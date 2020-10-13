How To Approach A Home Aesthetic With Sustainability In Mind

We remodeled our 1940’s era home about five years ago, and I have thoroughly enjoyed the design process. We are finished with our remodel, but I’m still constantly rearranging furniture, swapping art, and making subtle changes here and there. It’s started to feel like a never-ending story that will keep evolving with us as a family over the years.

This year especially has taught me the importance of creating an aesthetically pleasing and comfortable space you’re truly content in from morning to night. I notice such a difference in my mood when our home is organized and everything has its place. Well, as picked up as things can be with two toddlers under four! I’m also tuned into the mood boost that a seasonal refresh can bring, whether it’s pops of new color or a fresh arrangement of flowers in the kitchen.

When it comes to an overall aesthetic, our home is mainly a palette of white and black with wood. It’s a great blank canvas for seasonal changes and pops of color… but also a minimal palette that I’ve always been drawn to and never tire of. I love incorporating natural elements (dried grasses and florals, rocks and reclaimed wood) and always a mix of old with new–vintage textiles, unique finds from travels and family heirlooms can be found throughout our home. I fall somewhere in-between a minimalist and a maximalist, but like everything to serve a purpose or bring functionality to the room. I also keep my toddlers in mind when making any design decisions, as I don’t want any areas of our house to be off-limits with anything too precious.