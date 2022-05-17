This No-Bake Chocolate Fudge Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient
When warmer weather rolls around, the mere thought of turning on the oven makes me want to take a nap inside my fridge. As a result, I typically lean on simple, fresh meals to satisfy my hunger and keep me cool—think smoothies, salads, and no-bake desserts.
Enter, this simple, four-ingredient chocolate fudge, bound to be your sweet savior. It's decadent, rich, and oh-so-easy to whip up, yet it's packed with a whole lot of healthy nutrients. Dates provide natural sweetness, the almond butter adds in healthy fats and protein, but the key part of the foursome is mbg's beauty & gut collagen+—so you can support glowing skin with every bite.*
Collagen supplements have been shown to promote skin elasticity and hydration, and the hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E in mbg's formula help enhance those benefits twofold.* And in terms of taste, the flavor is unparalleled: Made with organic cocoa powder and organic monk fruit, the formula yields a premium, chocolaty treat with no added sugar.
This luxurious freezer fudge is wildly good for you—and it takes less than 10 minutes to make.*
4-Ingredient No-Bake Chocolate Fudge
Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup dates, pitted (usually around 6 dates)
- ¼ cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)
- 1 scoop chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- ¼ cup almond butter
- ¼ cup extra cocoa powder
Method:
- Place your dates and almond milk in a saucepan on low-medium heat. Stir frequently until the dates soften into a paste (you may have to smash them a little with the back of the spoon once they soften). Be vigilant as you stir, lowering the heat if necessary—you don't want it to burn. After around five minutes of stirring, it should form that paste-like consistency.
- Take the saucepan off the heat, then add in your chocolate collagen powder, cocoa power, and almond butter. Stir the mixture until all the ingredients are incorporated; there should be no clumps, but the consistency should still be pretty thick.
- Pour the mixture into a baking dish (mine was a small square casserole tray, but any dish will do—just know the thickness of your fudge may vary depending on the size of your tray).
- Cover and set in the freezer for at least four hours, preferably overnight.
- Slice, eat, and enjoy!
A final note: You can always double (or triple) the recipe to make more servings. Trust me; after taking one bite of the chocolaty goodness, you'll want to.
