8 Ways To Level Up Your Classic Cowgirl Position To Make It Even Hotter

When people think of the cowgirl, Violet notes it's typically seen as riding your partner by rigorously bouncing up and down. "It's an incredible way to do it, [but] don't be afraid to try out other motions that feel good," she says. You can sit cross-legged for the lotus sex position, move up and down, forward and backward, or sideways while toying around with the pace and depth. This doesn't always have to happen on a bed either—try doing it on a chair, a sofa, or a similar setup. Or, turn it around for reverse cowgirl.