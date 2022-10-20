Whether you’re taking your RV to every national park in the country, or just to your usual campground by the lake for the weekend, embarking in a nature-immersed adventure doesn’t mean you can’t prioritize your sleep needs. After an exhausting day out in the elements, a solid sleep is essential. That said, not all RV mattresses are the most comfortable.

With the help of Meredith Broderick, M.D., sleep medicine doctor and neurologist, and Catherine Darley, N.D., of The Institute of Naturopathic Sleep Medicine, we’re arming you with everything you need to know about picking out the right mattress for your RV.

Below, find our favorite RV mattresses to help you bump your sleep score while you’re on the road.