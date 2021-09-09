How much protein do I really need? Not only is the answer entirely up to your personal nutrition needs, but it apparently fluctuates with age: According to functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D., protein affects the body differently as you grow older, and you might not need as much as you thought—in fact, he notes animal protein can affect longevity genes once you hit your mid-40s (or so).

But wait! A caveat: One source of animal protein actually doesn't have that same effect on longevity. Below, we break down the protein source that spans all ages.