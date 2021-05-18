mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
4 Techniques Women Use To Take Vaginal Penetration To The Next Level

4 Techniques Women Use To Take Vaginal Penetration To The Next Level

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
4 Ways Women Take Vaginal Penetration To The Next Level

Image by VegterFoto / Stocksy

May 18, 2021 — 18:33 PM

While fun for many, vaginal penetration isn't likely to make a woman reach orgasm. Fewer than one in five women reach orgasm from penetrative sex alone, usually requiring clitoral stimulation to get there. That said, there are ways to make sex better without completely getting rid of missionary—and many women may actually be using these techniques already.

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One surveyed 3,017 American women between 18 and 93 years old, mostly cisgender and heterosexual, asking how they increase their pleasure during vaginal penetrative sex. Here are the four most common techniques they found: 

1. Rocking 

Of the participants, 76.4% said they increase the sensation of penetration with a technique called "rocking." With this technique, the woman is rocking her body up and down so that the clitoris is constantly rubbing against the base of the penis or sex toy. Though P-in-V sex involves the penis being thrust in and out, "rocking" requires it to stay put inside the vagina the whole time. 

Advertisement

2. Angling

The most popular technique women said they use to increase pleasure was called "angling." Of those who were surveyed, 87.5% say they rotate, raise, or lower the pelvis or hips during penetration to hit that sweet spot. 

3. Pairing 

Though this was the least common technique, 69.7% of women still said they use a technique called "pairing" to increase pleasure during penetration. Pairing describes the act of touching yourself or having your partner stimulate your clit (either with their finger or a sex toy) as penetrative sex is happening. This usually leads to what is called "blended orgasm," a type of orgasm triggered through simultaneous vaginal and clitoral stimulation.

4. Shallowing 

The second most common technique is called "shallowing." More than 83% of participants said this act—where their partner shallowly touches the inside of the vagina with the tip of their penis, a sex toy, the tongue, lips, or fingertip—is more likely to increase pleasure or the chance of reaching orgasm when followed by penetration.

Advertisement

Why does this research matter?

Since the odds of reaching orgasm through penetration alone are pretty low, it's important for women to know there are a handful of techniques that can make the act more pleasurable for them. The researchers behind the study also emphasized the importance of just having concrete language to describe these techniques.

"This information can help us build a vocabulary to describe female pleasure that currently doesn't exist," lead author of the study Devon J. Hensel, Ph.D., says in a news release

"When something doesn't even have a name, it's made literally unspeakable," research scientist Christiana von Hippel, ScD, MPH, adds. "Until now, there haven't been words for the specific ways women improve their pleasure. By giving these prevalent techniques names and showing how they can be effective, we hope women will be empowered to explore what they like and advocate for what they want, in and outside of the bedroom."

Because knowledge, paired with sexual self-esteem, are the keys to better sex. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Love

How Well Do You Know Your Partner? Take This Couples’ Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan
How Well Do You Know Your Partner? Take This Couples’ Quiz To Find Out
Parenting

A Parenting Expert On How To Teach Kids To Celebrate Themselves

Janice Johnson Dias, Ph.D.
A Parenting Expert On How To Teach Kids To Celebrate Themselves
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Personal Growth

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference

Jody Kemmerer, LCSW
Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference
Spirituality

Jupiter In Pisces Will Bring A Summer of Karmic Tests: Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins
Jupiter In Pisces Will Bring A Summer of Karmic Tests: Here's What To Know
Beauty

It's Basically Summer: Here's How To Deal With Melasma Naturally

Alexandra Engler
It's Basically Summer: Here's How To Deal With Melasma Naturally
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Does The Viral #AuraChallenge Really Work? We Asked An Aura Reader

Sarah Regan
Does The Viral #AuraChallenge Really Work? We Asked An Aura Reader
Beauty

How This Trend Is Taking Your Skin Care To The Extreme

Alexandra Engler
How This Trend Is Taking Your Skin Care To The Extreme
Beauty

No Breakouts Or Sun Damage: 11 Sunscreens For Acne-Prone Skin

Alexandra Engler
No Breakouts Or Sun Damage: 11 Sunscreens For Acne-Prone Skin
Home

Learn This Simple Technique & Watch Your Houseplants Multiply

Emma Loewe
Learn This Simple Technique & Watch Your Houseplants Multiply
Beauty

Craving A New Hairstyle This Summer? This May Be The Sneaky Reason Why

Jamie Schneider
Craving A New Hairstyle This Summer? This May Be The Sneaky Reason Why
Spirituality

15 Signs You're Having A Kundalini Awakening + What It Means

Sarah Regan
15 Signs You're Having A Kundalini Awakening + What It Means
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-women-take-sexual-pleasure-to-next-level

Your article and new folder have been saved!