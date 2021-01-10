“It’s important to really look at your beauty routine: Is it clean? Are the products that you’re putting on your skin and in your hair potentially harmful? Are your products adding to your overall health? During this time, more than ever, if part of your beauty routine is potentially irritating, or packed with ingredients that aren’t really adding to your wellbeing, you may want to re-evaluate them,” says Cochran Gathers. “For my skin and hair products, this also means focusing on ingredients that detox and help ward off stressors—antioxidant serums and products that contain ingredients that help fight inflammation, like vitamin C and niacinamide. It means using products with ingredients that I can recognize. It means avoiding irritants whenever I can.”

And, no, this doesn’t mean you need to toss your entire beauty routine and start from scratch—in fact, in the name of not being wasteful, we encourage you not to. But you can absolutely take inventory in your current lineup, noting which products are worth a repurchase, which ones no longer need to be in your regular rotation, and which items you’d still like to include, but should look for cleaner or more natural alternatives. Once you have taken stock, you’ll be better equipped next time you happen to find yourself scanning the Sephora or Credo websites.

And no one is going to be able to tell you what you shouldn’t prioritize and what you should: that requires you to think about your unique’s skin’s needs, what level of clean and natural you are comfortable with, and what sort of routine fits in your daily lifestyle. But what we are saying is you can’t take proactive steps towards building a better skin care regiment until you’re mindful of what should and shouldn’t be included.