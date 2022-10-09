The 6 Best Thin Mattresses Of 2022 For Smaller Spaces & Less Money
A good night’s sleep is imperative for your mental, physical, and emotional health—and the mattress you choose can make or break the quality of sleep you achieve. The perfect mattress for someone else, might not be the right pick for you, though. Today, we’re talking specifically about the best thin mattresses.
While thin mattresses, also often referred to as low-profile mattresses, are sometimes written off as uncomfortable, it turns out there are plenty of high-quality options available. So rest assured, whether you’re looking for a thin mattress out of desire or necessity, you won’t have to sacrifice on comfort. Read on for our picks of the best thin mattresses for all budgets, living spaces, and sleepers.
What is a thin mattress?
To some degree, a thin mattress is a subjective term, according to chiropractic physician and international certified sports chiropractor, Cameron Gholampour. Mattresses range from 2 to 24 inches in height, and anything under 8 inches is generally considered a thin mattress—though some brands will refer to mattresses up to 10 inches as thin.
Thin mattresses usually only contain one or two layers of material inside, while thicker options often have several.
What are the benefits of a thin mattress?
Turns out, taller is not always better. In fact, for people who use canes or wheelchairs, or are on the shorter side, thicker mattresses can make it quite difficult to get in and out of bed. Thin mattresses are also great for people who suffer from back pain and have similar difficulties. Gholampour explains that since there is less height to overcome, these mattresses ultimately should provide a more seamless experience.
If you’re working with limited space, a thin mattress might be all that fits. They’re lighter, less bulky, and usually more affordable. These factors make thin mattresses a great choice for guest rooms, Murphy beds, lofts, RVs, and anyone with a smaller space or budget.
How we picked:
Thin mattresses are beneficial for many use cases, so we included options with varying designs and thicknesses that work for a number of sleeping situations. As always, we prioritized mattresses that use organic and sustainable materials.
A mattress is an investment that should bring you great sleep for years to come. That’s why we looked for high-quality mattresses, with certifications to back it up, and warranties to cover you if you’re not satisfied.
We read hundreds of reviews to find products that boast positive customer feedback, from well-respected brands.
Everyone deserves a great bed that fits in their budget, so we included mattresses at a variety of price points.
Our picks for the best thin mattresses:
Best cooling: Casper Element Pro
Pros:
- Cooling
- Provides pressure relief
Cons:
- Not the most sustainable option
- Not many sizes available
If you sleep hot and don’t have a cooling mattress (or at least a cooling mattress topper), you might want to reconsider. Certain materials are known to trap heat, which can make for an uncomfortable bout of night sweats, for anyone who tends to run warm. This mattress is all about keeping you cool.
The top layer of foam uses the brand’s proprietary cooling technology, which features thousands of perforations to boost air circulation and vent your body heat away from you, instead of trapping it under you. There’s also a layer of premium memory foam that gives this mattress its pressure-absorbing comfort. The durable foam base is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging.
This combination of layers and materials makes for a firm, but soft surface. Since this is a 10” mattress, it’s on the thicker end of thin mattresses, making it a good choice for sleepers of all shapes and sizes.
It arrives compressed and rolled up in a box. Simply take the bed out of the box and let it unroll in its plastic wrap. Once it’s laid out flat, take the plastic wrap off and you can sleep on it right away.
What Customers Say:
This mattress only launched in September 2022, but it still boasts plenty of 5-star reviews. Some customers even notes that they share their bed with a partner, but they don't feel them moving throughout the night thanks to the high motion transfer control. One person raves, “My partner moves during the night, but you don’t feel it and you aren’t sinking towards them. This mattress seems to keep the temperature perfect as to almost feeling cooler when I slept."
Best for RVs: RV Mattress by Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential
Pros:
- Hypoallergenic and CertiPUR-US Certified
- A ton of size options
- Multiple thickness options
Cons:
- Too firm for some
From the get-go, we were wowed by the sheer number of size and thickness options this mattress offers. For the purpose of this subject, we’re going to focus on the 6”, 8”, and 10” inch options, as they all fall under the thin mattress umbrella. Each mattress features a high-density foam foundation and a top layer of gel swirl memory foam, which aids in cooling and creating a cozy, contoured feel around you. The 6-inch option is the firmest, and the 8- and 10-inch have a medium-firm feel.
This mattress was specifically designed for the open road. Not only does it come in different sizes to fit all the unique sleeping situations an RV or camper might need, but the mattress is covered in a stain-resistant fabric to protect against inevitable spills and bumpy-road-induced messes.
The Dreamfoam comes straight to your door in a box. Reviewers note that it's easy to unbox. As with any foam mattress, it’s best to give it some time to plump up to its true size, though most customers say the mattress came to size quite quickly. Additionally, most say there is no chemical smell.
What Customers Say:
With a 4.7-star rating out of five-star rating and over 2,400 5-star reviews, many customers note that they found this mattress more comfortable than their prior “premium” RV mattresses. One couple loved it so much in their airstream, they bought another for their home. “Absolutely fantastic! The most comfortable mattress I’ve ever owned. Fits perfectly in our vintage airstream argosy!” another reviewer writes. It’s worth mentioning that some do say this is too firm of a mattress for their preferences.
Best topper: Nolah Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Less expensive
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Not compatible with mattresses over 15” or under 10”
Most of us keep the same mattress for years, without acknowledging the fact that our needs and sleeping styles can (and often do) change. Since mattresses are expensive, getting a new one may not always be feasible. The solution? A great mattress topper.
A mattress topper is an affordable way to breathe new life into an old bed and add structure or comfort, for a fraction of the price. This topper is cooling, durable, and provides serious pressure relief—with only two inches of height. It’s made in the U.S., with the same proprietary AirFoam™️ technology as the brand’s award-winning mattresses. AirFoam™️ is an improved version of a traditional memory foam, that’s free from viscoelastic chemicals and is CertiPUR-US® certified.
Not only does this mean no off-gassing, but the material is temperature neutral, making it soft and breathable enough for hot sleepers. If you want deep contouring comfort, go for the plush topper. If you’d prefer something a bit more supportive, the luxury firm topper is for you.
This mattress topper will ship to you with free FedEx shipping, and unboxing is quick and easy.
What Customers Say:
With 4.9 out of 5 stars, most shoppers are more than satisfied with their purchase. Many note that the topper has helped ease their muscle tension and improve hip and back pain with its impressive weight distribution and pressure relief. One reviewer calls it a “lovely perfectly firm, marshmallow but with support...the perfect oxymoron for my dream time”. Who wouldn’t want to sleep on that?
Best memory foam: Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- True memory foam feel for those who love the material
- Less expensive
Cons:
- Not many size options
- Memory foam
This brand comes highly recommended by Gholampour. Memory foam is a bit controversial—some people love it, others can’t stand it—and it’s certainly not the most sustainable option. But if you love the feel of this material and are looking for a thin mattress, this one might be the winner. It’s infused with a cooling gel that makes for a comfortable night’s sleep, and it has the true memory foam feel of sinking right in. While again, not the most sustainable, the materials do meet CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability.
With a 4.5” thickness, this is a great pick for sofa beds, campers, or any tight spaces where a low-profile mattress is a necessity. It’s lightweight and folds up easily, too— and every time it’s unfolded it will bounce right back to the full shape.
Another bed in a box, this mattress is compressed, rolled up, and shipped straight to your door. Depending on the size, it rings in at just under 20 pounds, so the unboxing process shouldn’t be too difficult. Simply unbox, unwrap (be careful not to puncture the mattress while unwrapping!), and let it air out. You may need to wait 24 to 72 hours for it to fully expand, and in a cold environment, this process may take longer. As with many other bed-in-a-box options, there may be slight smell.
What Customers Say:
Over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon give this mattress five stars. Many bought it for a camper, boat, or pull-out couch, and are impressed with the balance of comfort and support. It’s not easy to find a comfortable mattress that can make a sofa bed feel like a real bed, but this one gets the job done.
Echoing sentiments of the many rave reviews, one person says, “Wow! Wasn’t really sure this would work better than the original flimsy mattress in my sofa bed but for the price I figured it was worth a shot. I’m 230 lbs and can just barely feel 1 of the bars in the bed. If I adjust to a different position, I can’t feel the bars at all so I’m sure any company would find this quite comfortable. Collapsing the bed isn’t any more difficult, the mattress squeezes easily & folds into the bed. I wouldn’t say the firm is firm but it definitely isn’t as soft as some thinner mattress toppers I’ve seen.”
Best latex: SleepOnLatex Pure Green Organic Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Organic, sustainably-sourced materials and packaging
- Fair for Life Fair Trade certified
- Two firmness options
Cons:
- Too firm for some
- Isn’t well-suited for slatted bed frames
If a mattress that is good for you and good for the planet is a priority (as it should be!), this one is an excellent choice. Organic latex, organic cotton, and organic wool are the three hero materials that make for a supportive and comfortable bed. The base is made from a responsive-yet-strong natural latex foam that absorbs pressure and gently conforms around your body’s unique shape. You’ll be supported through the night, while still feeling a bit of that cozy softness so many of us love.
The brand offers two firmness options (medium and firm) to accommodate a variety of sleepers. The medium is the most popular, and is supportive, cushioned, and suitable for most body types and sleeping styles. The firm is popular among stomach and back sleepers who need a bit more support.
On the sustainability front, this mattress complies with several internationally recognized certification standards. The latex used is Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified, which means the company works with farmers who treat and compensate their workers fairly. The mattress itself is GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified, confirming that the materials are fully organic. To boot, the mattress boasts Greenguard Gold and OEKO-TEX certifications, confirming the product’s safety.
The brand ships orders the day they’re placed, so you can expect to receive your mattress quite quickly. It will arrive compressed (+ wrapped in recycled paper) and rolled up in a box, but does not need to be aired out, and can be used immediately upon opening.
What Customers Say:
With overwhelmingly positive reviews, many customers note that the customer service team is particularly helpful in finding the right fit for your individual sleeping style. Some individuals found the firm too firm, but had an easy time exchanging it for the slightly softer medium option. Of course, most reviewers commented on how great they feel about sleeping on a safe, chemical-free mattress.
Take it from this ecstatic reviewer: “It really seems to support my overworked lower back, and I am learning to sleep more on my back thanks to this mattress, which feels much healthier overall. I love that it is a "green" product and I feel good physically and mentally about this wonderful purchase. Worth it!!!”
Best for lofted beds: Nod by Tuft & Needle
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR-US certified
Cons:
- Not recommended for people over 240 pounds
With a focus on comfort and support (two of the most important components of a good sleep), this brand delivers affordable mattresses, without cutting corners. The Nod is an Amazon-exclusive mattress, made of two simple layers: a dense, supportive base, topped with a softer foam.
While the feel is soft, it’s more neutral and responsive than memory foam—so you won’t melt into this mattress like you do with others. Thanks to that responsiveness, this mattress is a great pick for active sleepers who find themselves switching positions throughout the night. The 6-inch option is lightweight and perfect for a lofted bed, while the 8-inch option is still thin enough for an easy setup (and an easier in and out of bed experience).
This mattress comes rolled up in a box. Since it is compressed upon arrival, you’ll need to wait 24 to 72 hours before sleeping on it. Some reviewers mention a strong smell from the mattress off-gassing, while others say there was none at all. We recommend opening a window to provide some extra air flow.
What Customers Say:
This is ranked #81 out of all the mattresses sold on Amazon, which is impressive considering the site stocks thousands of different options. It has a 4.5 out of five-star rating, and most reviewers share the same sentiment: this mattress is a great purchase for the price. Some customers over 240 pounds found that the mattress was not supportive enough for their body, and thus uncomfortable.
One satisfied customer says, “My old mattress really wasn’t that old and it was a good brand of inner spring with a memory foam layer. I always felt warm, and also like I could feel the layer under the foam. With this one the best way to describe it is after a few minutes I forget that the mattress is even there. That to me is very conducive to a good night’s sleep.”
How to determine the best thin mattress for you.
Picking out the right thin mattress comes with the same considerations as any other type of mattress. “Most studies on mattress type and musculoskeletal pain favor mattresses that are medium firm,” Gholampour explains. He suggests we all follow the goldilocks principle here: not too firm, but not too soft. “For those with more chronic low back and neck pain, a more firm mattress would be ideal. For side sleepers, a softer mattress would be ideal to form to the contour of the body."
When can you benefit from using a thin mattress?
Thin mattresses tend to be cheaper, making them an easy choice for beds that aren’t used as frequently.
As mentioned earlier, if you’re dealing with back pain or a condition that makes it difficult to get in and out of bed, a thin mattress may make your morning and nighttime routines easier, and a lot more comfortable.
If you’re heading off to a college dorm, a thin mattress is probably a good idea for you, too. College bed frames tend to be extremely high. Couple that with a thick mattress and you’re going to need a ladder to get in and out of bed.
FAQ
What is a thin mattress called?
A thin mattress is generally referred to as either a thin mattress or a low-profile mattress.
Is a 6-inch mattress too thin?
Each person's body requires something different from a mattress, so this is subjective. A 6-inch mattress may be too thin for some larger individuals or couples to sleep on, but should suit smaller individuals with lower body weights just fine. If you want a thin mattress, look for something that’s at least 4.5-inches, otherwise you’re really getting a topper.
The takeaway.
The world of thin mattresses is actually quite broad. Whether you’re looking for a not-too-thick mattress to help manage back pain and have an easier time getting in and out of bed, or a super-thin option to fit in a trundle bed or RV, there’s a plethora of options to explore. As always, take your sleeping style into account—and if you’re a side sleeper or a back sleeper look for a mattress tailored to your specific needs.
