep sleep play an important role in how tired you feel throughout the day, but it also directly impacts your immune system, mood1, mental health, and how well your body performs its essential tasks.
Comparing the materials of Awara vs. Avocado
Silverman recommends opting for a mattress made of organic cotton, organic wool, and, preferably, natural latex. Thankfully, both Awara and Avocado design mattresses with several (if not all) of those materials. Awara’s mattresses feature Rainforest Alliance-certified Dunlop latex and certified organic wool fibers from New Zealand. Avocado’s mattress materials are entirely biodegradable and ethically harvested from the brand’s very own farms. Whichever you choose, rest assured you’ll sleep peacefully without breathing in toxins from synthetic materials.
Comparing the certifications of Awara vs. Avocado
Awara and Avocado have certifications you can feel good about. Two popular certifications to look for are The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (which means that the product has been tested for harmful chemicals) and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which certifies that the product is made from at least 70% organic materials, Silverman explains.
Awara’s mattresses are made with materials that have been awarded The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, as well as Greenguard Gold Certified. This means the brand’s products are built to contribute to safer, healthier air.
Avocado mattresses contain materials that are certified organic by GOTS, Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) (a standard that ensures latex products contain more than 95% raw material), Greenguard Gold Certified, and certified by the The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX.
Both are Forest Stewardship Council certified, which speaks to the fact that both meet standards agreed upon by the FSC—a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of responsible forest management worldwide.
Who should try an Awara mattress?
For those who appreciate the convenience of a bed in a box and value sustainability, Awara is a great option to consider. If you’re a hot sleeper looking for a mattress that offers optimal circulation, Awara’s offerings are sure to impress you.
The mattresses are made with organic Dunlop latex and pocketed coils that allow for breathability without too much bounce, along with other naturally-sourced materials that are free from ozone depleters and other harmful chemicals.
Awara mattresses have a medium, ‘luxury firm’ level of firmness, which makes them great for a number of sleeping positions. Back sleepers will appreciate how the Awara mattress cradles the natural curvature of the spine, while side sleepers will find comfort in the plush Euro tops. We’ve recommended an Awara mattress for those who sleep on their sides, people suffering from shoulder pain, and for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by their partner’s movement. Even stomach sleepers will enjoy the medium firmness of Awara mattresses.
Who should try an Avocado mattress?
If you value knowing exactly what you’re consuming (or, in this case, sleeping on), you’ll appreciate how transparent Avocado is. You can easily learn about the brand’s “farm to mattress” philosophy (the brand does, in fact, have its own organic farms!) and exactly how the latex mattress cores are manufactured.
Because Avocado offers so many mattresses, there’s something in its lineup for everyone. Side sleepers and lighter-to-average-weight people will enjoy the brand’s super-soft options, while back sleepers will appreciate the firmer mattresses available that can provide proper support and pressure relief.
We’ve recommended Avocado mattresses to people who need more motion isolation (e.g. people who sleep with a disruptive partner or pet), as well as those who are on a budget.
FAQ:
Is Awara made in China?
Yes, Awara mattresses are made in China.
Is Awara certified organic?
Awara mattresses feature wool and cotton that are certified organic. The mattresses are GREENGUARD GOLD certified and follow strict chemical emissions guidelines.
Who owns Awara?
Awara is owned by Resident Home, a company that also owns Nectar and DreamCloud mattress brands.
Are Avocado beds firm?
On a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 being the firmest), Avocado ranks many of its mattresses at an average of 7, which is considered medium-firm.
The takeaway
Awara and Avocado are sustainable, affordable, nontoxic brands offering comfortable and supportive mattresses. Both offer high-quality, eco-friendly designs that lean on natural ingredients like latex, cotton, and wool. Sleep specialist Dr. Sarah Silverman says the two brands are fantastic options and both land in her top five. Truly, you can’t go wrong with either.
To really elevate your sleep routine, check out our picks for the best pillows.