Contributing writers

David Castro Hussong and Jay Porter are co-authors of The Baja California Cookbook.

David was born into one of Ensenada’s oldest families and made his name cooking in New York (Eleven Madison Park and Blue Hill at Stone Barns) and San Francisco (Cala) before returning home to open his own restaurant, Fauna, at the Bruma resort and winery in the Valle de Guadalupe.

Jay Porter is a writer and restaurateur known for opening The Linkery and El Take It Easy in San Diego and The Half Orange in Oakland. Previously based in San Diego and Baja California, he now calls Oakland, California home.

