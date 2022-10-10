This mattress feels like a hotel bed, in the best way. It’s a combination of recycled steel coils, non-toxic memory foam, and a plush, organic cotton Euro pillow-top. The best part about the bed is how customizable it is; you can choose from three firmness options, and pick either a 11.5- or 14.5-inch height.

The Luxury Firm is the brand’s best-selling model, and a good fit for all sleep styles (although strict side sleepers might prefer the Plush Soft model). Folks with scoliosis will appreciate the balance of cushion and enhanced support in the middle, which helps keep your hips and shoulders in alignment, no matter your chosen sleep position.

Saatva delivers all of its mattresses through white glove delivery, which means someone will bring it into your home for you and help set it up. The beds are never compressed or rolled into a box (Saatva says this helps maintain its mattresses’ quality). Depending on the brand and model, you might even qualify to have your old mattress and box spring removed at the time of delivery, which is a huge help.

What customers say:

A big reason we chose the Saatva Classic as the best overall, is the rave reviews from people with scoliosis. Several say it’s been a great firm option and makes them feel supported, without feeling like they’re on a hardwood floor.

One person with scoliosis writes, “I usually have issues (scoliosis which leads to an achy back) sleeping on new mattresses but this one, I never had issues.” And another who ordered the Luxury Firm for them and their partner comments, “She has scoliosis, and I have chronic arthritis, and degenerative disc disease. Every single morning in the past 2 weeks, we have not had a single backache or headache, having slept soundly on this truly luxury mattress!” If you end up finding the Luxury Firm too firm or too soft, you can exchange your bed (or return it altogether) within the 365-night trial. Saatva is also known for having excellent customer service.