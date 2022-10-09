This brand comes highly recommended by Gholampour. Memory foam is a bit controversial—some people love it, others can’t stand it—and it’s certainly not the most sustainable option. But if you love the feel of this material and are looking for a thin mattress, this one might be the winner. It’s infused with a cooling gel that makes for a comfortable night’s sleep, and it has the true memory foam feel of sinking right in. While again, not the most sustainable, the materials do meet CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability.

With a 4.5” thickness, this is a great pick for sofa beds, campers, or any tight spaces where a low-profile mattress is a necessity. It’s lightweight and folds up easily, too— and every time it’s unfolded it will bounce right back to the full shape.

Another bed in a box, this mattress is compressed, rolled up, and shipped straight to your door. Depending on the size, it rings in at just under 20 pounds, so the unboxing process shouldn’t be too difficult. Simply unbox, unwrap (be careful not to puncture the mattress while unwrapping!), and let it air out. You may need to wait 24 to 72 hours for it to fully expand, and in a cold environment, this process may take longer. As with many other bed-in-a-box options, there may be slight smell.

What Customers Say:

Over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon give this mattress five stars. Many bought it for a camper, boat, or pull-out couch, and are impressed with the balance of comfort and support. It’s not easy to find a comfortable mattress that can make a sofa bed feel like a real bed, but this one gets the job done.

Echoing sentiments of the many rave reviews, one person says, “Wow! Wasn’t really sure this would work better than the original flimsy mattress in my sofa bed but for the price I figured it was worth a shot. I’m 230 lbs and can just barely feel 1 of the bars in the bed. If I adjust to a different position, I can’t feel the bars at all so I’m sure any company would find this quite comfortable. Collapsing the bed isn’t any more difficult, the mattress squeezes easily & folds into the bed. I wouldn’t say the firm is firm but it definitely isn’t as soft as some thinner mattress toppers I’ve seen.”