The 8 Best Mattresses And Toppers For People With Hip Pain
It goes without saying that a good night’s sleep is invaluable for your well-being, and anything getting in the way of your precious zzz’s is worth evaluating—especially hip pain. If you think your current sleep set-up is to blame for your hip pain (think: a too-hard bed triggering pressure points or a saggy, too soft mattress sending you out of alignment), a new mattress might just bring sweet relief.
The best mattresses for hip pain provide the optimal level of support and pressure relief to make your snooze as peaceful as possible—and hopefully have you springing out of bed like you’re a teenager again (hey, we can dream).
The impact of hip pain on your sleep.
While the cause of your hip pain could be due to a slew of reasons—such as sprains, strains, or simply overuse—sleeping can also lead to achy hips, according to Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia.
“Some sleeping positions, namely sleeping on your side, are considered to cause more strain than other positions,” says Bonney. She suggests that taking stock of your current mattress might shed some light on existing hip pain.
“If your mattress is sagging or unsupportive, this can cause misalignment of the hip and worsen pain,” explains Bonney. “A mattress that's too hard could also trigger pressure points, which may lead to a sore hip. If you have chronic hip pain, it's important to choose your mattress correctly because your choices can either worsen or improve that pain.”
Luckily, there’s a sweet spot for folks experiencing hip pain; Bonney suggests a medium-firm mattress for the right mix of support and comfort. Of course, what feels comfortable and supportive to you will come down to your body size and preferred sleep position. For example, side sleepers will need a little more cushion than back and stomach sleepers, and a medium-firm mattress might feel softer to someone carrying more weight.
With personal preferences in mind, our list below covers a lot of bases by catering to different sleep styles, budgets, and mattress types, all while providing non-toxic, medium-firm support.
How we picked:
All beds below are made with non-toxic materials in the USA and meet CertiPUR-US rigorous emissions and quality standards.
We prioritized brands that focus on sustainably-sourced and organic materials in their beds. If a bed is lacking in that department, we’ll call it out.
As Bonney said, medium-firm mattresses are your best bet for proper alignment of the hips and shoulders; all of these beds tick that box.
We scoured hundreds of reviews on each bed to ensure that people with hip pain were finding real relief from the mattress.
The best mattresses for hip pain of 2022:
Best for shoulder and hip pain: Saatva Latex Hybrid
Pros:
- Spongy latex for pressure relief
- Natural materials & durable design
Cons:
- No firmness options
- Spot clean only cover
When it comes to medium-firm support, latex foam provides a bouncy, yet plush surface. Countless reviewers praise the Saatva Latex Hybrid for reducing aches and pains, namely in their hips and shoulders. The signature Saatva hand-tufted pillow top gives it a real luxury feel, while the latex and foam work together to provide a cooler sleep surface, making this a good pick for hot sleepers.
Unlike many other brands, Saatva never compresses and rolls the mattress to fit into a box. That means you'll skip the funky odors and decompression time needed for boxed arrivals, and delivery includes free removal of your old mattress, too. Another perk of Saatva is that all of its materials are GREENGUARD Gold and eco-INSTITUT certified, so they’re free of pollutants & emissions. The brand also uses natural latex, organic cotton and wool, and recycled coils—eco-points!
Best for back and hip pain: The WinkBed
Pros:
- Multiple firmness options suit different body types
- Supportive hybrid design
Cons:
- No removable cover
- Not sustainable materials
The WinkBed is a supportive-yet-plush hybrid mattress that has a true hotel-bed feel. With a thick layer of individually wrapped innerspring coils and a plush gel-foam pillow top, it’s a great medium-firm choice for combination back, stomach, and side sleepers.
In fact, it’s actually my preferred mattress. I was waking up with aches and pains (primarily my back) from my old, too-soft mattress, so my husband and I switched to the Luxury Firm WinkBed—and we can’t say enough good things about it. I’m a combination side-and-back sleeper (with the occasional stomach visit), and this bed is the perfect balance of support and cushioning for my body. The medium-firm mattress cradles my hips nicely, yet it offers plenty of alignment regardless of what position I’m in. If you’re a strict side sleeper, they also have a softer model available for you.
The only arena WinkBeds struggles in is the sustainability department. Beyond using recycled metal for the innerspring coils, this bed doesn’t have as many eco-friendly credentials (or certifications) as many other mattresses on this list. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, check out the EcoCloud Hybrid Mattress, which is slightly softer but uses natural Talalay latex and organic wool.
Best medium mattress: WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Natural latex & organic cotton
- Supportive hybrid design
Cons:
- No removable cover
- Only one firmness option
WinkBeds’ more eco-friendly option has a slightly softer feel than its original bed (listed above). It’s still a hybrid mattress with a base layer of coil springs inside for support, but under the organic cotton cover is a four-inch layer of natural Talalay latex. This addition creates a buoyant, yet plush feel that puts it right in the middle of Winkbed’s firmness scale.
Like the original WinkBed, the EcoCloud has considerable edge support, which means you can sprawl all the way out to the edges without worrying about sagging. The Talalay latex also helps muffle motion, so you’re less likely to feel a partner or ped move in the night.
Many reviewers comment on improved hip or back pain with this mattress, and it seems to be a hit with a wide range of body types. Both a 280-pound male and 115-pound female raved about the support they received from the EcoCloud. But if it ends up not being your cup of tea, you’ll have 120 nights to use the company’s free returns policy.
Just be aware that WinkBeds suggests rotating your mattress every two weeks, which is a lot of labor for a mattress that doesn’t have handles.
Best for side sleepers: Casper Wave Hybrid
Pros:
- Targeted support for side sleepers
- Cooling gel for temperature control
Cons:
- Relatively pricey
- Might be too soft for some
With 4.5 out of 5 stars, the Casper Wave Hybrid is a fan-favorite, especially for side sleepers—one reviewer calls it a “supportive cloud.” The hybrid model contains perforated, breathable foam, springs, and latex for a structured, yet cushy feel. Yet what makes the mattress really stand out is the zoned support. The design uses gel pods to add additional targeted support under your waist and lower back, which helps keep you in alignment all night long.
Another perk is that the Wave’s springs and perforated foam make this a relatively cool surface for a foam-topped bed. Speaking of foam, Casper rates the Wave at a true “medium” feel, which might be too soft for folks weighing more than 230 pounds. Luckily Casper offers a free 100-night sleep trial (and even has a few showrooms for you to give it a flop before you commit).
While none of the materials are certified organic, Casper uses recycled polyester and up-cycled cotton in the Wave’s cover—and you can rest easy that all materials meet CertiPUR-US’s strict emissions and quality standards.
Best budget-friendly: Avocado Eco Organic Mattress
For a slightly less expensive pick that doesn’t skimp on quality or care for the environment, you’ll want to check out the Avocado Eco Organic. Sure, we could have put an even cheaper memory-foam bed on this list—but for a true, supportive hybrid for hip pain, you’ll be hard pressed (pun intended) to find another bed like this for under $1,300.
If you couldn’t already tell from the name of this bed, the Eco Organic has a ton of environmentally-friendly perks. Like all of Avocado’s mattresses, it’s made with sustainably-sourced materials from the company’s own farms in Guatemala. And it has no shortage of organic and sustainability-based certifications, including GOTS, GOLS, and GREENGUARD Gold. Avocado is also a certified B Corporation and climate neutral. Whew—we might as well call this pick the “best sustainable mattress” on this list while we’re at it!
Avocado says the Eco Organic is slightly less firm than its original bed, the Avocado Green Mattress (which a lot of reviewers say runs firmer than expected). The Eco Organic has more of a true medium-firm feel that makes it a good fit for side, back, and stomach sleepers, as it works hard to relieve pressure for folks struggling with hip and back pain.
Best cooling: Nolah Evolution 15”
Pros:
- Targeted support for alignment
- Luxury Euro top feel
Cons:
- Fewer sustainability efforts
- Only one 15” height
The Evolution 15” from Nolah is a solid pick for anyone looking for a hybrid bed with a luxury-feel. The mattress has targeted support in the coil system to keep your hips and shoulders in alignment while you’re sleeping. Plus, the cotton Euro top adds a plush, cradling feel that’s reminiscent of a swanky hotel bed.
In terms of cooling, Nolah says its organic cotton cover and graphite-infused foam promotes cooler sleep—and hot-sleeping reviewers seem to agree. Alongside the praise for temperature control, the Evolution gets a lot of love from people who were experiencing hip pain with their old mattress, including one woman who says she now feels 20 years younger.
When it comes to the Evolution’s three firmness options, the “luxury firm” option is the biggest crowd-pleaser. On a firmness scale it sits at a 6-7 out of 10, making it a true medium-firm mattress and a great pick for folks with hip pain.
Nolah doesn’t shine as brightly as some other brands on this list in the eco-friendliness department, but all of their foams are non-toxic and they do include recycled plant fibers in the foundation layer of this bed. For a more natural mattress, you might check out the Nolah Natural 11”, a Talalay latex mattress.
Best memory foam: Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress
Pros:
- Supportive with a memory foam feel
- Superior trial and warranty periods
Cons:
- Memory foam isn’t for everyone
- Spot clean only cover
While it’s not known to be the most supportive of sleep surfaces, some people just love the cradling feel of memory foam. Luckily, the Loom & Leaf mattress from Saatva delivers considerable support without compromising on that signature memory foam squish.
The Loom & Leaf includes five layers of non-toxic foam and has a soft, organic cotton cover. The first layer of foam under the cover is dedicated to lumbar support, which helps keep your hips in alignment while snoozing. It comes in two different firmness options: relaxed firm or firm. Saatva gives the relaxed firm a 5 to 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, and puts the firm at an 8. It recommends the relaxed firm for side sleepers and couples with varied preferences, while the firm is reserved for strict back and stomach sleepers.
Like Saatva’s other beds, we love that Loom & Leaf focuses on quality, eco-friendly materials, which can be tricky to find in an all-foam bed. Plus, this mattress also falls under Saatva’s generous year-long sleep trial, so if it ends up not being the right one for you, you can return it for free.
Best mattress topper for hip pain: Sleep on Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Topper
Pros:
- Budget-friendly price
- Organic, fair trade foam
Cons;
- Shorter trial period
A topper is a quick (and significantly less expensive) way to change the feel of your current mattress. If you’re looking to add an additional layer of supportive cushion to relieve hip pain, latex makes for a great mattress topper for hip pain, thanks to its buoyant and responsive feel.
Sleep On Latex's Pure Green Natural Latex topper comes in three different thickness options, and three firmness options. Side sleepers will probably prefer the feel of the medium topper, while stomach and back sleepers are better off with the firm version. The latex foam is covered in perforations to help regulate temperature, but there’s also an option to add an organic cotton cover if you don’t like the feel of the holes through your sheets (several reviewers do not).
Sleep On Latex is a Chicago-based brand that has many of the same credentials and business practices as bigger names like Avocado or PlushBeds, such as using GOLS-certified organic, fair trade foam. The big difference? Its mattresses and toppers are considerably less expensive. Yet the toppers still get rave reviews on Amazon from folks looking to remedy hip pain, although your return policy and warranty might not be the same on Amazon versus the company website.
What causes hip pain?
Our hips work hard for us all day long, so it’s no surprise when they decide to act a little grumpy. Hip pain can stem from a slew of daily activities, like running or yardown, or simply having poor posture (did you just uncross your legs?).
The occasional uncomfortable hip might be remedied with some rest or gentle yoga. But hip pain could also be a symptom of a larger issue like sciatica or a chronic condition. Another possible culprit is arthritis, which studies have shown can disturb sleep.
If you’re experiencing chronic hip pain, be sure to chat with your doctor to get to the root of the problem.
FAQ
Can a mattress affect hip pain?
An older, sagging, or too-firm mattress might send your body out of alignment while you sleep, or trigger pressure points in your hips, causing pain.
What firmness is best for hip pain?
Experts suggest that medium-firm mattresses offer the best combination of comfort and support to combat hip pain.
What’s the best sleeping position for hip pain?
Sleeping on your back (on a firmer mattress) is likely to reduce pressure on your hips—however, if you typically prefer to sleep on your side, a mattress that offers more support is a better choice than trying to switch sleep positions altogether.
The takeaway.
If you’re consistently waking up with hip pain, a new mattress (or a firm mattress topper) might be the remedy. Just remember that while hybrid mattresses are the most likely to provide that expert-recommended, medium-firm support, the right mattress for you will come down to your sleep style and body size. Here’s to happy hips!
Jamey Powell is a writer, editor, and actor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.