Make This RD's No-Cook Curried Chickpea Sandwich For A Protein-Packed Meal
In the middle of a busy day, grazing through your snack shelf may seem more efficient than preparing a proper meal. But if you're not eating something rich in protein or fiber for lunch, your grumbling stomach will lead you back to the kitchen in no time. Plus, lunch shouldn't have to fall to the wayside just because it's served at an inconvenient time.
One of the most versatile and satisfying plant-based proteins to incorporate into your lunch is chickpeas. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), just one cup of chickpeas contains 15 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber, which help to keep you fuller, longer. Adding them to soups, stews, curries, salads, and sandwiches can make any meal instantly more satiating.
Aside from keeping you full, research shows that eating nutrient-dense plant-based foods in place of meat may help to decrease heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. In other words, plant-centric lifestyles are great for overall health.
When I'm in a rush and need to whip together a speedy, yet filling lunch, I rely on this no-cook curried chickpea sandwich. It's packed with nutrients, flavor, and only takes 10 minutes to make, so snacking is not required.
No-Cook Curried Chickpea Sandwich
Makes 4 servings
Tip: If you're using canned chickpeas, opt for unsalted or run them under cold water before eating. Rinsing canned foods removes excess salt and helps to reduce bean bloat.
Ingredients
- 19 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (or 2 ⅓ cup cooked chickpeas)
- ¼ cup mayonnaise, vegan mayonnaise, or avocado
- 1 teaspoon mustard
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅓ cup raisins or dried cranberries
- Veggies of choice (spinach, sweet peppers, cucumber, red onions, green onions, etc.)
- Bread of choice
Method
- Combine chickpeas, mayonnaise, mustard, curry powder, and black pepper.
- Mash together with a fork or potato masher.
- Stir in dried fruit.
- Toast bread and fill with chickpea filling and veggies.
The chickpea salad can be refrigerated for up to four days.
