Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but it's not always the easiest to nail. When you're rushing to get out the door, or starving from an early morning workout, putting together a balanced meal can be a hassle. Luckily, registered dietitian, Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, author of Eating From Our Roots, 80+ Healthy Home-Cooked Favorite FromCultures Around The World, created a fiber-packed, grab-and-go baked good that will make breakfast something to look forward to. Her zucchini bread recipe is perfectly moist, just the right amount of sweet, and filled with antioxidants.

The zucchini shreds allow the loaf to maintain its moisture throughout the baking process. Plus, the vegetable is rich in antioxidants, like beta-carotene (vitamin A) and vitamin C. It's also hydrating and relatively high in fiber, both of which help support digestion and a healthy gut, among other benefits. Plus, we found an easy way to sneak in extra veggies (and their associated nutrients).