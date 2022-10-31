When it comes to sex, people spend a heck of a lot of time thinking about what they put into their bodies or what they put their bodies into. Few consider what they put their bodies on: their mattress.

The mattress you have sex on can be the difference between a banging time in bed and a sex session that's cut short by aches and pains, according to Searah Deysach, a sex educator and owner of pleasure products company Early to Bed. "It's going to be impossible to relax and enjoy the sexual activity at hand if your mattress is putting you in discomfort or pain," she says. And "if you are uncomfortable [or in] pain, you probably aren't experiencing pleasure or able to connect with your partner(s), which are really the whole point of sex." True!

A few fewer rompathons each month may not seem like that big of a deal. But for people who value and prioritize sexual connection, physical touch, and sexual intimacy in their lives, the absence of sex can lead to feelings of isolation, disconnection, and inadequacy, says Deysach. As such, replacing your old mattress with a sex-friendly one can help fill your life with not only more orgasms and quality sleep but more love, too.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best mattresses for sex on the market, organized by category. Shop now; snore and squeal later.