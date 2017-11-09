Chronic inflammation will wreak havoc on your body, both inside and out. The good news is, you can reverse it, and it starts with what you eat. I’m a firm believer in giving my body the absolute best tools to work with, so I eat plenty of organic vegetables, quality proteins, and healthy fats. One of my top priorities is to prevent chronic inflammation, so my diet includes a daily dose of collagen.

Collagen may seem like an unlikely tool in the battle against inflammation, but it’s one of the best ways to keep your body from being in a constant inflammatory state. Collagen’s anti-inflammatory powers come from the role that it plays in our gut health. A healthy gut can reduce inflammation throughout the whole body. The ability of collagen to help restore balance to our digestive tract makes it a major player in the fight against inflammation.

Collagen is one of the most common proteins in the body. In fact, it makes up about a third of the body’s protein content. It’s one of the building blocks of the human body and can help to improve your health, both below and above the surface. It also plays an important role in maintaining skin elasticity, connective tissue flexibility, and even bone strength. Collagen contains glycine, an amino acid with proven anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects.

Sometimes I include the powdered version in a favorite recipe. The rest of the time, I will get it in my daily serving of bone broth. No matter how I choose to ingest it, I make sure to get a dose of collagen every single day. Here are a few of my favorite ways to ensure I’m getting the powerful and healing anti-inflammatory benefits that come from collagen: