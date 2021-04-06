mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Make This RD's No-Cook Curried Chickpea Sandwich For A Protein-Packed Meal

Make This RD's No-Cook Curried Chickpea Sandwich For A Protein-Packed Meal

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
Registered Dietitian By Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
Registered Dietitian
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE, is a board-certified Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and a healthy weight loss and mindset coach.
Couple Having Lunch at Home

Image by mapodile / iStock

April 6, 2021 — 20:08 PM

In the middle of a busy day, grazing through your snack shelf may seem more efficient than preparing a proper meal. But if you're not eating something rich in protein or fiber for lunch, your grumbling stomach will lead you back to the kitchen in no time. Plus, lunch shouldn't have to fall to the wayside just because it's served at an inconvenient time.

One of the most versatile and satisfying plant-based proteins to incorporate into your lunch is chickpeas. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), just one cup of chickpeas contains 15 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber, which help to keep you fuller, longer. Adding them to soups, stews, curries, salads, and sandwiches can make any meal instantly more satiating.

Aside from keeping you full, research shows that eating nutrient-dense plant-based foods in place of meat may help to decrease heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. In other words, plant-centric lifestyles are great for overall health.

When I'm in a rush and need to whip together a speedy, yet filling lunch, I rely on this no-cook curried chickpea sandwich. It's packed with nutrients, flavor, and only takes 10 minutes to make, so snacking is not required.

No-Cook Curried Chickpea Sandwich

Makes 4 servings

Tip: If you're using canned chickpeas, opt for unsalted or run them under cold water before eating. Rinsing canned foods removes excess salt and helps to reduce bean bloat.

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 19 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (or 2 ⅓ cup cooked chickpeas)
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise, vegan mayonnaise, or avocado
  • 1 teaspoon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ⅓ cup raisins or dried cranberries
  • Veggies of choice (spinach, sweet peppers, cucumber, red onions, green onions, etc.)
  • Bread of choice

Method

  1. Combine chickpeas, mayonnaise, mustard, curry powder, and black pepper.
  2. Mash together with a fork or potato masher.
  3. Stir in dried fruit.
  4. Toast bread and fill with chickpea filling and veggies.

The chickpea salad can be refrigerated for up to four days.

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE Registered Dietitian
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE., is a board-certified Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and a healthy weight loss and mindset coach. She earned a BSc in Food and...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Naturally Sweet & Salty Salad Is Perfect For The Start Of Springtime Eating

Eliza Sullivan
This Naturally Sweet & Salty Salad Is Perfect For The Start Of Springtime Eating
Functional Food

This Is The Personalized Nutrition Science You'll Be Hearing About Everywhere

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Is The Personalized Nutrition Science You'll Be Hearing About Everywhere
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

The Two-Finger Facial Massage Technique To Sculpt Your Jawline

Alexandra Engler
The Two-Finger Facial Massage Technique To Sculpt Your Jawline
Beauty

How To Get Rid Of Peeling Skin In 9 Foolproof Steps (Thank Us Later)

Jamie Schneider
How To Get Rid Of Peeling Skin In 9 Foolproof Steps (Thank Us Later)
Home

5 Things Your Houseplants Want You To Do Now That It's Spring

Sarah Regan
5 Things Your Houseplants Want You To Do Now That It's Spring
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

It's Probably Time To Exfoliate Your Feet: Here's How To Do It Right

Jamie Schneider
It's Probably Time To Exfoliate Your Feet: Here's How To Do It Right
Spirituality

Are You "Spiritually Gaslighting" Yourself? How To Tell & What To Do

Sarah Regan
Are You "Spiritually Gaslighting" Yourself? How To Tell & What To Do
Beauty

3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler
3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin
Love

7 Small Ways To Be A More Helpful Spouse, From Couples' Therapists

Abby Moore
7 Small Ways To Be A More Helpful Spouse, From Couples' Therapists
Home

The Spring Cleaning Mistake You're Most Likely To Make, According To Your Sign

Sarah Regan
The Spring Cleaning Mistake You're Most Likely To Make, According To Your Sign
Routines

7 Simple-Yet-Satisfying Yoga Poses You Can Do Without Leaving Your Chair

Juanina Kocher
7 Simple-Yet-Satisfying Yoga Poses You Can Do Without Leaving Your Chair
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/no-cook-curried-chickpea-sandwich

Your article and new folder have been saved!