Take a look into Dan Buettner’s kitchen, and you’ll likely find a lion’s share of whole, nutrient-dense plants and grains—specifically, those loaded with fiber. "One of the best things you can do [for longevity] is load up on fiber,” the longevity expert, National Geographic fellow, and founder of Blue Zones shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. See, fiber is crucial for maintaining gut health and immune health (thanks to the gut-immune connection), which is why Buettner’s favorite Blue Zones-inspired meals include plenty of fiber-rich foods.

“Of course, my approach to doing it is making this wonderful longevity cocktail,” he continues. Yes, you read that right: Buettner swears by this recipe for living a longer and healthier life—so much so, he deems it a “longevity cocktail.” Below, we got the scoop on this nutritious blend.