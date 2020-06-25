The researchers analyzed sleep patterns of 12 heterosexual couples—both individually and together—over the course of four nights. Using a method called dual simultaneous polysomnography, they measured brain waves, respiration, muscle tension, bodily movements, and heart activity throughout sleep. The couples also answered questionnaires about their relationship status, including levels of passion and depth, as well as the length of the relationship.

They found that couples who slept together experienced an increase in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which is thought to be connected to dreams, emotions, memory, and creativity.

Additionally, couples who scored highly on “relationship depth” were more likely to synchronize their sleep movements. Interestingly, even when couples physically moved around, their sleep quality was not disrupted.

Two possible components—ambient temperature and psychological factors—may play a role in this improved REM sleep, lead researcher Henning Johannes Drews, Ph.D. tells mbg. “Both factors might be relevant," he says. Here's why: