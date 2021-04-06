In the middle of a busy day, grazing through your snack shelf may seem more efficient than preparing a proper meal. But if you're not eating something rich in protein or fiber for lunch, your grumbling stomach will lead you back to the kitchen in no time. Plus, lunch shouldn't have to fall to the wayside just because it's served at an inconvenient time.

One of the most versatile and satisfying plant-based proteins to incorporate into your lunch is chickpeas. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), just one cup of chickpeas contains 15 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber, which help to keep you fuller, longer. Adding them to soups, stews, curries, salads, and sandwiches can make any meal instantly more satiating.

Aside from keeping you full, research shows that eating nutrient-dense plant-based foods in place of meat may help to decrease heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. In other words, plant-centric lifestyles are great for overall health.

When I'm in a rush and need to whip together a speedy, yet filling lunch, I rely on this no-cook curried chickpea sandwich. It's packed with nutrients, flavor, and only takes 10 minutes to make, so snacking is not required.