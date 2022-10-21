Sleeping on your stomach often causes your hips and neck to twist, and isn’t the best way to keep your spine happy—but hey, if that’s how you get your best sleep, you do you!

This mattress is a great pick for stomach sleepers thanks to its firm-yet-plush design. It’s a luxury hybrid made from recycled, individually wrapped steel coils, gel-infused foam, and a plush Euro top. You can choose from four different firmness options: softer, luxury firm, firmer, and plus, which is intended for heavier people. The Luxury Firm is the brand’s best seller, and is rated at a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

It arrives compressed and rolled in a box. You don’t need to wait long for it to expand, and you can sleep on the mattress as soon as it’s reached its full size.

What customers say:

This mattress has 4.8 out of five stars, across 8,000 total reviews. It’s a hit with all sleep positions, and with couples as well. One person writes, “I sleep on my side and back and my husband sleeps on his stomach and we both really like it. I definitely wake up with less hip and back pain. This may be the first time ever that we agree on a mattress!”

Of course, some reviewers complain that their WinkBed is either too soft or too firm. If you end up not loving your bed, you can exchange for a different firmness option (or return it altogether) within the first 120 nights.