This Underrated Sex Position Might Make It Easier For Women To Orgasm

Reverse cowgirl is great for women and other people who typically "receive" penetration to take control of their pleasure, says Sari Cooper, LCSW, CST, AASECT-certified sex therapist and director of the Center for Love and Sex in NYC. "This can be an excellent position for receivers to facilitate the type of sex that feels best, as they are in complete control of the rhythm, speed, and depth of penetration."

When you're on top in reverse cowgirl, you also run less risk of accidentally falling afoul of your partner's penis or strap-on entering you at a painful angle. For people who experience anxiousness around penetration, this position is a useful tool in the toolbox.