If you want to start an anti-inflammatory diet, mbg's got you covered with plant-based recipes that you can tailor to your own dietary needs and preferences. Since it's more difficult to get adequate amounts of complete protein (which many research scientists are now saying is around 110 to 120 grams a day) on a plant-based diet, just be mindful of getting approximately 30-40 grams of protein in each meal when following this plan. These protein-packed foods can help.