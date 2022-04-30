 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
5 Days Of Smoothie Recipes For The Sunny Weather Ahead (Thank Us Later)

5 Days Of Smoothie Recipes For The Sunny Weather Ahead (Thank Us Later)

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
In A Smoothie Rut? Here Are 5 Delicious Blends For The Sunny Days Ahead

Image by J.R. PHOTOGRAPHY / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 30, 2022 — 10:31 AM

If you’re looking to shake up your smoothie pattern, you’ve come to the right place. Smoothies are a fabulous way to pack in a bunch of nutrients, but once you have your favorite formula down to a science, it’s easy to fall into a rut. That’s why we picked five completely different (but equally tasty!) smoothie recipes, so you can switch it up as warm weather approaches. 

When it comes to recipes like these, it’s all up to personal preference. Feel free to tweak the ingredient list as you see fit! These measurements are pretty general, so play around with them to find the perfect size and flavor for your concoction. Without further ado, here are five days of summer smoothie recipes: 

1. A classic berry smoothie 

Ingredients: 

  • ½ cup frozen blueberries
  • ½ cup frozen strawberries
  • ¼ cup frozen banana 
  • 1 cup apple juice 
  • ½ cup almond milk 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Chocolate nutty smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 2 frozen bananas 
  • 3 dates
  • 2 tablespoons nut butter of choice 
  • 1 scoop cacao powder 
  • 1 tbsp coconut butter 
  • A dash of cinnamon 
  • 1 ½ cup almond milk 

Pro tip: Place your dates in room temperature water to soak overnight to make blending easier.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Ginger & citrus smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups frozen strawberries 
  • ½ a peeled lemon 
  • 1 thumb of ginger 
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup 
  • A dash of cayenne 
  • 2 cups apple juice 

4. Green smoothie

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients:

Pro tip: blend your greens with your liquid before adding in frozen fruit to avoid leafy chunks.

5. Tropical smoothie

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup frozen mango 
  • ½ cup frozen pineapple chunks 
  • ½ frozen banana 
  • 1 tbsp coconut butter OR coconut flakes 
  • 2 cups orange juice 

How to elevate your smoothies even further. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(47)
beauty & gut collagen+

Now that you have five tasty smoothie recipes to try, it’s time to talk about enhancing your daily beverage to reap even more benefits. Our favorite addition? A scoop of collagen powder. Adding just one scoop of mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ to your smoothies can have so many benefits on the body, some of which include promoting the skin’s natural elastin production, supporting skin hydration, encouraging healthy nail growth, and nurturing joint health.*  

Not to mention, the powder comes with an unflavored option, so it won’t interrupt the flavor profile in your blend. That said, feel free to chuck it into each of these five recipes; many of the ingredients you’re using are great for the skin and gut anyway, so why not add some extra support?*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

There’s nothing worse than facing a cooking rut, smoothies very much included. Now, you have five unique smoothie recipes that are packed with antioxidants and plant-based goodness. As always, feel free to alter these recipes to fit your needs and preferences. And don't forget: Adding a scoop of collagen is an easy way to boost the benefits of your daily blend. If you want to learn even more about collagen benefits, you can check out our full guide here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(47)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(47)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

You'd Be Shocked This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
You'd Be Shocked This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient
Recipes

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are My Favorite Brain-Supporting Sauces

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are My Favorite Brain-Supporting Sauces
Spirituality

Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely

Sarah Regan
Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely
Integrative Health

What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)

Emma Loewe
What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)
Integrative Health

If Your Gut Health Is Suboptimal, You Could Be Lacking This Vitamin

Josey Murray
If Your Gut Health Is Suboptimal, You Could Be Lacking This Vitamin
Love

The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble

Sarah Regan
The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Not Using These Two Vitamins Together? You May Be Missing Out On Benefits

Jamie Schneider
Not Using These Two Vitamins Together? You May Be Missing Out On Benefits
Integrative Health

Need A Boost Of Brain Power? This Supplement Optimizes Cognitive Function*

Josey Murray
Need A Boost Of Brain Power? This Supplement Optimizes Cognitive Function*
Beauty

After Testing This Dry Body Oil, My Skin Has Never Felt Softer

Jamie Schneider
After Testing This Dry Body Oil, My Skin Has Never Felt Softer
Home

The 8 Best Silk PJ Sets For Your Coziest Sleep Ever (& We Mean Ever)

Julia Guerra
The 8 Best Silk PJ Sets For Your Coziest Sleep Ever (& We Mean Ever)
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Supplement Does Wonders For Heart Health & Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
This Little-Known Supplement Does Wonders For Heart Health & Function*
Beauty

The 11 Best Natural Body Washes On The Market For Each Skin Concern

Hannah Frye
The 11 Best Natural Body Washes On The Market For Each Skin Concern
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-days-of-delicious-smoothie-recipes
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!