This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood
If you’re a fan of orange juice, listen up. We’re taking your favorite refreshing, vitamin C-packed beverage to the next level with the ultimate citrus smoothie. Prepare to fall in love with this orange-collagen crush: Packed with fruits, vegetables, and skin-supporting nutrients, this smoothie will become your newest morning staple. The gorgeous sunny hue alone is sure to brighten your mood; plus, it’s an easy way to switch up your daily breakfast routine and increase the diversity of foods you consume, which is another huge win.
Blenders at the ready—let’s get into it.
How to make the orange-collagen crush smoothie:
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen mango
- ½ cup frozen banana
- ½ cup frozen cauliflower
- 1 tablespoon turmeric powder
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 ½ cup orange juice
- Optional: 2 teaspoons orange zest
Method
- Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy!
What makes this a super smoothie?
If you did a double-take at the ingredient list above, you’re not alone. No, cauliflower is not a typical smoothie ingredient, given that it doesn’t have much flavor on its own. But this is precisely what makes it an easy addition to any smoothie recipe. Veggies like cauliflower, kale, and asparagus have high amounts of fiber, nutrients, and minerals. And why not level up your smoothie with all that goodness?
Don’t worry; your smoothie won’t taste like cauliflower. Rather, sweeter ingredients like orange and mango will easily mask the cauliflower flavor. As for any textural concerns—cauliflower blends down easily, and banana offers a creamy consistency to balance it all out.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
So we’ve taken care of vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. But wait, there’s more: Turmeric contains a bioactive compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties.* Then to round out the nutritious blend, we recommend adding mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ to support your skin, hair, nails, gut, and joints.* Not to mention, the mbg blend also contains turmeric and sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS) from broccoli, although this unique phytochemical is also naturally found in cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower. So you’re able to support detoxification, combat oxidative stress, and help protect the skin from photoaging even more.*
The takeaway.
With all of the healthful benefits listed above, it’s easy to call this blend a super smoothie. Not to mention, it tastes delicious and provides some yummy refreshment for those hot summer days. If this blend isn’t for you, we have a five-day guide to summertime smoothies with a variety of flavors, so you can rest assured you’ll find something you love.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*