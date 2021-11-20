This Underrated Sex Position Might Make It Easier For Women To Orgasm

Since the position involves facing away from your partner, reverse cowgirl is good for people who feel that eye contact is a little too intense. "It's also an excellent position for folks who aren't ready for their partner to see their orgasm face, as any chance of your partner seeing what you look like in the thralls of pleasure disappears when you turn around. This position can be helpful for self-conscious folks who want to sink into the sensations without feeling the need to perform," explains Davis-Fainbloom.