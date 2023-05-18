Saatva Vs. DreamCloud — How To Choose Which Mattress Is Best For You
While most mattress companies seem similar on the surface, there’s a lot that sets the top brands apart from the rest. Our team did a deep dive into Saatva vs. Dreamcloud, the mattresses each brand offers, materials used, cost and other variables. In learning more about the two brands, testing a ton of mattresses, and speaking with experts, we found a few key differences between Saatva and Dreamcloud.
Firmness, design, and materials all contribute to the quality of your sleep. Mark Huntsinger, a doctor of physical therapy with expertise in sleep, helped us learn how to decide if a mattress is right for you. With his insight in mind, we’re sharing everything you need to know about Saatva and Dreamcloud—so you can make an informed decision and improve your sleep.
Continue below for our full breakdown and side-by-side comparison of Saatva vs. Dreamcloud.
Saatva quick facts
- Made in the United States
- Multiple firmness and height options
- Eight mattress models to choose from: Saatva Classic, Loom & Leaf, Saatva Latex Hybrid, Solaire, Memory Foam Hybrid, Zenhaven, Saatva HD, Saatva Youth, and Crib Mattress
- Prices range from $355 to $5,050
- Materials include organic cotton, Guardin™, CertiPUR-US® certified foams, and recycled steel coils
Saatva pros & cons
- Customized firmness and height options
- Lifetime warranty
- Made with a breathable organic cotton cover (great for hot sleepers)
- Some users say the mattresses don’t hold their shape for long
Dreamcloud quick facts
- Made in the United Kingdom
- Cooling gel memory foam aids pressure relief and regulates temperature
- Three mattress models to choose from: the Dreamcloud, Dreamcloud Premier, and Premier Rest
- Prices range from $839 to $3,838
- Materials include cashmere blend, soft foam, gel memory foam, and steel springs
Dreamcloud pros & cons
- More affordable than Saatva
- Lifetime warranty
- Memory foam relieves aches and pressure
- Cooling
- Too bouncy for some
- Not sustainable
- Not made in the United States
Saatva vs. Dreamcloud
|Product
|Price
|Firmness
|Certifications
|Materials
|Delivery
|Saatva
|$995-$5050
|Plush soft; luxury firm; firm; relaxed firm
|CertiPUR-US®; GREENGUARD GOLD; eco-INSTITUT; GOLS
|carbon steel coils; high-density eco-friendly memory foam; organic cotton; natural latex
|White glove
|Dreamcloud
|$839-$3838
|One firmness option for each mattress
|CertiPUR-US®
|memory foam; conventional foam; springs; cashmere blend; polyfoam
|Arrives in a box
Comparing the cost
Saatva mattress prices range from $995 to $5,050, while the DreamCloud mattresses start at $839 and go up to $3,838. DreamCloud is the less expensive option—however, setup is not included. In fact, the DreamCloud is delivered compressed and rolled into a box, whereas the Saatva is hand-delivered with white glove delivery included in the mattress cost.
Per Huntsinger, “there is no amount of money that is too much to spend on a mattress and pillows. The effect of good sleep on overall health is one of the most important contributors to our health and should be focused on much more than it is.”
Our team at mindbodygreen agrees—and science backs the importance of high-quality sleep. Not only does sleep play an important role in how tired you feel, but it also impacts your immune system, mental health, mood1, and how quickly your body recovers.
Comparing the materials
While both Saatva and Dreamcloud mattresses contain some organic and non-toxic materials, Saatva has significantly more to offer when it comes to sustainability. Dreamcloud uses memory foam in all its mattresses, which is not a sustainable material.
All Saatva mattresses are made with nontoxic materials. The brand uses organic cotton and natural latex in many of its mattresses. While memory foam is not the most sustainable material, Saatva’s eco-friendly memory foam is made from renewable oils that give off less greenhouse gasses during the manufacturing process. All materials are sourced in the United States. The brand has some of the top certifications, such as GOLS-certified organic, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT.
Dreamcloud sources its materials from around the world, using natural latex, pocketed coils, and memory foam. Again, the memory foam is not sustainably-sourced and the foams only meet the bare minimum certification, CertiPUR-US®.
Comparing the firmness
If you’re not sure what type of firmness to choose, experts say medium-firm is typically the best bet. We have plenty of roundups on the best mattresses for the best medium-firm mattresses, extra-firm mattresses, and soft mattresses—and both brands have been featured numerous times.
For those looking to customize the firmness, Saatva is likely a better option. Most of the brand’s mattresses come in multiple comfort levels. Dreamcloud, on the other hand, does not have that option. However, each of the three mattresses Dreamcloud offers has varying levels of “plushness.”
Huntsinger recommends considering “spinal problems, age of the person, width of shoulders and hips, and sleeping position,” when choosing what firmness level is best for you. He adds that, “A medium firmness mattress probably covers the most amount of people, both healthy and people with spinal problems.” For back sleepers, a firmer mattress is likely best.
Who should try a Saatva mattress?
If setup and delivery are important to you, you’ll love Saatva’s white glove service. The brand’s delivery team will come into your home to deliver and set up the mattress, free of charge. As for the Saatva mattresses themselves. What’s more, there are multiple mattresses to choose from, depending on your preferences.
We’ve recommended Saatva mattresses for back, stomach, and side sleepers. Saatva’s mattresses have also been included in our roundups for the best mattresses for hip pain, people with allergies, scoliosis, fibromyalgia, neck and back pain, and for couples. In other words: The mattresses are so diverse, whether you’re a side, back, stomach, or combination sleeper, you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs.
Huntsinger says, “Side sleepers tend to do best with a few inches of really cushy material right on the surface, and then semi-firm below that. In other words, it’s important where the soft material is, especially for side sleepers because they need to sink in more than back sleepers. It seems to me like the Saatva is superior in this aspect.”
Who should try a Dreamcloud mattress?
For those who appreciate the convenience of a bed in a box, Dreamcloud is an option you should absolutely consider. If you’re looking for an ultra-soft option, the original Dreamcloud is said to have a cloud-like touch and feel. What makes this mattress so unique is the various layers, meticulously designed so that it’s the perfect level of soft, plush, and firm, all in one.
Dreamcloud is a great option for stomach sleepers, thanks to the soft yet firm feel. That said, Huntsinger does warn against sleeping on your stomach, saying it can lead to aches and pains. “I don’t recommend anyone sleep on their stomach due to the stress it puts on various joints in the neck and spine and the movement asymmetries it can cause.”
On the subject of aches and pains, we’ve recommended Dreamcloud mattresses for people with back pain, scoliosis, and joint pain and arthritis. The brand is a great choice for anyone who prefers a cloud mattress.
Our top picks from Saatva:
Saatva Classic
Pros:
- Custom options for firmness and height
- Great for hot sleepers
- Plush top layer
Cons:
- Pricey
- Some users claim there is a strange chemical smell to the mattress
Materials:Organic cottonCertiPUR-US® certified foamsRecycled steel coils
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California King
How it arrives:Free delivery and setup
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
This style is especially great for side sleepers and those who want the ability to decide between multiple firmness options. The mattress is available in Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm. Additionally, there are two height options to choose between, including 11.5-inch and 14.5-inch.
Not only is this mattress hand-delivered with the brand’s white glove service, but you can rest easy knowing that you’re getting a lifetime warranty. If anything breaks, the brand will take care of it right away.
The current rating on the Saatva website is 4.8 stars, with 2,767 reviews. Customers rave about how great this pick is for back pain and how comfortable it is from the very first night.
Who should try it: Side sleepers, people with back pain, hot sleepers, couples
Who should skip it: Stomach sleepers
Saatva Loom & Leaf
Pros:
- Two firmness options to choose from
- Eco-friendly memory foam
- 6 comfortable layers
Cons:
- Some users claim the mattress is too firm
- Some users claim sagging occurs
Materials:Organic cottonCertiPUR-US® certified foamsGuardinNatural thistle pulp
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California King
How it arrives:Free delivery and setup
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
Do you like your mattress to feel like a hug? If yes, the Loom & Leaf is for you. This mattress has two comfort levels to choose from including Relaxed Firm (great for side sleepers) and Firm (great for back and stomach sleepers). Crafted with five-pound memory foam, it provides the body with relieved pressure and stability. Plus, the mattress is cooling and hypoallergenic.
With over 500 reviews, the Loom & Leaf currently has a 4.9 out of five-star overall rating on the Saatva website. Customers say the mattress is high quality, extremely comfortable, and gives them an better sleep than they expected.
Who should try it: People who love the feel of memory foam but want something on the firmer side
Who should skip it: Those who prefer the feel of latex or innerspring
Our top picks from Dreamcloud:
Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- 4/5 surveyed customers claim back pains have decreased
- 7 comfortable layers
- Excellent coil support
Cons:
- Some find it too firm
Materials:Cashmere blendSoft foamGel memory foamSteel springs
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia KingSplit California King
How it arrives:Mattress is delivered in a box
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
This hybrid mattress is the brand’s best value product. The 14-inch design is made from seven layers: a cashmere blend cover, soft foam, memory foam, a transition layer, individually wrapped coils, a base layer, and a lower cover. Plus, it comes at a fraction of the cost of other similar mattresses on the market.
The hybrid design provides the perfect blend of contouring, pressure relief, and support. he coils offer targeted support and the memory foam layers provide gentle pressure relief. We’d recommend this mattress to people experiencing back pain, or anyone who is looking to prioritize spinal alignment (which we all should be doing!).
What's more, the mattress has over 13,000 reviews on the brand's website and still maintains an overall rating of 4.6 out of five stars. People say it has eliminated tossing and turning, eases back and hip pain, and is incredibly durable. A few do note that it takes a few days to break in.
Who should try it: Couples; people with back, neck, shoulder, or joint pain; hot sleepers; side sleepers
Who should skip it: Those who prefer a firm mattress
DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Pressure-relieving
- Breathable
- Eases back pain
Cons:
- Some report sagging
Materials:Cashmere blendSoft foamGel memory foamSteel springs
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia KingSplit California King
How it arrives:Mattress is delivered in a box
Trial period:1 year home trial
Warranty:Lifetime
This model is made with the same seven layers as the classic style; however, the height of each individual layer varies. To recap, the layers include a cashmere blend cover, soft foam, memory foam, a transition layer, individually wrapped coils, a base layer, and a lower cover.
For delivery, the mattress will be compressed and rolled up into a box. Once it’s delivered, simply unroll it and wait 72 hours for it to reach its maximum height.
The current rating on the DreamCloud website is 4.6 stars, with over 13,084 reviews. Though, it’s important to note all DreamCloud mattresses share reviews in the same spot on the website and are not separate.
Who should try it: Those who love the feel of memory foam, side sleepers, couples, people with back pain
Who should skip it: Stomach sleepers
FAQ:
What is comparable to Saatva?
The TEMPUR-Cloud mattress from Tempur-Pedic is a similar option to Saatva. The price point is a bit cheaper, so if you’re on a budget, this would be a great mattress to consider.
Is Saatva made in China?
No, Saatva mattresses are made in the United States.
What mattress is similar to Dreamcloud mattress?
The Winkbed is a similar mattress to Dreamcloud, and has similar price points. It’s also a hybrid mattress, like the Dreamcloud. Read our full Winkbed review here.
Is DreamCloud owned by Nectar?
Yes, Nectar owns Dreamcloud.
The takeaway.
Overall, Saatva and Dreamcloud offer hybrid mattresses made from high-quality materials. Saatva is the more expensive option of the two, but according to reviews and studies, the higher price is worth it—plus, the brand wins in the sustainability department. Dreamcloud arrives compressed and rolled in a box and is incredibly easy to set up. Saatva, on the other hand, offers white glove delivery. Still not sure which is right for you? Learn more about how to choose the best hybrid mattress.