15 Most Comfortable Mattresses Of 2023: Back, Side, & Stomach Sleepers
The most comfortable mattresses of 2023:
There’s few things in life more annoying than feeling uncomfortable in bed. But while feeling cozy and supported is key for a quality night’s sleep, the feeling of comfort is definitely not one-size-fits all. A handful of factors determine your feelings toward a mattress, including your body size, preferred sleep position, and whether you sleep hot or cold. Not to mention, even your sheets and pillows can make a big difference in your quality of sleep (which is a better indicator of sleep than time spent cuddled in bed).
If it’s time for you to get a new mattress (and recycle your old one!), read on for our expert-guided recommendations of the most comfortable mattresses on the market. And because you’ve come to mindbodygreen, you know that our list will focus on quality picks that prioritize non-toxic materials and sustainable business practices above all.
How we picked:
To ensure that real people find these beds comfortable, we read hundreds of reviews and considered the ratings—no mattress on this list has less than a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from customers.
We chatted with a physical therapist (check out his guidance below!) to learn what types of mattresses are best suited for different sleep styles. While comfort is subjective, knowing what typically works best for each type of sleeper helped us choose mattresses for each category.
Most of the beds on this list use recycled, sustainably sourced, and certified organic materials. As a bare minimum, all of the beds on our list use CertiPUR-US certified foams—because the materials you bring into your home matter!
Our criteria favors brands that make an effort toward protecting our environment. Several of the brands on this list go the extra mile when it comes to sustainable business practices, carbon-neutral shipping, recycled packaging, and organic farming.
mbg’s picks of the most comfortable mattresses:
Most comfortable for stomach sleepers: Avocado Green Mattress
Pros:
- Organic & sustainably-sourced materials
- Supportive, firm hybrid design
Cons:
- Delivery & customer service recieve mixed reviews
- Likely too firm for side sleepers or smaller builds
How it's made:
The Avocado Green Mattress is a hybrid mattress that combines supportive coils, GOLS-certified organic latex, and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton. The bouncy latex gives this option a medium-firm feel, which makes it a good pick for stomach sleepers or back sleepers wanting extra support.
If you want something softer, you can add the optional plush pillow top for an additional cost. Avocado recommends this addition for any smaller folks or side sleepers who need extra cushioning for pressure relief.
Another perk we love: Avocado crushes it in the sustainability department and shares its impact report each year.
All Avocado’s beds ship from the brand's factory in Los Angeles, California. When the bed arrives, it's compressed and rolled in a box, however you shouldn't experience any off-gassing due to the use of natural materials.
Ratings & reviews:
Despite accumulating more than 17,000 reviews, the Avocado Mattress still has a solid 4.7 out of 5 stars ratings. People are happy with the quality of the non-toxic mattress—and most common complaints from reviewers are about delivery or customer service during the return process rather than the mattress itself.
Most comfortable for back sleepers: The WinkBed
Pros:
- Luxury hotel-bed feel
- Multiple firmness options
Cons:
- Too firm for some folks
- Uses some synthetic foams
How it’s made & how it arrives:
A favorite of the author, the WinkBed is a hybrid model made from recycled, individually wrapped steel coils and gel-infused foam with a plush, tufted Euro-top. It comes in four different firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus, which is intended for heavier folks. The Luxury Firm is the brand's best-seller (which WinkBeds rates it at a 6.5 out of 10 on a firmness scale) with just the right level of support for most back sleepers.
It sleeps cool and has reinforced edges for couples or for folks who like to starfish-out. And while it’s not as eco-friendly as other beds on this list, the materials do have certifications like OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US, and the cover is made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel.
Like most mattresses, it arrives compressed and rolled in a box. Expect the Winkbed to expand within a couple hours—and you can starting using it as soon as the design reaches full height.
Ratings & reviews:
The original WinkBed mattress has 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews. It gets a lot of praise for pain-relieving support for back sleepers and hotel-bed feel (in fact, this bed is used in a lot of hotels across the country!). Of course, some reviewers complain that their WinkBed was either too soft or too firm. If that ends up being true for you, WinkBeds lets you exchange it for a different firmness option (or return it altogether) within the first 120 nights.
Most customizable: Nest Sparrow Signature Hybrid
Pros:
- Lifetime Renewal Exchange for extended life
- Customizable comfort layer
Cons:
- No organic materials in this model
- On the pricey side
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Buying a mattress online can be stressful—but we love that Nest makes it as easy as possible with its Sparrow Signature Hybrid. The design packs the support of steel coils with the comfort of a cooling gel foam available in a plush, medium, or firm design. But unlike other designs that are stuck at a set firmness, the Sparrow has a removable middle layer. As a result, you can swap out the section for a different firmness using Nest's "Lifetime Renewal Exchange."
Our only complaint about the Sparrow is that it doesn't prioritize natural materials; you'll have to look towards the brand's Owl Natural Latex Hybrid for that. However, users say this mattress doesn't have any off-gassing upon arrival despite the use of memory foam.
Ratings & reviews:
The Sparrow Signature Hybrid earned an average 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 12,000 reviewers. The medium comfort layer in particular is a favorite among side-sleepers, but the overall design is also a hit with couples who liked choosing different comfort layers to customize their split king or California king beds.
Most comfortable for back pain: Saatva Classic
Pros:
- Multiple firmness options
- Uses organic materials
Cons:
- May be too firm for some
How it’s made & how it arrives:
For a pick that’s highly rated for relieving back pain, check out Saatva’s flagship mattress. The Saatva Classic takes the traditional support of steel innersprings and adds a layer of non-toxic memory foam and a plush 3-inch Euro pillow top. It has a hotel-bed feel that you can customize by choosing an 11.5 or 14.5 inch height, and selecting between three different firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm.
The Luxury Firm is Saatva's best-seller with a 5 to 7 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale), while the Firm is a true firm mattress at an 8 out of 10. If you’re not happy with the initial firmness chosen, you can exchange it for a different model within Saatva’s year-long trial period.
The luxury brand opts for white glove delivery, which means someone will bring the mattress into your home and help set it up. The brand (and reviewers) says it won’t have any off-gassing smells and, since it was never compressed, you won’t have to wait to sleep on it.
Ratings & reviews:
The Saatva Classic has 4.8 out of 5 stars from more than 2,800 reviewers, and it’s extremely popular with folks who like the feel of a firmer mattress and those who previously suffered from back pain. Most of the negative reviews we read are from people who found this bed too firm. Stilleven those reviewers praise the company’s customer service and generous return policy, making Saatva one of the best brands out there in terms of customer satisfaction.
Most comfortable medium firm: Birch Natural Mattress
Pros:
- Organic, natural materials
- Responsive, medium-firmness
Cons:
- Too firm for some
- Shorter sleep trial
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Birch is a sub-brand of the mattress company Helix focused on sustainable materials, and the Natural Mattress is the line's only model. You can choose between a basic and an upgraded version of the Birch; both offer a medium-firm hybrid of natural Talalay latex and individually wrapped steel coils. But the luxe model adds a layer of lumbar support for an added fee, which is a better choice for strict back sleepers.
The Birch Natural Mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a box. It only needs 1 to 2 hours to expand once unboxed, and thanks to the natural latex and organic cotton, there shouldn’t be any off-gassing smells.
Ratings & reviews:
The basic version of this mattress has 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 3,400 reviewers. Users love the sustainability perks of the design, as well the temperature regulation offered by its latex materials. Pro tip: There is only one firmness option available for this bed, so some reviewers suggest adding Birch’s Organic Mattress Topper if it's too firm.
Most comfortable innerspring: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Affordable price point
- Supportive hybrid design
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
- No sustainably-sourced or organic materials
How it’s made & how it arrives:
This affordable pick doesn’t compromise on quality and comfort. With a combination of innerspring coils and CertiPUR-US certified foam, the DreamCloud Hybrid has a real hotel bed feel. It also features a breathable, quilted cashmere cover and cooling gel for folks who sleep hot. On the con side, DreamCloud doesn’t shine in the sustainability department, and this mattress only comes in one medium-firm firmness option—if you’re a strict side sleeper or smaller-bodied, you may want to upgrade to the DreamCloud Premier, which adds a plush foam topper for an additional $400.
The DreamCloud arrives compressed and wrapped in a box. The brand suggests leaving it to expand for 24 hours before sleeping on it, and reviewers say that it doesn’t let off any funky off-gassing smells.
Ratings & reviews:
With over 8,500 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars, the DreamCloud gets mostly rave reviews from all types of sleepers. People love the hotel-bed feel and the overall quality of this mattress for the lower price point. Most negative reviews are from people saying that their DreamCloud was firmer than they wanted (which is a risk you run with only one firmness option). However you can take advantage of DreamCloud’s generous 365-night sleep trial and return the DreamCloud if it ends up not suiting you.
Most comfortable budget mattress: SleeponLatex Pure Green
Pros:
- Super budget-friendly
- Natural & organic materials
Cons:
- Thinner mattress
- Shorter trial period
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The SleepOnLatex Pure Green mattress is one of the most affordable mattresses on our list, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on quality. It’s an all-foam mattress that uses supportive and buoyant natural latex to provide support and cushion for all types of sleepers. With a base layer of thick and firm GOTS- and GOLS-certified latex foam, you can choose between a medium (recommended for side sleepers and couples) or a firm (recommended for back and stomach sleepers) top layer. Whichever setup you choose will come wrapped up in a GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool cover.
The Pure Green mattress ships same-day from SleepOnLatex’s Chicago warehouse and will arrive compressed and rolled in a box. Another sustainability win: The brand recently shifted toward wrapping their beds in paper versus plastic. (Just note we did have some paper glued to our tester sample when it arrived to the office). You can also find SleepOnLatex’s products on Amazon—just keep in mind that the warranty and return policy might be different through a third party.
Ratings & reviews:
With 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, people love the support (and price!) of this mattress. Any negative or mixed reviews we read were from people who wanted a slightly softer mattress, and some people mentioned that the heavy latex was floppy and difficult to move (our testers agree). Still both negative and positive reviews praise the quality and responsiveness of SleepOnLatex’s customer service (although they do offer a shorter trial period than other beds on this list).
Most comfortable foam mattress: Brentwood Home Cypress Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Non-toxic, plant-based memory foam
- Option for hybrid or taller models
Cons:
- Less edge support
- Mixed reviews about unboxing
How it’s made & how it arrives:
For a foam mattress that offers customization options, check out the Cypress Memory Foam Mattress from Brentwood Home. The Classic version of this bed is 11 inches tall and on the firmer side for an all-foam bed, rated at a 6 out of 10. You can also choose a 13-inch height or make this bed a hybrid, which adds an additional layer of cushion and coils for support and airflow.
We love that Brentwood Home has more certifications for non-toxic materials than most all-foam mattresses, such as OKEO-TEX Standard 100 and GREENGUARD Gold. Plus, they use a plant-based memory foam in all designs that’s better for the environment and reduces the potential for funky off-gassing when the Cypress arrives compressed and rolled in a box.
Ratings & reviews:
The Cypress Memory Foam Mattress has over 1,000 reviews and is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars. It’s popular with folks who like a softer mattress (strict back sleepers and stomach sleepers, this likely isn’t the pick for you!) and gets good reviews for muffling motion. Some negative reviews mention a lack of edge support on this bed, which is something to consider if you share your bed with a partner or like to sprawl out to the edges of the mattress.
Most comfortable mattress topper: PlushBeds 100% Natural Latex Topper
Pros:
- Multiple firmness and height options
- Certified organic materials
Cons:
- Pricey
- No returns
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Assuming your existing mattress isn’t sagging (or ancient), a mattress topper might be the solution you need to make your bed feel more comfortable. This natural latex topper from PlushBeds is made with buoyant, 100% organic Talalay latex foam, and it comes in five firmness options, as well as two heights.
Those who sleep warm will love the perforated design, which is more breathable surface than many other options, even if you add PlushBeds’ optional organic cotton cover. Once you’ve decided on the specs of your topper, it will ship compressed and rolled in a box. Thanks to the natural latex and organic cotton, there won’t be any weird off-gassing smells.
Ratings & reviews:
This topper has 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 reviews. Most people say it made a big difference in the overall comfort of their bed, and that the perforations provide a very cool sleep surface. The only real downside to this topper is that it’s a little more expensive than other options out there, and that it’s not returnable. But if quality and organic materials are important to you, the added cost may be worth it.
Most comfortable firm mattress: EcoTerra Hybrid Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Organic & recycled materials
- Two firmness options
Cons:
- May be too firm for some
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Another latex pick, the EcoTerra Hybrid is super eco-friendly but slightly less expensive than some other beds on our list. It’s naturally cooling thanks to the breathable steel coils, ARPICO latex foam, and a layer of moisture-wicking organic wool under the GOTS-certified organic cotton cover. It’s available in two different firmness options: Medium, which is recommended for side sleepers and lighter-bodied folks, and Medium-Firm, which EcoTerra says is best for back or stomach sleepers, as well as heavier-bodied people. Both options will feel firmer than a traditional memory foam bed thanks to the latex foam, which has a buoyant, responsive feel that bounces rather than conforming around the body.
EcoTerra’s beds are designed and constructed in Los Angeles, California, and they ship for free. Every mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a box, and the brand says you can sleep on it immediately.
Ratings & reviews:
This bed gets really great reviews from customers with 4.9 out of 5 stars and just over 500 reviews. It’s a popular pick among hot sleepers and folks who need relief from back pain. Less-glowing reviews suggest that this is a truly firm mattress—if you’re a strict side sleeper or on the petite side, you’re best off with the Medium model versus the Medium-Firm.
Most comfortable crib mattress: Avocado Eco Organic Crib Mattress
Pros:
- Firm & supportive for safety
- Certified B Corp & Carbon Negative
Cons:
- Pricier for a crib mattress
- Not flippable
How it’s made & how it arrives:
When it comes to crib mattresses, comfort doesn’t look the same as it does in an adult mattress. Instead of plushness, babies are safest on a firm, non-toxic mattress, like the Eco Organic Crib Mattress from Avocado. Like the rest of Avocado’s mattresses, this crib mattress uses only sustainably-sourced, organic materials that you’ll feel good about having in your little one’s nursery.
It’s made from individually wrapped recycled steel coils for support, an organic coconut husk pad and organic hemp pad for firm cushion, and a soft cover made from 100% GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton. It’s helpful to know that this mattress isn’t flippable and the cover isn’t removable, so you’ll likely want to invest in Avocado’s mattress protector pad.
The mattress ships in a box and is vacuum sealed in recyclable plastic. The brand notes that they’re soon switching to paper, which will save up to 30 feet of plastic per mattress.
Ratings & reviews:
There are only a few reviews on this crib mattress so far, but the existing reviews are positive. Reviews seem happy with the quality design and non-toxic materials used in this mattress, which gives them added peace of mind as parents and caregivers. Plus, people love that each mattress comes with a baby book that educates little ones about protecting the environment.
Most comfortable hybrid: Leesa Legend Hybrid
Pros:
- Some eco-friendly materials, Certified B Corp
- Good support for side sleepers
Cons:
- Might be too soft for some back sleepers
- Shorter trial period
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The Legend Hybrid contains two layers of recycled coils, multiple layers of certified foam, and a soft cover made from organic cotton, merino wool, and recycled water bottles. It’s Leesa’s first mattress that incorporates sustainable materials, although they’re mostly contained to the cover. It’s a great pick for anyone who likes the idea of a hybrid mattress for breathability and support, but still wants the cradling sensation of memory foam. Leesa rates the Legend Hybrid at a 4-6 out of 10 on a firmness scale, and it includes targeted support under your hips to keep side sleepers in alignment.
Like Leesa’s other mattresses, this bed arrives compressed and rolled in a box. It might take a couple hours to reach its full height, and the company also says there might be a slight smell to your mattress while it expands (but that it’s harmless and will go away quickly).
Ratings & reviews:
The Legend Hybrid is a newer model for Leesa, so it only has about 200 reviews. Still customers give it 4.5 out of 5 stars for suiting combination sleepers and offering breathability. Some negative reviews are from people who either found this bed either too firm or too soft—luckily, if that ends up being the case for you, Leesa will take it back within the 100-night trial period for free (and donate it to someone in need).
Most comfortable king size mattress: Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress
Pros:
- 50 customizable firmness options
- Natural, organic materials
Cons:
- Doesn’t work with all adjustable bases
- Reviewers report some issues with air chambers
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Saatva’s Solaire mattress is an adjustable air bed that allows you to choose from 50 firmness options using a remote attachment. In a queen size or larger, each side of the mattress has a separate air chamber and remote, which makes this a great pick for anyone who shares their bed with a partner. Like the Saatva Classic we mentioned earlier, the Solaire has the same 3-inch Euro pillow top made with organic cotton and natural latex, which offers a luxe feel. Also like the Classic, this mattress comes with free white glove delivery and setup.
Ratings & reviews:
There aren’t many reviews of this bed on Saatva’s website (just under 50 when this article was written), but most of the comments are positive. Some mention air chamber issues, but both positive and negative reviews rave about Saatva’s generous trial period and customer service.
Most comfortable queen size: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Customizable height & softness
- Eco-friendly, organic materials
Cons:
- Pricey
- In-home delivery costs extra
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The Botanical Bliss from PlushBeds is a foam mattress that uses a combination of GOLS-certified organic Talalay latex, organic ARPICO latex (which is a firmer support latex), and a plush cover made from GOTS-certified cotton and wool. It’s a super customizable pick as a regular queen, but is also available in a split queen model as well! You can choose between 9-, 10-, or 12-inch heights, and you can select either medium, medium-firm, or one of each for the split model. If you end up not loving your firmness in the first 100 nights, PlushBeds will send you a replacement comfort layer for free.
The standard method of shipping is PlushBeds’ free bed-in-a-box method where you’ll need to assemble your Botanical Bliss yourself. However the company also offesr an in-home setup option for $249, or a total setup and removal service for your old bed for $349.
What customers say:
The Botanical Bliss has 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 4,000 reviewers on PlushBeds’ website. People love the replacement comfort layer guarantee, customization options, and the natural materials. The most common complaint from reviewers is about the price, which is pretty steep compared to some of the other beds on this list.
Most comfortable soft mattress: Spindle Organic Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Certified organic materials
- Customizable from home
Cons:
- Adjustable layers are heavy
- Less edge support
How it’s made and how it arrives:
If you prefer a softer mattress, the Spindle Organic Latex Mattress might be for you. It’s an all-foam mattress that comes with a layer of soft, medium, and firm organic Dunlop latex foam that you can rearrange to find what feels comfortable for you. If you still can’t get comfortable after sleeping on it for 60 nights the company will refund you and help donate your bed to charity. But if you end up keeping your bed, you can continue to customize its feel for 25 years by buying a different layer of latex at a 30% discount.
Reviewers suggest that Spindle’s ordering process is easy and shipping is quick. The layers of your bed will arrive individually rolled and compressed, so you’ll have to put the bed together yourself. It’s probably best to get a second set of hands since the latex is heavy and floppy and you’ll need to do some testing to find a setup that feels comfortable.
Ratings & reviews:
With over 900 reviews and 4.9 out of 5 stars, most people are happy with their Spindle mattress, especially the customization feature. There are positive reviews from all types of sleepers, including side sleepers or folks who like a softer mattress. Of course, some people weren’t able to get comfortable no matter how they layered their bed. But, anyone who dealt with customer service for a question or return reported that Spindle’s customer service is top-notch.
How to choose
To help you shoot your best shot toward a comfortable mattress, we spoke with physical therapist Logan Thomas, PT, DPT. Here’s the guidance he typically gives his patients when they ask about picking a new bed:
Consider your preferred sleep position
The key to finding a bed that feels comfortable to you is picking a mattress that caters to your typical sleep position, per Thomas.
- “If you are a stomach sleeper, you’ll want a really firm mattress to prevent your spine from sagging,” says Thomas. “Lack of support can increase the arch in your lower back, which will compress the joints on both sides of your spine and tighten your muscles.”
- “If you are a side sleeper, a medium mattress might be ideal. If you have too much firmness, there will be an increase in pressure on your shoulders and hips, rather than being evenly distributed into the mattress,” he adds.
- “Back sleepers may benefit from a medium-firm mattress,” per Thomas. “If it is too soft, your hips will sink in too far while the other lighter parts of your body won’t sink in enough, putting uneven stress placed on your spine.”
Know the trial period & return policy
Another important factors when picking a mattress is the brand’s trial period and return policy. “Take advantage of the free return policies,” Thomas advises. “Some brands give you up to 365 days to test it out and, if you don't like it, you can return it and try a new one.”
Up the size
When it comes to size, Thomas suggests that more room may equal more comfort. “We change sleep positions roughly 20 times per night. This isn’t a bad thing—don’t think of it as ‘tossing and turning’—our bodies aren't meant to stay in one position for too long, or things tighten up and joint health is compromised. You’ll want a mattress that allows you to change positions without karate chopping your partner or feeling like you’re on the edge of the bed. Consider that king or queen size you’ve been wanting!”
Consider the materials
The materials in your mattress make all the difference in how you feel. If you love the cradling sensation of memory foam or want the plush cushion of a pillow-top, prioritize models that fit those criteria. “A cooling feature is also important, especially if you naturally run hot at night,” says Thomas. “Our body temperature needs to drop by 1 to 2 degrees [Fahrenheit] in order for a good night of sleep.” Consider beds that use materials like temperature-regulating latex or wool, or hybrid models, which have additional breathability.
FAQ:
What mattress is good to avoid back pain?
Medium-firm mattresses that offer a balance of support and pressure relief are best for relieving back pain. Hybrid mattresses are often a great pick for a medium-firm bed and often cater toward various sleep positions. A suggestion from Thomas: “If you are a stomach sleeper, learning to sleep on your side or back is ideal since stomach sleeping places the most stress on the spine.”
Do you need a softer mattress as you get older?
Regardless of age, the amount of softness and support you need in a mattress will vary by your preferred sleep style. Still, while softness may seem like the answer to aches and pains, it’s important to remember that a supportive bed is crucial for our spinal alignment and joint health. “Typically as we age, our spine will need more support,” says Thomas.
What mattress firmness is best for side sleepers?
As Thomas suggests, a medium mattress is a great pick for side sleepers. The bed should offer enough cushion to cradle your hips and shoulders, but still have enough support to keep your body in alignment. Hybrid beds that include foam are popular picks with side sleepers, as well as all-foam mattresses.
The takeaway.
All in all, what feels comfortable to you is personal—your feelings about a mattress will depend on a handful of factors, like your body size and preferred sleep position. Still with a little market research you can develop your personal list of must-haves and get closer to finally getting the zzz’s you deserve. And because a mattress is only one piece of the puzzle, be sure to check out our recommendations for mbg-approved sheets, comforters, and pillows, that will keep you comfy-cozy all night long.