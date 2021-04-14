Experts and users cite many reasons for why they include a collagen supplement in their routine. Perhaps, you too have heard some of the below, which have piqued your interest in the supplement—and maybe even brought you to this story.

See, the health claims made vary quite a bit because collagen is a protein naturally found in many areas of the body, including the skin, muscles, joints, and gut. (In fact, there are at least 28 kinds of collagen that we know of that exist in vertebrates, which includes us)—however, collagen types I-III are the most common.) We naturally produce collagen via our cell’s fibroblasts, but said product decreases overtime. For this reason, many people try and support their natural levels via collagen powders, pills, and elixirs.

Here are several of the science-backed benefits of collagen that you can expect.