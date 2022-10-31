The 5 Best Mattresses For Sex In 2022 If You Want To Maximize Pleasure
When it comes to sex, people spend a heck of a lot of time thinking about what they put into their bodies or what they put their bodies into. Few consider what they put their bodies on: their mattress.
The mattress you have sex on can be the difference between a banging time in bed and a sex session that's cut short by aches and pains, according to Searah Deysach, a sex educator and owner of pleasure products company Early to Bed. "It's going to be impossible to relax and enjoy the sexual activity at hand if your mattress is putting you in discomfort or pain," she says. And "if you are uncomfortable [or in] pain, you probably aren't experiencing pleasure or able to connect with your partner(s), which are really the whole point of sex." True!
A few fewer rompathons each month may not seem like that big of a deal. But for people who value and prioritize sexual connection, physical touch, and sexual intimacy in their lives, the absence of sex can lead to feelings of isolation, disconnection, and inadequacy, says Deysach. As such, replacing your old mattress with a sex-friendly one can help fill your life with not only more orgasms and quality sleep but more love, too.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best mattresses for sex on the market, organized by category. Shop now; snore and squeal later.
A quick look at the best mattresses for sex in 2022:
How does your mattress affect sex?
No doubt, there's a time and place for kitchen counter, car, or shower sex. But most people do the majority of their boning in bed. And if their mattress isn't comfortable? Well, that boning is going to be marked by pain rather than pleasure.
"Sex is just as much a mental thing as it is a physical thing, if not more so," explains Drew O’Bannon, a sex and intimacy expert with Emma Sleep, the manufacturer of the Emma CliMax® Hybrid, a sex mattress created to celebrate real bodies and their intimate moments in bed. "So, if your mind is somewhere else because your back is uncomfortable on the mattress or your body hurts, it's going to be hard to stay in the moment and enjoy what you're doing."
Here's the thing: The mattress you have sex on is also the mattress you sleep on. (Unless of course you have a separate sex room, in which case, kudos!) And the quality of your sleep can also affect your overall life—including your sex life.
Shelby Harris, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist, clinical associate professor of neurology and psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and director of Sleep Health at Sleepopolis, explains that poor sleep can lead to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and it can also cause issues with mood regulation, mental health, and more: "Poor sleep can also lead to irritability, stress, and anxiety that can lead to conflicts in your relationships that make sexual connection impossible or unappealing," she says. In other words, you (don't) snooze and you lose (out on sex).
So, when it comes to your mattress, both sex and sleep experts alike say it's worth investing in a quality choice. "Spend what you can afford within your budget, but don't skimp out on this luxury, as you are going to be spending a lot of time on it—after all, we spend an average of one-third of our lives asleep," says Wendy Troxel, Ph.D., a senior behavioral scientist, certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist, and author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep.
What makes a mattress better for sex?
Bounce
Whether you want a mattress with more or less bounce is going to come down to personal preference. Some pleasure seekers want mattresses with a heck of a lot of bounce because it can help them find their rhythm. A rider, for example, might appreciate that the mattress takes over some of the up-and-down work during rider-on-top positions (e.g., the classic cowgirl).
Other people think bounce interferes with the natural rhythm of sex. People who enjoy super-slow, soulful sex (like those into tantric sex, for example) may prefer investing in a mattress with minimal bounce.
Noise
Typically, how loud a mattress is is correlated with how bouncy it is. Generally speaking, O'Bannon says the bouncier a mattress is, the louder it will be, while the firmer a mattress is, the quieter it will be.
If you need to keep it down while you get down, consider investing in a memory foam mattress, which will be soundless. If you live alone or don't have kids and therefore have a little more flexibility in noise level, you'll have more options.
Firmness
As far as firmness goes, O'Bannon says you want to take a Goldilocks approach. "Mattresses that are too firm can absorb the impact of your rhythm, resulting in you and your partner becoming out of sync," they say. "On the other hand, mattresses that are too soft can feel like quicksand and restrict your movements in bed."
Weight capacity
It sounds obvious, but if you're going to have sex on a mattress, you need that mattress to be able to accommodate the body weight of you and the person (or people) you're having sex with. If you or a partner are bigger-bodied or group sex makes a regular appearance in your sex life, be sure to check the weight capacity, suggests O'Bannon.
As they put it, "People of all sizes deserve a comfortable place to sleep and have intimate moments."
Temperature regulation
"Getting 'hot and heavy' is a euphemism for sex, but if things get too hot literally, you'll be uncomfortable while you're having sex," says O'Bannon. After all, no one wants sweat in their eyes when they're getting it on, they say. Truth!
So, if you and your bae run warm—or you don't have air conditioning—you might consider investing in a temperature-regulating or temperature-controlled mattress.
"While a heavy, traditional foam mattress can absorb and retain excess heat," a temperature-regulating mattress is designed to maintain a comfortable body temperature and dissipate body heat while you Zzz, explains O'Bannon. And of course, they do the same while you O!
Your sleep position
Unless you're tapping into your inner Christian Grey and buying this mattress for your dungeon, sex isn't the only thing you'll be doing on this mattress. You'll also be sleeping on it, so you'd be wise to think about what position you get into when you crawl between the sheets.
Typically, back and side sleepers do best with medium-firm mattresses, while stomach sleepers do best with firm mattresses, according to Harris. The firmness level recommended is all about what firmness will best protect their back and lumbar spine, she says.
How we picked:
Between birth control, lubricants, sex toys, and more, there's no shortage of things for you to spend your money on for better sex. No doubt, a mattress is going to be one of your pricier purchases, but it shouldn't cost you your entire savings. Here, we included mattresses at all price points so that even bangers on a budget can get a mattress that fits their freaky needs.
Just as you shouldn't trade your mental health for good sex, you shouldn't trade your back health for a good sex mattress. All of the mattresses included below are designed to help you maintain spinal alignment when you doze off with your post-O glow.
You wouldn't put toxic ingredients in your body via things like sex toys and lubricants, and you shouldn't put them under your body while you snooze or snog, either. In our selections, we prioritized sustainable, nontoxic mattresses. In the cases that the mattresses are not eco-friendly, we name that.
“It is a good idea to try out your mattress first before you commit,” says Troxel, especially if you’re going to share your mattress with partners. Thankfully, “many mattress companies offer generous and flexible return policies that allow for trial ones and test drives,” she says.
mbg's picks for the best mattresses for sex in 2022:
Best for couples: The Helix Dusk Mattress
Pros:
- Cooling cover pulls heat away from body
- Ideal for missionary sex
- Affordable price point
Cons:
- Not eco-friendly
- May not be firm enough for some
- Less comfortable for positions like sideways 69 or spooning
If missionary is the bread and butter of your sex life, the Helix Dusk Mattress is for you. Designed for back and stomach sleepers, this medium-feel mattress will hold you while you hold each other. And because the mattress is made primarily from different types of foam, you won't have to worry about your mattress squeaking and squealing while you play. (Parents, take note!)
Best soft mattress: Casper Nova Hybrid
Pros:
- Breathable material
- 7 ergonomic zones for pressure relief
- Easy delivery & setup
Cons:
- Expensive
- Slightly bouncier than other options
- A little too soft for some people
Casper made waves nearly a decade ago when they revolutionized the bed-in-a-box concept. Since then, the brand has continued to outdo itself over and over again. Their best innovation for sex? The Casper Nova Hybrid.
Made from a combination of body-hugging foam and resilient springs, this mattress simultaneously supports your neck, back, and crack while also encouraging airflow to keep you from getting too hot.
One thing to keep in mind: Casper says that this mattress is medium-firm, but many of the reviews say it's actually quite soft, which is why we gave it gold for best soft mattress. So, if you're looking for a mattress that's a little more firm, you may want to look elsewhere.
Most affordable sex mattress: Emma CliMax® Hybrid
Pros:
- Supports up to 1,000 pounds
- Includes 2 free pillows
- Patented pillowtop cover helps you stay dry
Cons:
- May not be firm enough for some
If you agree that sometimes there *is* such a thing as too hard in the bedroom, then you should look into the Emma CliMax Hybrid mattress. This medium-firm mattress is made from six different layers, which O'Bannon says, "work synergistically to provide the highest level of comfort, support, and bounce for every bedtime desire."
Made specifically with plus-size sleepers in mind, this foam mattress is also ideal for any couples composed of one or more bigger-bodied lovers. "It's for couples of all shapes and sizes who do more in bed than just sleep," they say. Though of course, throuples and quads are more than welcome to enjoy, too.
Best for group sex: Big Fig Mattress
Pros:
- Supports up to 1,100 total pounds
- Firmer edge support
- Thermo-cooling technology
- Financing options available
Cons:
- May be too firm for some people
- Foam material minimizes bounce during sex
- Need to buy the Big Fig mattress foundation to go with it
Big Fig set out to create a mattress that would support bigger-bodied singles and couples throughout a lifetime of sleep. Made from a combination of high-density foam and thermogel cooling technology, the Big Fig Mattress does exactly that.
However, the mattress's ability to hold 1,100 pounds at a time isn't just noteworthy for heavy pleasure-seekers but for group sex enthusiasts of all sizes. The mattress is firm enough to keep from sagging even when three or more people are humping and pumping in the middle of it.
Best, the Perforated Gel-Infused Latex Foam and ThermoGel-treated fabric work together to dispel all the heat your activities may generate.
Best for temperature regulation: The PerformaSleep Mattress
Pros:
- Affordable price point
- Includes 2 free pillows
- Excels at temperature regulation
Cons:
- May be too firm for some people
- Marketing may be off-putting to non-athletes
The oh-so-affordable Performance Sleep mattress is loved among avid exercisers, but it should be loved among sexercisers, too. Why? Because in addition to being among the most affordable mattresses, few mattresses are quite as good at regulating temperature as this one. The top layer is infused with copper, which enables the mattress to wick heat away from your body and keep you dry while you doze. And, underneath the moisture-wicking top is high-density foam base that helps relieve pressure from your hot spots.
FAQ:
What is the best mattress for sex?
There is no universal best sex toy, best sex position, or best sex act. So, it should come as no surprise that there is no mattress for sex that is going to pleasure all pleasure-seekers. The best sex mattress for you will depend on things like your and your partners' body weight, how hot or cold you get, the positions you get into while you sleep, and more.
If, for example, you're bigger-bodied or have group sex, you'd be wise to invest in a mattress like Big Fig Mattress. If, however, you and your boo are lightweight stomach sleepers who enjoy a softer mattress, the Casper Nova Hybrid would be a better option.
What kind of bed is better for sex?
First, pick the best mattress. How? By thinking through what degree of bounce, noise, temperature control, and firmness will allow you to have the comfortable sex you want to have, as often as you want to have it.
Once you've picked out your mattress, you can pick the best frame. Here, you'll want to think about noise level, sturdiness, and style. If you or your partner are a rigger or rig-bunny, you'll probably want to make sure to pick an option with a frame.
Is a firmer mattress better for sex?
It depends on who you ask. Some people feel like the bottom partner gets "lost" in a soft mattress, and therefore prefer a firm mattress. Other people find firm mattresses downright uncomfortable and therefore prefer soft ones.
Is sex better on a foam mattress?
This is another question with multiple answers. Some people say yes because the foam holds them up; other people say no because foam offers no bounce.
The takeaway.
At the end of the day (heh, literally!), the mattress you have sex on can add to or detract from the sex itself. To maximize the pleasure potential of each and every romp, outfit your bedroom with a mattress designed for the type of banging you want to do.
