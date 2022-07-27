Home The 9 Best Mattress For Murphy Beds To Avoid The Dreaded Slump mbg Contributing Writer By Jack Byram mbg Contributing Writer Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers health and wellness. He’s also spent a lot of time reviewing everything from tech gadgets to home goods, and writing about them for varying outlets.

Image by Jeremy Poland / iStock July 27, 2022

Living with limited space often requires compromise. A shoebox-sized bedroom can’t hold an office space, home gym, and a guest bed without a few creative solutions—like a Murphy bed. The futuristic, foldable bed offers the best of both worlds; a hidden nighttime oasis that lets you get your work (or workouts) done during the day before transforming into a spot to crash and catch some zzz’s at night. Once you’ve splurged on your new bed, the next step in improving your sleep setup is finding the best mattress for a Murphy bed. The bad news? You’ll need to keep a few extra things in mind—such as mattress height and structure—when finding the right option. The good news? Tons of brands create mattresses that work just as well in a Murphy bed as they do in a standard frame.

How to choose the right mattress for a Murphy bed.

Every Murphy beds may have slightly different measurements, so it’s important to always do a little research on your frame before purchasing a mattress. Along with matching the size of your Murphy bed—which is likely a twin, full, or queen—the mattress also can’t be too plush. You’ll want a design less than 12 inches tall, or an option that wouldn't require extra deep bed sheets. Otherwise the excess cushioning could prevent your bed from closing. This means it's also extra important to select your preferred mattress firmness, as you can't use a mattress topper to reach your desired firmness. Finally, it’s super important to keep in mind the mattress’ sturdiness, as less structured picks may “slump” over time due to extra gravitational pull of leaning vertically instead of laying flat. This slumping not only makes for an unpleasant sleeping experience, but it can also cause harm. Olympic physical therapist and MOCEAN founder Joshua Park, DPT, tells mbg, “When you are sleeping on a mattress that is sagging in certain areas or not supportive, it may produce extra pressures on certain parts of the spine and muscles.” "A body also requires extra muscle activity to adjust positions if a mattress lacks support or bounciness, ultimately disrupting restorative sleep,” he adds. Translation? A slumping mattress has the potential to destroy your restorative sleep and leave you with aches and pains. To reduce your risk of dealing with a subpar snooze, we focused on beds with long warranties and edge support.

How we picked: Price We included a spectrum of pricing options to ensure that all sleepers have an option, which means everything from a budget value find to a luxury buy. Reviews We stuck to reputable brands delivering products with a majority positive customer reviews. Type Memory foam mattresses are often considered the gold standard for Murphy beds, but we also included a few all-natural, organic latex mattresses for a more sustainable choice. Regardless of materials, they under 12-inches tall. Longevity Sagging from standing upright most of the day in a Murphy bed frame can deteriorate the quality of the mattress over time. It was imperative for us to make sure the mattresses we selected offered edge support and long warranties.

mbg's picks for the best mattresses for a Murphy bed of 2022: Best lightweight:: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Memory Foam Mattress VIEW ON Nectar | From $399VIEW ON Amazon | From $399 Pros: Lengthy trial

Optional cooling topper

Arrives in box Cons: Too firm for some

Nectar's memory foam mattress offers top quality at a less outrageous price point—and it weighs less than 66 pounds to reduce the strain on your Murphy bed. The pressure relieving pick offers five layers of support, including a sturdy 7-inch foam base, a supportive 2-inch layer of bounce-back foam, and a curve hugging 3-inch layer of high-density gel foam. This complete memory foam makeup ensures that bunching and slumping is kept to a minimum—but it also makes this mattress a top pick for those dealing with aches, stiffness, and discomfort at night. Of course, hot sleepers shouldn't rely on just the quilted cooling cover to stay cool; we recommended adding the brand's signature cooling technology for maximum comfort.

Best hybrid: Casper Original Mattress
Pros: Zoned support helps align spine
Strong springs prevent sinking
Cons: More expensive
Limited warranty
Materials: CertiPUR-US® Certified foams , Encased springs
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King
Trial: 100 nights
Warranty: 10-year
Weight: 91 pounds
Firmness: Medium-firm

Strong springs prevent sinking Cons: More expensive

Famous for starting the mattress-in-a-box craze, Casper's lineup has expanded to a range of options, but we keep coming back to the brand's original hybrid design. The base is made up of resilient springs coils topped with perforated memory foam. This setup encourages airflow to help you sleep sweat-free, and that's just one way this mattress encourages your best snooze yet. The memory foam also offers three zones of targeted support to ensure your spine stays aligned all night long: a soft foam around the shoulders and a firmer foam underneath the hips, lower back, and waist. Plus, we love the hybrid combo to make sure you don't sacrifice any comfort while still ensuring the mattress is sturdy enough to last in a Murphy bed.

Best budget: Bear Original
Pros: GREENGUARD Gold Certified
Free returns
Cons: Too soft for some
Free shipping only in contiguous US
Materials: CertiPUR-US® Certified foams
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King , Split King
Trial: 120 nights
Warranty: Lifetime
Weight: 70 pounds
Firmness: Medium-firm

Free returns Cons: Too soft for some

Between offering a lifetime warranty and a 120 night risk-free trial, Bear is clearly confident in its design—and 10,000 positive reviews prove that it's with good reason. A responsive pick with enough support for stomach, side, and even back sleepers, this entirely foam design makes a more affordable option for anyone fearful of slumping from all-day storage. Not only does mattress weigh just 77 pounds, but it's GREENGUARD Gold Certified by UL for low emissions, so you can trust that you're getting a great night's sleep without breathing in any harmful chemicals. And despite the entirely foam makeup (Graphite-Gel memory, transition foam, and high-density support foam), reviewers say you won't have to worry about the mattress creating excess heat.

Best 11-inch: Nolah Naturals
Pros: Organic materials
No off-gassing smell
USA-made
Cons: Heavier
Not ideal for stomach sleepers
Materials: Latex , Wool , Organic Cotton
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King , Split King
Trial: 120 nights
Warranty: Lifetime
Weight of Queen: 108 pounds
Firmness: Medium-firm

No off-gassing smell

USA-made Cons: Heavier

All-natural Talalay latex, organic cotton, organic wool, and recycled steel coils combine in this medium-firm mattress to make it one of the more sustainable choices on our list. Bonus: The natural ingredients aren't just eco-friendly, they're also cooling. Talalay latex is naturally temperature-neutral, while breathable organic cotton and wool layers wick away moisture to keep you refreshed and dry. Even with all of these solid layers for support, this mattress is still only 11 inches tall, which makes it a great option for a Murphy bed. Plus there's notable edge support to ensure it maintain shape over time.

Best customization: Saatva Classic Mattress
Pros: Lumbar zone technology for proper alignment
Great customer service
Cons: Expensive
Even plush may be too firm for some
Materials: Encased coils , Pillowtop
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King , Split Cal King
Trial: 365 nights
Warranty: Lifetime
Weight of Queen: 120 pounds
Firmness: Plush-soft , Luxury-firm , Firm

Great customer service Cons: Expensive

Most of our picks for Murphy beds only come in one firmness, which makes them a tough sell for those sleeping positions that need something more personalized. This luxury pick from Saatva offers three firmness levels for easy customization; side sleepers can opt for a medium-firm design, while back sleepers can select something firmer. The hybrid model begins with a base layer of individually encased springs. Made of recycled carbon steel, these springs provide much-needed support and offer maximum responsiveness to avoid future sagging. The sturdy base is then paired with a lumbar supporting memory foam and plush pillow top to guarantee comfort will be your last worry.

Best in a box: The EcoCloud by WinkBeds
Pros: Eco-friendly materials
Anti-sag support system
Cons: Expensive
Lackluster motion transfer
Materials: Latex
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King
Trial: 120 nights
Warranty: Lifetime
Weight of Queen: 117 pounds
Firmness: Medium-firm

Anti-sag support system Cons: Expensive

Right from the get-go, WinkBeds stands out for its anti-sag support system, which maximizes edge support (and makes it a great option for those weighing more than 250 pounds). The unexpected perk of a pick this firm? It also makes this a great option for Murphy beds, as the firm construction won't loose shape its shape as easily when upright. Plus, Talalay latex satisfies our eco-friendly itch, while also offering just enough bounce, support, and pressure relief. Another bonus of this sustainable material is that it's naturally antimicrobial and dust-mite resistant.

Best cooling: Tuft and Needle Mint Mattress
Pros: Machine-washable cover
Built-in cooling technology
Free 2-day shipping
Cons: Not great for side sleepers
Too soft for some
Materials: T&N Adaptive® foam
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King
Trial: 100 nights
Warranty: 10-year
Weight of Queen: 80 pounds
Firmness: Medium-firm

Built-in cooling technology

Free 2-day shipping Cons: Not great for side sleepers

Heat is one of the biggest complaints that many shoppers have about firm memory foam mattresses—but this Tuft & Needle model defies the negative stereotype. The sturdy pick has a layer of the brand's signature adaptive foam; the breathable material has an open cell design that's infused with cooling gel to keep you cool all night long. Along with offering a machine-washable cover for optimal sleep hygiene, the mattress also boasts reinforced edges. Not only does this extra support help the mattress keep its shape, but it also reduces motion transfer, regardless of whether your partner flails all night. An added bonus is the lighter weight, which makes this an easier option for moving (and not maxing out your Murphy bed's weight limit).

Best memory foam: Amerisleep AS3
Pros: American-made
Dust mite, mold, & mildew resistant
Cons: Too firm for some
No handles
Must use 30 days before returning
Materials: Memory foam
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King , Split King
Trial: 100 nights
Warranty: 20-year
Weight of Queen: 88 pounds
Firmness: Medium

Dust mite, mold, & mildew resistant Cons: Too firm for some

No handles

Amerisleep's best-selling mattress adapts to sleepers with different body types and positions to make a good night's sleep achievable for all—and it all comes down to the brand's unique Bio-Pur material. The plant-based memory foam has an open cell structure for maximum airflow without impacting the pressure relief. CertiPUR-US® certified and low in VOCs, it's also more responsive than traditional memory foam, so you won't have to deal with that heavy sinking feeling common in firm designs. Of course, the memory foam build means there's also less chance of slumping. And if you need extra peace of mind, look no further than the resilient Bio-Core base, which is so durable that it comes with a 20-year warranty.

Best edge support: Avocado Green Mattress
Pros: GOLS certified latex
GOTS certified wool and cotton
Needle tufted by hand
Cons: Too firm for some
Shipping fee outside continental U.S.
Materials: Latex , Wool
Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King
Trial: 365 nights
Warranty: 25-year
Weight of Queen: 97 pounds
Firmness: Medium-firm

GOTS certified wool and cotton

Needle tufted by hand Cons: Too firm for some

Shipping fee outside continental U.S. Materials: Latex , Wool Size: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , Cal King Trial: 365 nights Warranty: 25-year Weight of Queen: 97 pounds Firmness: Medium-firm Avocado transforms your sleep space into an eco-friendly paradise by opting for sustainable materials, such as GOLS certified organic latex, certified organic wool, and certified organic cotton. Tufted by hand to maximize durability, the hybrid model brings together pressure relief and support through responsive latex and floating steel coils. Along with a durable steel base, it has a reinforced steel perimeter for extra edge support. In total, you’ll find more than 1,400 coils in this base, all divided into five ergonomic support zones for better body alignment.

FAQ Can you use any type of mattress with a Murphy bed? While most mattresses will work just fine inside a Murphy bed, there are a few things that you have to consider when selecting one. Most importantly, you need to know the dimensions of your bed to select an option that fits into the allotted space; most Murphy beds require a mattress shorter than 12 inches to ensure the bed can close. Although you can select any type of bed, our top suggestion is either memory foam or latex, which tend to be sturdier. What mattress type is best for a Murphy bed? A common issue faced by people with Murphy beds is slumping, which is when the top of the mattress bunches up from being upright for too long. Mattresses made of memory foam and latex are great options to avoid slumping in your Murphy bed, as these materials hold their shape better. Should my Murphy bed mattress be a certain weight? The max weight of a Murphy bed ranges depending on your frame type, but generally speaking it should be able to hold between 500 to 1000 pounds. If you intend to use it for you and another person, be sure to calculate both of your weights along with the mattress! How thick can a Murphy bed mattress be? Most Murphy beds are designed to hold mattresses that are between 9 to 12 inches thick. Anything thicker is too clunky and won’t fit, potentially damaging the Murphy bed.

