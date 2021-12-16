If you had to guess longevity expert, National Geographic fellow, and Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner's favorite fruit, what would it be? Perhaps ones brimming with antioxidants come to mind, like anthocyanin-rich blueberries (that's what gives them their purple pigments), flavanol-filled pomegranates, or vitamin C powerhouses, like oranges. And while these options are certainly important to include in a well-rounded diet, the number one spot actually belongs to a lunchbox classic: bananas.

On the mindbodygreen podcast, Buettner explains why he’s such a fan—and we grabbed the details below.