You Asked, We Answered: What Is The Best Way To Take Collagen?

Powders are able to deliver the most potent amount of collagen—this is why when you find collagen supplements with north of 15 grams of collagen per serving, they’re almost always in powder form. Whereas other options likely contain smaller dosages, even in the milligram range.

And while there is no official Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for collagen supplement dosage at the moment, research shows that you’ll get the most benefits when you ingest 2.5 grams (where you’ll start to see skin care benefits, although more research suggests 5 or grams might be the more effective dosage) to 20 grams (for daily protein support and where you’ll see muscle mass support.)* This means to get the most out of your collagen routine, you’ll want to find forms that are able to deliver a good amount of peptides. That leads you to powders.

If you prefer other delivery methods—drinks, tonics, capsules, gummies—that's fine; just know that you're likely not getting as much collagen in these products.