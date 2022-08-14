Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS is a family physician and HIV specialist in California. He takes a holistic approach to healthcare, incorporating principles of functional medicine and using food as medicine when working with patients.

Jamey Powell is a writer, editor, and actor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets.

The best mattresses for hip pain provide the optimal level of support and pressure relief to make your snooze as peaceful as possible—and hopefully have you springing out of bed like you’re a teenager again (hey, we can dream).

It goes without saying that a good night’s sleep is invaluable for your well-being , and anything getting in the way of your precious zzz’s is worth evaluating—especially hip pain . If you think your current sleep set-up is to blame for your hip pain (think: a too-hard bed triggering pressure points or a saggy, too soft mattress sending you out of alignment), a new mattress might just bring sweet relief.

The impact of hip pain on your sleep.

While the cause of your hip pain could be due to a slew of reasons—such as sprains, strains, or simply overuse—sleeping can also lead to achy hips, according to Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia.

“Some sleeping positions, namely sleeping on your side, are considered to cause more strain than other positions,” says Bonney. She suggests that taking stock of your current mattress might shed some light on existing hip pain.

“If your mattress is sagging or unsupportive, this can cause misalignment of the hip and worsen pain,” explains Bonney. “A mattress that's too hard could also trigger pressure points, which may lead to a sore hip. If you have chronic hip pain, it's important to choose your mattress correctly because your choices can either worsen or improve that pain.”

Luckily, there’s a sweet spot for folks experiencing hip pain; Bonney suggests a medium-firm mattress for the right mix of support and comfort. Of course, what feels comfortable and supportive to you will come down to your body size and preferred sleep position. For example, side sleepers will need a little more cushion than back and stomach sleepers, and a medium-firm mattress might feel softer to someone carrying more weight.

With personal preferences in mind, our list below covers a lot of bases by catering to different sleep styles, budgets, and mattress types, all while providing non-toxic, medium-firm support.