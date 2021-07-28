This Sex Position Is Perfect For Women Who Love Dominating In Bed

Since the Amazon position is a variation of the cowgirl position, you can totally flip and reverse it, just like Missy Elliot. "Instead of straddling the penetrating partner, the person on top is turned facing away from their partner," Hall explains, which can be a playful twist and makes space for additional stimulation from a small vibrator.

"If squatting over and straddling a partner is impossible (sometimes things don't always align), then modifying the position by squatting between the partner's legs can be a great alternative," she adds.