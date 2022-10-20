These 4 Best RV Mattresses To Help You Sleep Soundly While On The Road
Whether you’re taking your RV to every national park in the country, or just to your usual campground by the lake for the weekend, embarking in a nature-immersed adventure doesn’t mean you can’t prioritize your sleep needs. After an exhausting day out in the elements, a solid sleep is essential. That said, not all RV mattresses are the most comfortable.
With the help of Meredith Broderick, M.D., sleep medicine doctor and neurologist, and Catherine Darley, N.D., of The Institute of Naturopathic Sleep Medicine, we’re arming you with everything you need to know about picking out the right mattress for your RV.
Below, find our favorite RV mattresses to help you bump your sleep score while you’re on the road.
A sneak peek at the best RV mattresses of 2022:
What size is an RV mattress?
What makes an RV mattress different from a typical mattress is the size. RVs only have so much space, and many campers are designed with less space in the bed area, making every square inch valuable. Since every RV model is different, there are a ton of RV mattress sizes on the market.
While some RVs can fit the standard twin, full, queen, or king sizes, many mattress companies also offer RV twin, RV full, RV queen, and RV king sizes. RV sizes tend to be more narrow than typical mattresses, but the exact dimensions can vary, depending on the brand. Most companies share exact dimensions on their websites for shoppers.
Why is it important to have the right mattress in your RV?
Not only is it important that your mattress fits into the bed frame included in your camper, but weight is an important consideration, too. If you’re a seasoned camper, you know keeping your trailer at a reasonable weight is key to being able to haul it with your vehicle. It’s important to take into account the weight of your new mattress in the gross vehicle weight, which is why lighter and thinner models are usually better.
What to look for in an RV mattress?
The key determination when looking for an RV mattress is that it’s suitable for your specific camper. Weight, size, and mattress type are all important considerations. Many RV mattresses are either made from foam or a combination of foam and coil (hybrid).
Darley explains that foam mattresses can hold heat more than other materials. Her recommendation? Invest in a fiber topper to stay cool, or consider a latex or hybrid mattress, as these materials tend to do a better job with temperature-regulation. Latex is a more eco-friendly choice, too, which is a big plus in our books.
As with any mattress, it's important to look for one that's made from high-quality materials.
How we picked:
Our mattress picks all have smaller sizes available, and many of them are offered in sizes designed specifically for RVs.
We read hundreds of reviews to make sure each product we selected lives up to the brand’s claims.
Not all camp-goers have the same sleeping preferences, so we included mattresses with a variety of firmness options.
Since RVs tend to be parked in a variety of environments and temperatures, we looked for mattresses with cooling properties. We prioritized high-quality materials, with an emphasis on sustainability whenever possible.
Our picks for the best RV mattresses of 2022:
Best Overall: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid
Pros:
- Multiple firmness options (soft, medium, firm)
- Many size options
Cons:
- Thick for an RV mattress
- No recycled or sustainable materials
With over 20 sizing options, you’re bound to find this mattress in a dimension that fits your RV. Choose from three firmness levels: soft, medium, or firm—each of which is made with layered foam and coils.
The brand recommends soft or medium firmness for side sleepers, and medium or firm for stomach sleepers or back sleepers. Those worried about overheating can also add a cooling cover.
Just keep in mind that this mattress is 11-inches thick, so you’ll want to make sure you have enough room to accommodate that depth in your RV. And while the foams are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they meet safety standards, this mattress is not made with any recycled, organic, or sustainable materials.
However, setup is a breeze, as the mattress arrives rolled up in a box and expands quickly.
What customers say:
The brand’s most popular model, this mattress has a 4.6 overall rating (out of five), with a ton of reviews touting how comfortable it is.
One RV owner says, “The best mattress I’ve ever purchased. I’m going to explore buying one for home. It is so comfortable I don’t want this trip to end.”
Best for couples: GhostBed RV All Foam
Pros:
- Minimal motion transfer
- Cooling
Cons:
- Only available in two sizes
- No recycled or sustainable materials
While memory foam can sometimes trap heat, this mattress includes a 2-inch gel-infused cooling layer to keep your body at an ideal sleeping temperature. (Hey, it's all about better sleep quality!) Underneath, an 8-inch high-density foam adds cradling support that minimizes motion transfer—even if your partner wakes up at 5 a.m. for morning kayak rides.
If you’re looking for an extra-plush mattress, this likely isn’t for you. But it offers just the right amount of pressure relief, and all foams are CertiPUR-US certified (but again, not the most sustainable option).
It arrives rolled up and vacuum-packed in a box; to set your new bed up, just unwrap and wait for it to expand.
What customers say:
This mattress has a near-perfect rating, with 4.9 stars overall and over 100 reviews. The overwhelming sentiment is that it’s way more comfortable than typical RV mattresses. One reviewer touts, “Extremely comfortable and I don’t wake up with aches and pains. I’m a hot sleeper and the temperature of the mattress stays cool all night.”
Best Affordable: Sleepdog BigDawg Mattress
Pros:
- All deliveries are carbon-neutral
- Double-sided with two firmness options (soft and firm)
Cons:
- Shorter warranty compared to others
A great option at a lower price point, this option is specifically designed for trucks and RVs—and it even has the Department of Transportation's seal of approval as a safe on-the-road mattress.
Slightly thinner than the other options we’ve included, the 9-inch mattress is the perfect size thinness for an RV. It’s still comfortable and supportive enough to promote a deep, restorative sleep, yet the mattress won't take up too much covetable space.
The flippable design also offers a different firmness on either side. So, if you’re not sure whether you’d prefer firm or soft, you can test out both options to find your perfect fit. Plus, flippable mattresses have a longer shelf life, as you can continue to flip them to limit wear and tear.
This brand makes all its products in the United States and offers free, carbon-neutral shipping with every mattress shipped within 24 hours of ordering. Like most others, the mattress will arrive compressed and rolled up in a box—and all foams used in the design are CertiPUR-US certified.
What customers say:
This mattress has 4.9 out of five stars overall—and, while it’s a budget pick, reviewers agree that it doesn't sacrifice on comfort or quality. One person writes, “Replaced the original excuse for a mattress, a 3-inch piece of foam, and couldn’t be happier. No need to spend the outrageous money on the other brands, this is all the mattress you need.”
Best for kids: Wilderness RV Montana Hybrid
Pros:
- Multiple comfort levels (plush, soft, firm)
Cons:
- Tall and heavy
- No recycled or sustainable materials
A great option for kids, this mattress has a contouring layer of memory foam that gives the classic body-hugging feel. When paired with solid edge support, the combo creates a haven for smaller bodies to feel cradled throughout the night. But kids aren’t the only ones who will love this mattress; it’s also a great pick for side sleepers who can benefit from extra pressure-relief around their hips and shoulders.
A quilted top contrasts the memory foam, offering a breathable, cooling cover that regulates your body’s temperature. On the other side, you'll find an 8-inch layer of individually encased coils, which minimize sleep disturbance and limit motion transfer.
What customers say:
Another customer-favorite, this mattress has a 4.9 out of five-star rating overall. There are thousands of reviews, but this person sums them up well: “Bought this for our travel trailer and loved it so much that we replaced our mattress at home. My parents slept in our RV and bought one for their home. They are now buying one for their RV.”
How to pick the right RV mattress
When picking out an RV mattress, you’ll want it to be appropriate for your specific needs. Most sleepers will do best with a medium-firm mattress, but other factors may determine what is best for you—and what you'll find most comfortable.
“The most important thing with mattresses is that they are comfortable for the person sleeping on it,” Darley adds. Personal preferences should be honored, which is why we aimed to select mattresses that have several options for firmness.
Sleeping position is important to take into account, too. Darley recommends a softer mattress for side sleepers, to allow for neutral spinal alignment. Stomach and back sleepers, however, could sleep better on something a bit more firm.
When it comes to RV-specific mattresses, there aren’t as many non-toxic options. Some RVs might be able to accommodate regular-sized mattresses, though, so if non-toxic materials are a priority for you (as they are for us), you should prioritize looking for an RV that will fit a standard mattress.
FAQ:
Do RVs need special mattresses?
It depends. Some RVs can fit standard mattresses, but others will need an RV-specific size.
What kind of mattress goes in a camper?
Lighter, thinner, and specially-sized mattresses fit best in a camper—but, as mentioned, some RVs can accommodate a standard mattress.
Can you put a TempurPedic mattress in an RV?
If your RV can accommodate a conventional mattress, and you take the weight of the mattress into account for your gross vehicle weight (GVWR), then, yes, you can put a TempurPedic in an RV.
How thick should an RV mattress be?
Traditional mattresses are usually 8 to 12 inches thick, but there are plenty of thin mattress options that are still comfortable and supportive. Oftentimes, RV mattresses will offer multiple thickness options, to better accommodate the limited space in the RV.
How can I make my RV bed more comfortable?
Maybe your RV came with a decent mattress, but it’s not the coziest bed you’ve ever slept in. In that case, it might be appropriate to consider a mattress topper to make it more suitable for your needs.
The takeaway.
Even when you’re roughing it out on the open road (or, glamping it up, snuggled up in your air-conditioned RV), you deserve a good night's sleep. Finding the best RV mattress can be what takes your camping experience from I’ll never do this again to let’s go every weekend. If you want to further curate your RV sleep experience, try adding in these science-backed sleep products—and you might sleep so well, you'll never want to return home.
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like. A graduate of Wellesley College, where she studied English and Creative Writing, her work appears in Women’s Health, Cook & Culture, and more. By expressing her own vulnerability, she writes with warmth and empathy to help readers find self-compassion and true wellness that’s sustainable for body, mind, and planet.