How it’s made & how it arrives:

A favorite of the author, the WinkBed is a hybrid model made from recycled, individually wrapped steel coils and gel-infused foam with a plush, tufted Euro-top. It comes in four different firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus, which is intended for heavier folks. The Luxury Firm is the brand's best-seller (which WinkBeds rates it at a 6.5 out of 10 on a firmness scale) with just the right level of support for most back sleepers.

It sleeps cool and has reinforced edges for couples or for folks who like to starfish-out. And while it’s not as eco-friendly as other beds on this list, the materials do have certifications like OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US, and the cover is made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel.

Like most mattresses, it arrives compressed and rolled in a box. Expect the Winkbed to expand within a couple hours—and you can starting using it as soon as the design reaches full height.

Ratings & reviews:

The original WinkBed mattress has 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews. It gets a lot of praise for pain-relieving support for back sleepers and hotel-bed feel (in fact, this bed is used in a lot of hotels across the country!). Of course, some reviewers complain that their WinkBed was either too soft or too firm. If that ends up being true for you, WinkBeds lets you exchange it for a different firmness option (or return it altogether) within the first 120 nights.