Let's say it together: You need to hydrate your skin! I'm going to assume you read that outloud enthusiastically, and move right along. But do you feel you are constantly looking for a moisturizer that actually gets the job done? Certainly there are a lot of us out there. Somehow, no matter what, we feel that by the end of the day our skin looks a bit dehydrated, stressed, and less than supple. Annoying, no?

If that sounds like you, you may consider polyglutamic acid (PGA). Before you are alarmed by the acid part, just know that this is an acid like hyaluronic, not the peel-your-face-off variety. And it’s a relatively new ingredient—read: not brand new to the market, but fresh enough that it’s still considered under-the-radar—that is considered to be one of the most effective humectants around.

Have we piqued your interest? Good, let’s read on for more.