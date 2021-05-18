Since the odds of reaching orgasm through penetration alone are pretty low, it's important for women to know there are a handful of techniques that can make the act more pleasurable for them. The researchers behind the study also emphasized the importance of just having concrete language to describe these techniques.

"This information can help us build a vocabulary to describe female pleasure that currently doesn't exist," lead author of the study Devon J. Hensel, Ph.D., says in a news release.

"When something doesn't even have a name, it's made literally unspeakable," research scientist Christiana von Hippel, ScD, MPH, adds. "Until now, there haven't been words for the specific ways women improve their pleasure. By giving these prevalent techniques names and showing how they can be effective, we hope women will be empowered to explore what they like and advocate for what they want, in and outside of the bedroom."

Because knowledge, paired with sexual self-esteem, are the keys to better sex.