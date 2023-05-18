While most mattress companies seem similar on the surface, there’s a lot that sets the top brands apart from the rest. Our team did a deep dive into Saatva vs. Dreamcloud, the mattresses each brand offers, materials used, cost and other variables. In learning more about the two brands, testing a ton of mattresses, and speaking with experts, we found a few key differences between Saatva and Dreamcloud.

Firmness, design, and materials all contribute to the quality of your sleep. Mark Huntsinger, a doctor of physical therapy with expertise in sleep, helped us learn how to decide if a mattress is right for you. With his insight in mind, we’re sharing everything you need to know about Saatva and Dreamcloud—so you can make an informed decision and improve your sleep.

Continue below for our full breakdown and side-by-side comparison of Saatva vs. Dreamcloud.