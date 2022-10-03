While mattresses are typically a very personal-preference purchase, there are a few things to consider when picking out the best mattress for your pregnancy:

Side Sleeping

According to Navya Mysore MDCM, CCFP, the best type of mattress for pregnancy is one that allows you to sleep comfortably on your side. “Side sleeping is what is mostly recommended in pregnancy from 20 weeks onwards, as the uterus is larger and can press on the inferior vena cava (a large blood vessel that returns blood to the heart),” she explains. “When you have less blood returning to your heart, you also have less blood flow going to your other organs as well as to your baby.”

One study from 2019 also concluded that side sleeping was the safest method for pregnant people, as well as current guidance from the American Pregnancy Association.

Medium-Firm Feel

When it comes to the best mattresses for side sleepers, there should be a balance of support for your spine and cushion to keep your pressure points happy. “For side sleeping I would recommend a mattress that is semi-firm,” adds Mysore. “You want it to be able to support you well without sinking in, but not so firm that you can't get comfortable.”

Keep it Cool

In a 2013 study that tracked 429 women throughout their pregnancy, 35% of participants reported hot flashes. Hybrid mattresses with springs can increase airflow, and beds with cooling materials like latex foam, moisture-wicking wool, or graphite can help promote a cooler sleeping environment.

Movement-Friendly

Sleeping like a log is a bit more difficult when there’s someone new movin’ and groovin’ in your belly. If you tend to move around throughout the night, a responsive hybrid mattress will help make those shifts a lot easier. Even better if you can opt for a King or California King bed that will provide more room for supportive pillows—especially if you’re sharing a bed with a partner.