Before we get into collagen supplement efficacy, we need to understand collagen itself. If you’re into skin care, you’ve probably heard of collagen before. It’s what helps keep your skin tight, structured, and firm.* But it’s so much more than that.

Collagen is an impressive family of proteins that are actually the most abundant proteins in the animal kingdom. There are also different types of collagen in our bodies. There are at least 28 kinds of collagen that we know of that exist in vertebrates (yes, us included). Types I, II and III are the most common in the human body, and thus what we talk about the most in skin and body care.*

Let’s talk about what it does. Collagen’s role in the body is both simple and complex (at the cellular level): It helps make up the architectural matrix or structure of our skin, bone, cartilage, and muscle, with the purpose of helping tissues be more elastic and withstand stretching (So, for example, it keeps skin looking young and supple).*

We synthesize our own supply of collagen, via our cells' fibroblasts (assuming they have the amino acids and other required nutritional building blocks they need). This process happens throughout our lifetime; however it also decreases with age. "Our bodies always balance collagen production and degradation," says board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D. "When we are young, our bodies produce more collagen than we break down. That balance tips the wrong way with age since tissue regeneration decreases." Additionally, your natural levels can also be reduced by environmental factors and stressors.