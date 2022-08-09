 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Want To Mind Your Brain As You Age? Be Sure To Get Enough Quality Sleep

Want To Mind Your Brain As You Age? Be Sure To Get Enough Quality Sleep

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The One Factor You're Probably Ignoring When It Comes To Brain Health

Image by ZHPH Production / Stocksy

August 9, 2022 — 2:00 AM

When it comes to feeling our best in the long run, there are so many factors to consider, from heart health, to metabolic health, and of course, brain health. And in the case of keeping our brains healthy, one factor that's often left out of the equation is sleep.

On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, health scientist and neuroscience expert, Milene Brownlow, Ph.D., explains why you shouldn't skip out on sleep if you want to keep your brain healthy.

Why sleep is so essential to brain health:

Sleeping is the body's primary way to rest and recharge, and that translates to the brain, as well. "Sleep is conducive to detoxification of the brain," Brownlow explains, and our glymphatic system—the waste clearance mechanism for the brain—can kick into high gear as we rest.

In this way, sleep has a neuroprotective purpose, and it can protect us from some of the cognitive health changes often seen in older age. One 2015 study notes that sleep has been linked with improved memory recall and reduced mental fatigue, among other things. "When one sleeps, the brain reorganizes and recharges itself, and removes toxic waste byproducts which have accumulated throughout the day. This evidence demonstrates that sleeping can clear the brain and help maintain its normal functioning," the study authors write.

However, this study also indicates that a minimum of seven hours of sleep every night "seems to be necessary for proper cognitive and behavioral function." As mbg vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN noted in the podcast with Brownlow, over one-third of American adults aren't meeting this threshold.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Beyond brain health:

If brain health isn't enough to convince you, research continues to show that the impacts of quality sleep are far-reaching. In fact, it wouldn't be a stretch to say getting consistent quality sleep touches virtually every aspect of our overall health, from mood, to energy levels, to metabolic health, heart health, hormone regulation, gene expression, and so much more.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+

So, no matter what aspect of health you're looking to improve, if you're not getting enough sleep every night, you can bet that's a good place to start.

And to that end, there are a handful of things you can do to get better sleep each night. For one thing, having a bedroom that's cool, quiet, and dark never hurts. It's also important to keep a consistent sleep schedule (AKA going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day), to keep your circadian rhythm regulated.

You can also try a quality, non-hormonal sleep supplement, such as mbg's sleep support+. The one-of-a-kind blend of magnesium bisglycinatejujube, and PharmaGABA® makes a powerful formula with ingredients shown to help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up energized and sharp.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway:

Whether you want to keep your brain healthy as you age, or simply have more energy during your day-to-day, getting quality sleep on a regular basis is essential. And the best part is, when you do get consistent, quality sleep, your brain isn't the only thing that will benefit.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Stressed & Tense? You Might Be Neglecting This Important Body System

Emma Loewe
Stressed & Tense? You Might Be Neglecting This Important Body System
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep With No Grogginess? 3 Reasons This Supplement Is The Answer

Emma Loewe
Want Deeper Sleep With No Grogginess? 3 Reasons This Supplement Is The Answer
Beauty

Wait, Do Hair Growth Supplements Make Your Body Hair Grow?

Jamie Schneider
Wait, Do Hair Growth Supplements Make Your Body Hair Grow?
Integrative Health

A Gut Health Doctor's Top 4 Foods For Metabolism & A Healthy Body Weight

Jason Wachob
A Gut Health Doctor's Top 4 Foods For Metabolism & A Healthy Body Weight
Climate Change

These Air Pollutants Affect 99% Of People — Here's How To Detoxify

Morgan Chamberlain
These Air Pollutants Affect 99% Of People — Here's How To Detoxify
Integrative Health

Health & Longevity Experts Turn To This Supplement For Daily Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Health & Longevity Experts Turn To This Supplement For Daily Support
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

The $13 Tool That Saved My Home From Excess Pet Fur

Braelyn Wood
The $13 Tool That Saved My Home From Excess Pet Fur
Spirituality

Hey, August Babies—Here's Everything To Know About Your Birthstone

Sarah Regan
Hey, August Babies—Here's Everything To Know About Your Birthstone
Beauty

3 Simple Hacks To Drink More Water (& Get Glowing Hydrated Skin)

Hannah Frye
3 Simple Hacks To Drink More Water (& Get Glowing Hydrated Skin)
Motivation

Taking Just A 2-Minute Walk At This Time Of Day May Help Manage Blood Sugar

Merrell Readman
Taking Just A 2-Minute Walk At This Time Of Day May Help Manage Blood Sugar
Functional Food

Hungry? These 7 Lunch Ideas Are Packed With Mood-Supporting Ingredients

Emma Loewe
Hungry? These 7 Lunch Ideas Are Packed With Mood-Supporting Ingredients
Beauty

This Technique Is Like A Cold Plunge For Your Face — And It Doubles As Makeup Prep

Hannah Frye
This Technique Is Like A Cold Plunge For Your Face — And It Doubles As Makeup Prep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-sleep-is-so-essential-to-brain-health-and-how-to-get-more-of-it
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!