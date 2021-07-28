This Sex Position Is Perfect For Women Who Love Dominating In Bed

The Amazon position works nicely for all genders. The partner on the bottom can use a penis or a sex toy, while the partner on top can be penetrated vaginally or anally. And of course, there's also a way to incorporate solo-play time.

For couples with a vulva partner and penis partner, start by getting into a missionary position where both partners face each other. For vulva-to-penis couples, the vulva owner should be on top.

"Have the bottom partner bend their legs up to the chest or in a tabletop position while the vulva owner straddles their partner. The partner on top can use one hand to insert the penis while using their legs to bounce up and down on their partner while being penetrated," Chavez Qureshi explains. "The other hand can be used to stimulate the clitoris or to use a handheld device for extra clitoral stimulation."

If you and your partner both have penises, you can do the same position with anal penetration. If you both have vulvas, follow the same instructions as above but with the bottom partner using a strap-on with a dildo. "Also, the position can be done without a strap-on and instead use a vibrator or double-sided dildo for extra stimulation," Chavez Qureshi adds.

This position requires some balancing and some attention in your core, Menezes adds, but it's totally worth it. Carol Queen, Ph.D., sexologist with Good Vibrations, jokes she's fairly certain this is why headboards were actually invented: "For any kneeling or squatting person-on-top positions, having a (sturdy enough) headboard to grab can really help with stability and the ability to have some support during thrusting," she says.