You Can Rewire Your Brain To Fight Chronic Pain: Here's How

As a Manhattan-based doctor of physical therapy who focuses on pain management, I frequently see these (and so many other) repercussions of a high-stress environment. "If this were a one-time event, your body would release the hormone adrenaline to increase your heart rate and respiration, thus increasing blood flow and oxygen to tissues," I told Jennifer. "Adrenaline prepares you for fight or flight. You wouldn’t normally feel pain during an acute stress response." Unfortunately, Jennifer’s stress wasn’t a one-time situation; it was frequent, cumulative, and chronic, which kept her stress hormone cortisol elevated when it shouldn't have been. Cortisol has a similar effect as adrenaline, but it's more potent and lasts longer.

Jennifer’s physician prescribed a low-sugar diet, some stretches she could do at the office, and Xanax to reduce stress and anxiety, but she wasn’t satisfied with those pat solutions, which is why she visited me. Unfortunately, most doctors overlook a huge reason patients like Jennifer struggle with pain and weight. Yes, diet and exercise are important, but the third pillar of pain management comes from a source few professionals speak about: your brain.