A mattress topper is an extra layer of material you can place on top of your mattress to enhance your comfort while sleeping. Mattress toppers “can add support that may be lacking in your mattress or even add cushioning to a very firm mattress,” says Kevin Lees, D.C., director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic.

Most memory foam mattress toppers are two to four inches tall. Mattress toppers have varying firmness levels, depending on your needs. Some include cooling elements, such as gel beads that regulate your temperature for a more optimal sleep.

“Memory foam mattress toppers can help provide better spinal alignment and reduce pressure points, which may be particularly beneficial for side sleepers and people with chronic pain or discomfort,” says Porter. They’re also “an affordable way to change your sleeping experience without having to purchase a new mattress,” adds Dr. Lees.