Alicia Lund shares her eye for style, home decor, effortless California entertaining and motherhood at @AliciaMLund and on her lifestyle site, Cheetah is the New Black. Alicia has taken her experience as a women's fashion buyer, Elle magazine fashion and accessories editor, and editorial stylist and has consulted and partnered with a number of select brands over the years. Born and raised in Chico with a few years in San Francisco and New York, Alicia now lives in Sacramento with her husband and two kids (Rex, 3 and Willow. 1).