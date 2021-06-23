5 Best Skin Hydrators For Your Brightest, Dewiest Complexion Yet

Wednesday is National Hydration Day, and we’d be remiss not to carry the message over to skin care—we are beauty enthusiasts here, after all. As for as gulping down gallons, we won't tell you that drinking tons of water is the secret to bright, plump skin—we can sense the eye rolls already. However, there is something to be said about the claim: Drinking the daily recommended amount of water for your body can increase the dermal layer, which makes your skin more hydrated.

But of course, the road to hydrated skin is much more complex than refilling your water bottle or even eating water-dense foods. Sometimes it takes switching up your routine—whether you limit cleansers that strip your skin of moisture or add super-hydrating formulas into the mix.

If you’re curious about the latter, you’ll want to keep an eye out for these star ingredients. Below, find our favorite hydrators your skin will drink right up.