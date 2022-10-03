The 7 Best Mattresses For Pregnancy Of 2022 To Help You Sleep Through The Night
Pregnancy is a time full of changes. Yes, many are magical, but some can be…well, less than. While your body adjusts to new sensations (aches and pains, constantly needing to pee), your sleep can take a hit—and without the best mattress for pregnancy, you won’t be set up for success.
Research has shown a connection between lack of sleep during pregnancy, and complications such as increased pain during labor, preterm birth, and low birth weight. So if you’re preparing for pregnancy (and planning the best approach to your nutrition, physical fitness, and sleep), now is a good time to evaluate your mattress, too.
Below are a few of the best mattresses for pregnancy that will keep you snoozing comfortably, before and after the baby has arrived.
What type of mattress is best during pregnancy?
While mattresses are typically a very personal-preference purchase, there are a few things to consider when picking out the best mattress for your pregnancy:
Side Sleeping
According to Navya Mysore MDCM, CCFP, the best type of mattress for pregnancy is one that allows you to sleep comfortably on your side. “Side sleeping is what is mostly recommended in pregnancy from 20 weeks onwards, as the uterus is larger and can press on the inferior vena cava (a large blood vessel that returns blood to the heart),” she explains. “When you have less blood returning to your heart, you also have less blood flow going to your other organs as well as to your baby.”
One study from 2019 also concluded that side sleeping was the safest method for pregnant people, as well as current guidance from the American Pregnancy Association.
Medium-Firm Feel
When it comes to the best mattresses for side sleepers, there should be a balance of support for your spine and cushion to keep your pressure points happy. “For side sleeping I would recommend a mattress that is semi-firm,” adds Mysore. “You want it to be able to support you well without sinking in, but not so firm that you can't get comfortable.”
Keep it Cool
In a 2013 study that tracked 429 women throughout their pregnancy, 35% of participants reported hot flashes. Hybrid mattresses with springs can increase airflow, and beds with cooling materials like latex foam, moisture-wicking wool, or graphite can help promote a cooler sleeping environment.
Movement-Friendly
Sleeping like a log is a bit more difficult when there’s someone new movin’ and groovin’ in your belly. If you tend to move around throughout the night, a responsive hybrid mattress will help make those shifts a lot easier. Even better if you can opt for a King or California King bed that will provide more room for supportive pillows—especially if you’re sharing a bed with a partner.
How we picked:
Based on our expert’s advice, we focused on mattresses that were medium-firm (or customizable to provide more or less cushion) for comfortable side sleeping.
This list contains mostly hybrid mattresses, to ensure your best shot at medium-firmness and airflow. Still, some people love the feel of memory foam and latex foams, so we added some best-case options there too.
Each of these mattresses are made in the USA and use nontoxic, CertiPUR-US-certified materials. We also prioritized brands that use organic materials and have additional sustainability credentials.
We read hundreds of reviews and looked for feedback from pregnant people, hot sleepers, and side sleepers specifically.
mbg’s picks for the best mattresses for pregnancy:
Best memory foam: Brentwood Home Cypress Memory Foam Mattress
Pros
- Uses non-toxic, plant-based memory foam
- Option for hybrid or taller models
Cons
- Only one firmness
- Less edge support
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Although it’s not known to be the most supportive, memory foam can be a great pick for side sleepers because of how it cradles your shoulders and hips. The Cypress Memory Foam Mattress from Brentwood Home is on the firmer side, rated at a 6 out of 10 by the brand. You can choose from an 11- or 13-inch height, and you also have the ability to make this bed a hybrid. If you go with the hybrid model you’ll get an additional layer of coils for support and additional airflow, which might be a good idea if you’re experiencing pregnancy hot flashes.
Another win for expecting parents? While memory foam is not the most sustainable option, Brentwood Home has more certifications for non-toxic materials than most all-foam mattresses—such as OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and GREENGUARD Gold—and the brand is Certified Climate Neutral, meaning they offset their emissions by 100%. This bed even uses a blend of plant-based memory foam, which is better for the environment than traditional memory foam, and helps reduce the potential for off-gassing smells when it arrives compressed in a box.
What customers say:
The Cypress Memory Foam Mattress has over 1,000 reviews and is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars. There are several reviews from pregnant folks who are happy with this bed, including one person who raves, “Even at nine months pregnant, I've been able to fall asleep faster and remain that way through the night, so that's a big deal.”
On the con side, several reviewers who are strict side-sleepers say they wish this mattress was softer—and a few say the edge support could be better, which might be a consideration if you’re adding a pregnancy pillow to the bed.
Best firm mattress: Saatva Classic
Pros
- Multiple firmness options
- Natural, organic materials
Cons
- Not for foam-lovers
How it’s made & how it arrives:
One of the highest-rated mattresses on the market today, the Saatva Classic combines the traditional feeling of supportive steel innersprings with a plush layer of non-toxic memory foam, for a true luxury feel. The mattress can be customized by choosing an 11.5 or 14.5 inch height, and selecting from three different firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. Since this is a firmer bed by design, some side sleepers and smaller-bodied people might prefer the Plush Soft model. But, with a 3-inch Euro pillow top, the Luxury Firm is the brand’s best seller and might work best for pregnancy side-sleeping (plus whatever position you prefer post-pregnancy).
Saatva delivers all of its mattresses through white glove delivery, meaning someone will bring it into your home for you and help set it up. The brand says it won’t have any funky off gassing smells, and you won’t have to wait to sleep on it.
What customers say:
With 4.8 out of 5 stars and over 2,800 reviews, most people are extremely happy with their Saatva Classic. One reviewer writes, “This mattress is a dream. It’s nice and firm but still cozy. We never want to sleep anywhere else now besides our own bed. I am even sleeping well while pregnant.” The most common negative feedback is from people who find this bed to be too firm—but even those reviews typically mention Saatva’s stellar customer service.
Best cooling: Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
Pros
- Organic, natural materials
- Good for temperature regulation
Cons
- One firmness option
- Shorter sleep trial
How it’s made & how it arrives:
This organic mattress uses all natural, cooling materials and is an upgraded version of Birch’s flagship bed. It’s a medium-firm hybrid made from natural Talalay latex, individually wrapped steel coils, and comfort layers of GOTS-certified organic cashmere and Wool Integrity NZ-certified organic wool. The combination of the coils, breathable latex, and moisture-wicking wool and cashmere help make this a more breathable mattress, without any proprietary foams or “cooling technology.” The mattress also has increased lumbar support for side sleepers, and reinforced edges—so you can take up more of the bed.
This Mattress arrives compressed and rolled into a box. Thanks to the natural materials, there shouldn’t be any unpleasant off-gassing smells when you unbox it, and you can sleep on it 1-2 hours after popping it on the frame.
What customers say:
With 4.6 out of 5 stars overall, and over 3,200 reviews, Birch mattresses are a hit. Just note, the site combines reviews for the Luxe and Original models. One person who specifies the Luxe model writes, “The wool is definitely helping to regulate our mattress temperature and we don’t sleep hot or cool. It’s just right.” Another person says this bed helped relieve pregnancy aches and pains. Of course, because there’s only one firmness option, some folks complain that this mattress was either too soft or too firm for them—the latter recommend adding Birch’s Organic Mattress Topper.
Best for stomach sleepers: The WinkBed
Pros
- Luxury hotel-bed feel
- Great edge support
Cons
- Not for foam-lovers
- Longer delivery time
How it’s made & how it arrives:
9 months is a short period of time (compared to how long you’ll own a mattress), so it’s best to find a bed that suits not only your pregnancy needs but beyond. If you’re a strict stomach sleeper, the original WinkBed is a great hybrid pick that offers temperature regulation, a medium-firm feel, and enough quality edge support to accommodate a pregnancy pillow.
This mattress is made from recycled, individually wrapped steel coils, gel-infused foam, and a plush Euro top. It’s available in four different firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus, which is intended for heavier folks. The Luxury Firm is the brand’s best seller, and a great choice for all sleep positions.
The WinkBed mattress will arrive compressed and rolled in a box. You don’t need to wait long for it to expand, and you can sleep on the mattress as soon as it’s reached its full height.
What customers say:
The original WinkBed mattress has 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews. People love the WinkBed for its temperature neutral surface, plush support for all sleep types, and fancy-hotel-quality feel. One says, “This mattress is even higher quality than I expected and it supports my back and hips, which is life-changing for me! I’m thrilled I chose my Winkbed!” Some reviewers complain that their WinkBed is either too soft or too firm—but if you end up not loving your bed, you can exchange for a different firmness option (or return it altogether) within the first 120 nights.
Best for pregnancy hip pain: Nolah Evolution 15”
Pros
- Targeted support for alignment
- Three firmness options
Cons
- Rather tall & heavy
- No eco-friendly materials
How it’s made & how it arrives:
The Evolution 15” is a hybrid mattress with a luxury, hotel-bed feel. Available in three firmness options (Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm), each mattress comes with a plush Euro pillow top for added pressure relief. If you’re experiencing aches and pains during pregnancy, the Evolution’s targeted support coils will work to keep your hips and shoulders in alignment. Further, if pregnancy hot flashes are a problem for you, you’ll appreciate the added layer of graphite-infused foam to promote cooler sleep.
Of course, you won’t be pregnant forever, but this mattress (especially the Luxury Firm model) should still be a great fit for whatever sleep position you preferred before pregnancy.
Nolah ships their mattresses compressed and rolled in a box. The website doesn’t provide a timeframe to let the bed expand, but reviews note that you can sleep on it right away.
What customers say:
Finding a negative review on Nolah’s website is nearly impossible (which seems slightly fishy…). Beyond a few complaints about this mattress being heavy to maneuver or the firmness just not working out, all reviews are positive. There are plenty of people raving about relieved shoulder and hip pain, with one saying, “I am finally sleeping through the entire night and without the dreaded hip pain that I used to have from sleeping on my side.”
Best hybrid: Nest Sparrow Signature Hybrid
Pros
- Breathable hybrid design
- Swappable firmness options
Cons
- No organic materials
- Too firm for some
How it’s made & how it arrives:
This hybrid mattress is an ideal combination of cooling gel foam, supportive steel coils, and a customizable, removable middle comfort layer. To start, you can choose from three firmness options—Plush, Medium, and Firm—for your comfort layer. What makes this an awesome pick for pregnant people is that down the line you can take advantage of Nest’s “Lifetime Renewal Exchange” and swap out that comfort layer for a different firmness. So, if you’re traditionally a back or stomach sleeper but you want a softer surface for pregnancy side-sleeping, you might consider using the Plush insert during pregnancy and swapping out for a Medium or Firm post-delivery! Swapping out your comfort layer a few years into owning your mattress also helps extend its lifespan, which earns Nest a few sustainability points in our book.
The Sparrow Signature Hybrid arrives compressed and rolled in a box, and the comfort layer of your choice will already be tucked away inside. Most reviewers say it doesn’t let off any funky smells from the packaging, and the brand says you can sleep on it right away.
What customers say:
The majority of the reviews on the Nest mattress are extremely positive, especially regarding the company’s customer service, and its generous exchange program. While we couldn’t find any reviews from pregnant people in particular, there’s plenty of praise from side sleepers, hot sleepers, and folks who previously experienced pain before switching to this bed. People with king and split king models also are happy with their ability to customize their side of the bed.
Negative reviews are mostly of people who were not happy with the durability of this bed back in 2018, but it appears the brand has improved since then. A few warn that the Medium and Firm foams are rather firm, so the Plush is likely your best bet for sleeping on your side comfortably.
Best soft mattress: Spindle Organic Latex Mattress
Pros
- Certified organic materials
- Customizable from home
Cons
- Adjustable layers are heavy
- Weak edge support
How it’s made and how it arrives:
Another great eco-friendly pick, this mattress is made from organic and sustainable materials like GOTS- and GOLS-certified organic cotton, wool, and natural latex in their design. It comes with individual layers of soft, medium, and firm organic Dunlop latex foam that you can rearrange to find what feels comfortable for you (which, again, is great if your preferences change post-pregnancy!).
Still can’t find a soft enough setup after 60 days? The company will refund you and help donate your bed to charity. Even better: if you do keep the mattress, you can buy another layer of latex anytime at a 30% discount. For those looking for something softer than latex, be sure to read up on our picks of the best soft mattresses.
Spindle’s shipping is quick, and everything comes compressed and rolled in a box. The process of assembling your bed will be a little more hands-on since you’ll need to figure out what firmness structure to start with—so if you’re late in your pregnancy, you will want to have a second set of hands to help out. The organic latex and wool means this bed shouldn’t let off any weird smells while you put it together.
What customers say:
The ability to customize firmness is the main reason people love this mattress. Reviewers also say it’s a comfortable, breathable option, and that the brand offers great customer service. Of course softness is subjective, and some people weren’t able to get comfortable, even after rearranging their bed. A handful of reviews warn that the individual layers are heavy.
How to choose:
When picking out a new mattress, you’ll want to think long term (you won't be pregnant forever). Be sure the mattress you pick will still meet your sleep needs even after your baby makes their arrival. That means finding a mattress that works for your typical sleep position.
If you’re going to add pillows for extra comfort while you’re pregnant, you’ll want to be sure there’s plenty of room. Solid edge support can make your bed feel bigger, as it allows you to stretch all the way out without the edges sagging.
As your body changes, your sleep preferences might too. Make sure you know the brand’s return policy and sleep trial period—some brands will let you test a bed for an entire year before making a final decision!
Tips to sleep comfortably during pregnancy:
Invest in a pregnancy pillow
Sleeping on your side can be an adjustment if you’re not used to it, so you might consider a new pillow for your head, or even a long pregnancy pillow (if you have the space). “I really think a body pillow is worth trying as it can help you find a position that you might find comfortable that isn't lying directly on your stomach, but instead provides enough support that you can get comfortable on your side,” Mysore agrees. These longer pillows are designed to cradle your head, bump, and knees in a comfortable side-sleeping position.
Try sleeping with a pillow between your legs
“If a body pillow feels like it might take up too much in the bed, then a wedge pillow (between your legs) or even a pillow under the knees can help provide more support and increase comfort,” Mysore advises.
Do what you can to stay cool
Temperature regulation is key for a solid night’s sleep. If you’re not ready to take the plunge and purchase an entirely new mattress, there are plenty of mattress toppers that can help cool you down while you snooze (and save you some cash in the meantime).
FAQ:
What mattress firmness is best for pregnancy?
Studies (and our expert) suggest that medium-firm mattresses are best for pregnancy as they help provide a good blend of support and comfort for side sleeping.
What's the best mattress topper for pregnancy?
A mattress topper that provides cushion under your hips and shoulders, as well as decent temperature regulation, will be the best fit for pregnant people.
Can you sleep on a memory foam mattress while pregnant?
You certainly can, as long as you feel supported in your side sleeping and are staying cool at night. Memory foam can run hot, but if you’re getting a solid night’s sleep on a memory foam mattress and sleeping comfortably on your side, you don’t need to change it.
The takeaway.
There’s no doubt that pregnancy can be an exciting time in a person’s life. But if you’re losing sleep or unable to get comfortable, that pregnancy shine can quickly wear off. Luckily, a new mattress that caters to your side-sleeping needs could help you achieve that deeper sleep you've been craving—just be sure it’s a bed you’ll still love after your little one arrives!
