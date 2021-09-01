You Asked, We Answered: What Is The Best Way To Take Collagen?

Why Powder Is The Best Form To Take For Collagen Supplements
We often talk about the best forms to take a nutrient—some you’ll want to slather on topically, others you’ll want to take via tonics and brews, and others make for efficacious supplements. And considering collagen supplements seem to come with loads of queries in their own right, it’s no wonder you may be left wondering what’s the way to take collagen? We’ve previously discussed how you should nix collagen creams or serums, but what about all the different forms of hydrolyzed collagen? Just browse your favorite wellness retailer or beauty outlets and you'll see it show up in waters, tonics, gummies, snacks, and powders.
What is a wellness-minded individual to choose?
Why is powder the best form for collagen.
Powders are the best for two reasons: Efficacy and functionality.
Efficacy.
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
Powders are able to deliver the most potent amount of collagen—this is why when you find collagen supplements with north of 15 grams of collagen per serving, they’re almost always in powder form. Whereas other options likely contain smaller dosages, even in the milligram range.
And while there is no official Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for collagen supplement dosage at the moment, research shows that you’ll get the most benefits when you ingest 2.5 grams (where you’ll start to see skin care benefits, although more research suggests 5 or grams might be the more effective dosage) to 20 grams (for daily protein support and where you’ll see muscle mass support.)* This means to get the most out of your collagen routine, you’ll want to find forms that are able to deliver a good amount of peptides. That leads you to powders.
If you prefer other delivery methods—drinks, tonics, capsules, gummies—that's fine; just know that you're likely not getting as much collagen in these products.
Functionality.
Powders are also a convenient way to add a meaningful dose of collagen to your nutrition routine, whether blending into a refreshing smoothie with colorful fruits or mixed into your morning coffee or latte. Read: You can switch it up and get creative—or keep it simple for an effortless morning routine. For your viewing convenience we rounded up some of our favorite ways to take collagen here—plus tips on adding it into your routine.
The takeaway.
Powders are the best way to consume collagen peptides, as they can offer high doses of the ingredient and are easy to fold into almost any recipe. Sold yet? We’ll we rounded up the best-of-the-best collagen supplements out there.*
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*