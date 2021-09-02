There Are 3+ Types of Collagen. Are You Taking the Right Kind for Healthy Skin?*

The world of beauty trends and supplements is constantly expanding, and I have to level with you. I want radiant, youthful skin as much as any other mover and shaker, but I can’t keep up. Every passing day of adulting seems to call for an even simpler beauty routine. Sure, I’ll indulge in some new trends (funky eyeliner never hurt anybody), but for the most part, I’m sticking to the fundamentals, like a collagen supplement.*
I’m not the only one. From beauty lattes made with collagen to scoops of it in our morning smoothies — collagen is a fan fave when it comes to skin health.* And the collagen market is still climbing, estimated to reach $6 billion by 2026. But for how much we love it (and what it does for us), how much do we really know about collagen? Keep reading to deepen your understanding of this superstar supplement.
Collagen: Give me the basics
Collagen is a family of proteins found in the extracellular matrix and connective tissues of the body. In fact, it’s the most common protein, making up one-third of all proteins in our body. But here’s what you may not have realized: There’s not just one type of collagen. There are at least 28 discovered to date, with the most well-known and predominant ones being types I, II, and III. And this is something you’ll notice as you’re picking out the perfect collagen supplement from iHerb.
Types of collagen: I, II, and III
90% of the collagen in our body is classified as type I. Type I collagen helps to form our skin, bones, tendons, eyes, blood vessel walls, and other connective tissues. Type II collagen is one of the key components of cartilage tissue, which is found in places like our joints and between the vertebrae of our spine. Lastly, type III collagen is predominantly found in our skin and several internal organs, and is an important molecule in healing processes. With collagen supplements, types I, II, and III are what you’ll generally hear about most, but we’re talking beauty here. So are you taking the right type for radiant skin?*
Collagen & healthy skin: Type I is the way to go*
Collagen has earned itself quite the reputation for supporting skin health, and that starts with its structure.* Collagen is essentially structured in the form of a rope — with three peptides (i.e. unique strands of amino acids) wrapped around each other to form a triple helix shape. The structure of this protein is what gives our skin its supple firmness and strength. Over time, our bodies make less collagen, and collagen production decreases because of factors like sun exposure or toxins. And weakened collagen fibers can lead to fine lines or wrinkles.
And when it comes to collagen products that best support healthy skin, type I is exactly what you want to look for.* Type I plays a major role in supporting our skin’s structure, and actually makes up 80-90% of our skin collagen. Luckily, California Gold Nutrition’s CollagenUP is a concentrated source of collagen (5 grams), which promotes not just healthy skin, but hair, nails, bones, and joints.* With added hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this collagen supplement supports skin hydration while providing antioxidants to promote skin resilience and repair.*
And why you’ll see type I paired with type III...
When shopping for collagen supplements, you’ll often run into type I collagen. But some supplements also include type III collagen, particularly those from bovine sources (cows). This is good news to our skin, as type III collagen plays an important role in the regulation and development of type I collagen fibers.* The Sôlumeve Collagen with Probiotics and Superfruits comes from grass-fed bovine collagen in a delicious powder-form (think: strawberry lemonade). Combined with probiotics and superfruits like acerola cherry and amla, it really is a go-to beauty elixir. But for an even more convenient source, try Collagen Type 1 & 3 by Lake Avenue Nutrition, which features both types (3 grams total) in the form of easy tablets.
Your simple beauty solutions
Collagen may be everywhere these days, but not all forms of collagen are made equally. When shopping for the right collagen supplement to support your healthy skin, start somewhere you can trust, like iHerb.* For healthy skin benefits, keep your eyes out for types I and III collagen.* You can even consider adding a topical collagen product to work with your collagen supplement too, like Azelique’s Serumdipity, an anti-aging collagen facial serum made from marine collagen.
Whether it’s a topical serum or supplement in powder or tablet form — iHerb provides the collagen products that fit into your unique lifestyle. Because above all, the best beauty routine is a simple one. It’s about finding your fundamentals, sticking to them, and getting back to doing what you love.