If you’re a fan of orange juice, listen up. We’re taking your favorite refreshing, vitamin C-packed beverage to the next level with the ultimate citrus smoothie. Prepare to fall in love with this orange-collagen crush: Packed with fruits, vegetables, and skin-supporting nutrients, this smoothie will become your newest morning staple. The gorgeous sunny hue alone is sure to brighten your mood; plus, it’s an easy way to switch up your daily breakfast routine and increase the diversity of foods you consume, which is another huge win.

Blenders at the ready—let’s get into it.