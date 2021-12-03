Surprised? Us, too. But as Buettner declares: “The best longevity food is the food you're going to eat.” And when it comes to convenience, bananas are one of the most accessible fruits out there (assuming you enjoy the flavor).

“They come in their own packaging,” jokes Buettner, and they’re full of soluble fiber. “I wouldn't say it’s the only fruit you should eat, but I would say that having a bowl full of fruit sitting on your table is a much better pull than having a toaster on your counter or a bag of chips in a clip,” he says. “Convenience is one of the most important elements of eating healthy.”

Meaning, if you are going to keep food within arm’s reach, he recommends a bunch of bananas (or any other fruit you adore). That way, when you do feel peckish, you’re more likely to opt for whatever is closest to you—which, in this case, may be a nutrient-rich banana.