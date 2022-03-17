 Skip to content

Start Your St. Patrick's Day Right With This Blood-Sugar-Balancing Green Smoothie

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
In Honor of St. Patty's day, start your morning with this healthy alternative to a shamrock shake. This naturally sweet treat is perfect for breakfast because it's filled with healthy fats, protein, veggies, and fiber. It'll keep you full for hours, while also helping you maintain healthy blood sugar levels.*

With one scoop of mindbodygreen's beauty and gut collagen+, you're not only getting 16 grams of protein, but you're also benefiting from the added hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and sulforaphane glucosinolate. The combination of bioactives, micronutrients, and antioxidants deliver ultimate inside-out support for glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut.* What better way to start your morning than with this delicious, nourishing, and festively green smoothie?

Shamrock smoothie recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup milk of your choice 
  • 1 scoop of mbg beauty and gut collagen+
  • 1/2 avocado
  • 1 hand full of fresh mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh or frozen spinach
  • 1 to 2 pitted dates
  • 1/2 bananas (optional) if wanting something sweetener
  • Handful of organic cacao nibs

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Garnish with your choice of toppings—cacao is the best!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
