Have you ever heard of or played the card game Cheat? Let's play: I'm calling vegan collagen's bluff. Sorry, there's no such thing as vegan collagen.

"Is your collagen vegan?" is a common question we receive from the mbg family and collagen aficionados far and wide. The answer remains the same: Collagen protein/peptides/hydrolysate will never be vegan. Expecting a collagen supplement to be vegan is like expecting bone broth or a mink fur stole (yikes) to be vegan. They just aren't.