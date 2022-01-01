Longevity was an important topic for us this past year (and continues to be moving forward–check out our predictions here). We explored the idea of measuring longevity according to healthspan (the quality of your years) rather than lifespan alone (the quantity of years in your life). One place we got a wealth of information regarding this topic: the mindbodygreen podcast. To help support our longevity in the new year, we compiled the best strategies we picked up throughout 2021.