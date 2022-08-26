A wedge pillow is exactly what it sounds like: a pillow in the shape of a wedge. The surface of the pillow is on an incline—which typically ranges from 7 to 11 inches at its top height—and it elevates your head and shoulders as you sleep.

According to Seema Bonney M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, wedge pillows are most commonly used by folks looking to relieve symptoms of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disorder), snoring, and post-surgery pain. “Improving sleeping posture improves the quality of sleep,” she adds.

A wedge pillow can be layered under a standard comfort pillow or used solo depending on your needs—and usage goes beyond simply supporting your head, neck, and shoulders. “Elevating the lower body and legs with a wedge pillow can improve vascular circulation,” Bonney explains.

Of course, you don’t need a medical reason to add a wedge pillow into your rotation either; the extra support is also great for getting in a comfier position while watching TV or reading in bed—assuming you have the space.