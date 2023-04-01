The 10 Best Memory Foam Mattress Toppers To Extend The Life Of Your Mattress
Whether you’re hoping to extend the lifetime of your mattress or add a bit of extra comfort, a mattress topper can help hold you over until you’re ready to invest in a new mattress. The best memory foam mattress toppers relieve pressure from the body while you’re sleeping, and are especially enticing for side sleepers or people with chronic pain and discomfort, according to Patrick Porter, Ph.D., a neuroscience expert and the founder of BrainTap.
Below, learn why a good night’s sleep is essential to overall health1. Plus, check out our picks of the best memory foam mattress toppers of 2023.
What is a mattress topper?
A mattress topper is an extra layer of material you can place on top of your mattress to enhance your comfort while sleeping. Mattress toppers “can add support that may be lacking in your mattress or even add cushioning to a very firm mattress,” says Kevin Lees, D.C., director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic.
Most memory foam mattress toppers are two to four inches tall. Mattress toppers have varying firmness levels, depending on your needs. Some include cooling elements, such as gel beads that regulate your temperature for a more optimal sleep.
“Memory foam mattress toppers can help provide better spinal alignment and reduce pressure points, which may be particularly beneficial for side sleepers and people with chronic pain or discomfort,” says Porter. They’re also “an affordable way to change your sleeping experience without having to purchase a new mattress,” adds Dr. Lees.
Who should use a memory foam mattress topper?
“Memory foam mattress toppers are suitable for a wide range of people,” Porter says. They’re ideal for anyone who needs extra comfort or pressure relief, and those with joint or muscle pain, he explains. What’s more, they can help you keep your mattress in good condition for longer.
While there are cooling memory foam mattress toppers available, memory foam typically leads to a warmer night’s sleep. That in mind, hot sleepers may consider other materials when shopping for a mattress topper.
Those with specific back issues and heavy body types might also steer clear of this material, as it may not be supportive enough for them, says Porter. It’s also important to note that memory foam is not the most sustainable option. For a more eco-friendly choice, check out the Sleep On Latex Mattress Topper, or Avocado’s Organic Latex Mattress Topper, which are both made with environmentally-friendly materials.
- Best firm: Tempur-Adapt Topper
- Best for back pain: Layla Memory Foam Topper
- Best for side sleepers:Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- Best cooling: Nest Cooling Topper
- Best eco-friendly: Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper
- Best budget: Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- Best thick: Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- Best thin: Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- Best hybrid: Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper
- Best hypoallergenic: Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper
The benefits of a memory foam mattress topper
As mentioned, a good mattress topper can extend the life of your mattress. The extra layer of material also provides comfort if your mattress is too firm or soft for your liking. Plus, it might improve spinal alignment and provide added support for different kinds of sleepers, such as people who sleep on their sides, according to Porter.
Those who share a bed with a partner may also consider using a memory foam mattress topper, as the material tends to have great motion isolation. In other words, you’re less likely to disturb your partner while tossing and turning in the night (and vice versa).
The downsides of a memory foam mattress topper are that the material may retain heat, causing discomfort for hot sleepers, Porter points out. Some memory foam mattress toppers have an initial off-gassing odor from the volatile organic compounds (VOCs). You can avoid this by searching for foam mattress toppers made from organic materials, such as the two we mentioned earlier.
How to choose a memory foam mattress topper
When purchasing a memory foam mattress topper, use the below considerations to narrow down your choices.
Density
Keep density and firmness in mind when shopping for a memory foam mattress. “Higher-density memory foam provides better support, durability, and contouring,” says Porter. How firm or soft you want your mattress topper to be is up to your personal preferences, but a softer option is best for pressure relief while a firmer layer will help with support and spinal alignment, he says. “For those who share a bed with an active sleeper, consider a thicker memory foam mattress topper that may help absorb some of the motion,” adds Lees.
Features
Each memory foam mattress topper has its own features. To find the best option, consider what’s important to you, such as cooling properties, breathability, or multiple firmness options.
Materials
Porter recommends paying attention to the material of the memory foam mattress topper. While memory foam is not an eco-friendly material in itself, some are made of hypoallergenic materials to reduce the risk of allergies, and others are CertiPUR-US® certified, meaning they meet the bare minimum requirements for avoiding potentially harmful chemicals.
How we picked:
To compile this list, we searched for memory foam mattress toppers that met the criteria outlined by our experts. We considered the density, firmness, features, and materials of each option.
Customer reviews helped us determine which memory foam mattress toppers are worth the money and who they might be best for.
While there are several splurge-worthy picks on our list, we kept price in mind when choosing the best memory foam mattress toppers and included options for a range of budgets.
We always strive to find products that are better for the environment. That in mind, sustainable options are slim when it comes to memory foam. We’ve called out the brands that make extra effort to champion sustainability.
Our picks for the best memory foam mattress toppers:
Best firm: Tempur-Adapt Topper
Pros:
- Pain-relieving
- Washable cover
Cons:
- No trial period
- May be too thick for some fitted sheets
This firm, three-inch memory foam mattress topper is made with the same memory foam the brand uses in its signature mattresses. It’s designed to relieve pressure points and respond to your weight, shape, and temperature. Basically, it will give you a taste of sleeping on a Tempur-Pedic mattress without the full investment.
The topper includes a removable, washable cover made from a moisture-wicking polyester blend. The cover is hypoallergenic, thanks to the brand’s Surface-Guard Technology that protects against allergens like dust mites. Plus, it has corner straps to keep it in place on mattresses up to 13 inches thick.
Orders ship right to your door with free shipping—and, while the topper might have a slight initial odor, it should disappear in a few days.
Best for back pain: Layla Memory Foam Topper
Pros:
- Made with antimicrobial copper
- Soft cover
- Long trial period
Cons:
- Doesn’t always stay in place
- Not very cooling
Another two-inch memory foam mattress topper, this pick is infused with copper, giving it cooling, antimicrobial properties. Copper gel beads keep bacteria away and absorb body heat. The topper has a soft polyester blend cover and includes straps to prevent it from sliding off your mattress. The foam is CertiPUR-US® certified and made in the United States.
Reviewers say this topper relieves pain from pressure points by promoting proper alignment as you sleep. “I am sleeping well, feel more rested, and my back no longer hurts when I awake,” one shopper writes.
While this topper is compressed in a box for shipping, it will be ready to sleep on after less than an hour and has little to no smell, according to reviews.
Best for side sleepers: Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Pressure relieving
- Cooling
- Great for side sleepers
Cons:
- Some find it too firm
This three-inch memory foam topper is infused with heat-resistant graphite to help you stay cool in your sleep. The topper comes with a breathable, moisture-wicking organic cotton cover that secures to your mattress with elastic bands. It also reduces motion transfer (a plus for couples), and relieves pressure points, making it ideal for side sleepers.
“It feels like a dream every night,” one reviewer writes. “I can do unlimited back and side sleeping without being woken up due to pain.”
With white glove delivery (included in the cost), the brand delivers the topper to your door and sets it up in the room of your choice. The topper may emit an odor when first unpacked, but the smell will quickly go away, according to reviewers.
Best cooling: Nest Cooling Topper
Pros:
- Cooling
- Comfortable for all sleeping positions
Cons:
- Some find it too plush
This cooling memory foam mattress topper is two inches tall and made from a CertiPUR-US® certified temperature-responsive foam. The open polymer design promotes a cooling effect, while the soft-yet-firm density relieves pressure points. The topper has straps sewn into each corner, to help it stay put on top of your mattress.
The topper will arrive rolled and compressed in a compact box, but it only takes a few minutes for it to unfurl to its full shape without odor, according to reviews.
The brand's site has hundreds of reviews from satisfied customers with all different sleeping positions. One person writes, "We love the Cooling Topper. It has made our bed even more comfortable. It is well-made and the corner bands help to keep the topper firmly on the mattress. The firmness is just perfect and works well with our older Nest luxury firm hybrid Alexander mattress and keeps the temperature at a good level. I am a side sleeper; my husband is a back sleeper, and it works well for both. The only downside is that the bed is now so comfortable, it's tough to get out of bed in the morning"
Best eco-friendly: Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Stays put
- Soft cover
- Can use right away
Cons:
- Not cooling
- Some complain about the “sinking” feeling
This two-inch mattress pad is made from the brand’s signature Adaptive foam which is encased in a polyester blend cover for comfort. The cover also has a no-skid silicone beading bottom to keep it in place.
The open-cell foam is breathable to keep you cool and is ideal for placing on top of a mattress that feels just a bit too firm. It was also designed to ease pressure points in the body, including the hips and shoulders. It’s CertiPUR-US® certified and GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning it’s been screened for more than 10,000 harmful chemicals and VOCs that impact indoor air quality.
Reviewers note the unboxing and assembly process is easy; the mattress topper shouldn’t give off any kind of smell, and you don’t need to wait for it to unfurl since it’s not compressed for shipment.
Best value: Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Cooling
- Comfortable for all sleeping positions
Cons:
- Some say it’s too soft
- Initial off-gassing smell
This memory foam mattress topper is two inches tall and offers support by adapting to the contours of your body, no matter what position you sleep in. The gel-infused foam provides a relatively cool surface to sleep on—so this is a great choice for hot sleepers, too.
Starting at $64 for a twin size, this mattress topper comes at a great value for the price. Reviewers confirm that it’s comfortable to sleep on, especially if you have a mattress that feels too firm on its own. “I didn't realize I was sleeping on rocks this whole time until I've added this on top of my mattress and I have been transformed,” writes one Amazon reviewer.
The topper arrives compressed for easy shipping and needs 24 to 48 hours to expand fully after unpacking. It may have an initial off-gassing smell, but reviewers say this goes away in time.
Best thick: Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Lumbar support
- Infused with green tea and charcoal
- Easy to store
Cons:
- Some reviews mention issues with it expanding properly after unpacking
- May slip during sleep
This four-inch memory foam mattress topper is made with green tea- and charcoal-infused bio-foam and the brand’s signature TorsoTec® material. The TorsoTec® layer is designed to relieve hip and shoulder pain, while the green tea memory foam promotes a cooler sleeping environment. The castor seed oil and charcoal are meant to absorb moisture.
The foam is CertiPUR-US® certified, meaning it’s made without phthalates, flame retardants, formaldehyde, and other potentially harmful chemicals. Countless Amazon reviewers confirm there is no off gassing smell.
The mattress is rolled up and shipped to your door and will take about 24 hours to expand to its full size once unwrapped. It comes with a strap that allows you to roll up the layer for efficient storage when it’s not in use.
Top rated: Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Many sizes available
- Cooling
Cons:
- Too soft for some
This best-selling memory foam mattress topper has more than 73,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The two-inch tall topper is made from polyurethane memory foam gel beads and a soft, supportive CertiPUR-US® certified foam. The foam contours to your body to help with aches and pains, making it a great choice if your mattress feels too firm on its own. Thousands of gel beads help with temperature regulation for a cooler night’s sleep.
The topper arrives compressed in a box for you to unpack. It needs 24 to 48 hours to decompress before you can sleep on it, but reviewers say it doesn’t give off a strong chemical smell when it comes out of the plastic packaging.
Best hybrid: Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Washable cover
- Anti-slip straps
Cons:
- Some reviewers note an initial off-gassing smell
- Runs warm
This thick mattress topper is four inches tall and includes a 2.5-inch layer of supportive memory foam and a 1.5-inch layer of down alternative fill. The memory foam works to alleviate pain from key pressure points, including the hips and shoulders. As is typical with memory foam, it also eliminates motion transfer. The removable pillow top cover adds a layer of plush softness that’s comfortable for all sleeping positions—plus, it’s removable and machine-washable. The topper has adjustable straps and an elastic skirt to keep it in place.
While it might emit an off-gassing odor when you first unpack it, but the scent should go away in one to two days, according to the brand and reviewers.
With nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.5 overall rating on the brand's site, this topper gets a lot of love. One customer writes, "This has made a difference in my quality of sleep. I have sciatica and I would struggle on my tempurpedic every night to find a comfortable position. After the 2nd night with my topper I was sold. I actually feel like I got a goods nights rest and don't limp out of the bed in pain."
Best hypoallergenic: Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Moisture and odor controlling
- Temperature regulating
Cons:
- Too plush for some
- Takes time to fully expand
For a naturally hypoallergenic memory foam mattress topper, consider Lucid’s bamboo charcoal-infused pad. It’s three inches tall for pressure point relief, but the standout feature is the odor- and moisture-controlling bamboo charcoal. Bamboo charcoal helps eliminate smells, absorb moisture, regulate temperature, and prevent allergens. The topper is also ventilated for added airflow.
It comes compressed in a box and will take one to two days to fully unfurl according to reviewers. There may be a slight smell upon initial unpacking that will eventually fade.
This topper has nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviews calling out pain relief and a better sleep. Many say the topper helped to extend the life of their mattress. One person writes, "After arriving on a late flight my next trip, I put an extra-puffy cotton mattress pad over this, made up the bed, and turned in for the night. It was absolutely heavenly! I couldn't believe I was in the same bed. This topper (and to some extent the puffy mattress pad cover used with it) converted Mom's miserable bed into a thing of delightful pillowy comfort. The difference in comfort and functionality was stunning."
FAQ:
How thick of a memory foam topper is best?
This is different for everyone, but most toppers are between two and four inches thick. “Typically, the thicker memory foam mattress toppers will provide the most support,” says Lees. “Side sleepers or larger people may benefit more from the extra support, whereas a back sleeper or more petite person might prefer something thinner.”
Is heavier memory foam better?
“A heavier memory foam mattress topper may provide better support and durability, but it does not necessarily mean it is better for sleep or pain relief,” says Porter. Density and firmness are important factors to consider, but the best option depends on an individual’s needs. “Not all people prefer to sleep in the same position, and some may find a heavy memory foam mattress topper to be too hot,” Lees adds.
Can a mattress topper make a bed softer?
Per Lees, "If you have a firm mattress, most memory foam mattress toppers will add some softness."
The takeaway
A memory foam mattress topper is an affordable way to make your bed more comfortable, help you get better sleep, and positively impact your overall health. If you're ready to fully upgrade your mattress, check out our picks for the best memory foam mattress. And for a more eco-friendly choice, you might consider one of the best latex mattresses.