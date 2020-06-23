Green bananas are unripe, slightly bitter bananas. They’re harder in texture and have a higher starch content—namely resistant starch and pectins—according to integrative medicine doctor Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.

“Both pectin and resistant starch function similarly to soluble fiber,” Carrasco says, “and also have a prebiotic effect, feeding your good bacteria.”

So while green bananas are good for overall gut health, the resistant starches will be harder to digest. “Thus, they can cause or aggravate pre-existing constipation,” one study says. In fact, family physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. says they have been shown to help manage diarrhea.

Bottom Line: Since they're high in prebiotics and resistant starch, green bananas are good for creating a healthy gut microbiome. However, they’re hard to digest and may contribute to constipation.