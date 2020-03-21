You can probably find as many ways to cook beans as there are people who cook them. If you already cook beans, you likely have a preferred method, and I won’t try to talk you out of it. Many traditional recipes call for aromatic vegetables such as onions, often some meat, and perhaps a mix of spices. These recipes make delicious beans.

However, I want to suggest another approach to cooking beans, which I use, and which we detail in our Basic Beans (recipe below). In this method, we cook a pot of beans with only water and a little bit of salt.

We use this method for two reasons.