 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
This No-Bake Chocolate Fudge Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient

This No-Bake Chocolate Fudge Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This No-Bake Chocolate Fudge Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

May 17, 2022 — 16:31 PM

When warmer weather rolls around, the mere thought of turning on the oven makes me want to take a nap inside my fridge. As a result, I typically lean on simple, fresh meals to satisfy my hunger and keep me cool—think smoothies, salads, and no-bake desserts.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
beauty & gut collagen+

Enter, this simple, four-ingredient chocolate fudge, bound to be your sweet savior. It's decadent, rich, and oh-so-easy to whip up, yet it's packed with a whole lot of healthy nutrients. Dates provide natural sweetness, the almond butter adds in healthy fats and protein, but the key part of the foursome is mbg's beauty & gut collagen+—so you can support glowing skin with every bite.*

Collagen supplements have been shown to promote skin elasticity and hydration, and the hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E in mbg's formula help enhance those benefits twofold.* And in terms of taste, the flavor is unparalleled: Made with organic cocoa powder and organic monk fruit, the formula yields a premium, chocolaty treat with no added sugar.

This luxurious freezer fudge is wildly good for you—and it takes less than 10 minutes to make.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4-Ingredient No-Bake Chocolate Fudge 

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Place your dates and almond milk in a saucepan on low-medium heat. Stir frequently until the dates soften into a paste (you may have to smash them a little with the back of the spoon once they soften). Be vigilant as you stir, lowering the heat if necessary—you don't want it to burn. After around five minutes of stirring, it should form that paste-like consistency. 
  2. Take the saucepan off the heat, then add in your chocolate collagen powder, cocoa power, and almond butter. Stir the mixture until all the ingredients are incorporated; there should be no clumps, but the consistency should still be pretty thick. 
  3. Pour the mixture into a baking dish (mine was a small square casserole tray, but any dish will do—just know the thickness of your fudge may vary depending on the size of your tray). 
  4. Cover and set in the freezer for at least four hours, preferably overnight. 
  5. Slice, eat, and enjoy!

A final note: You can always double (or triple) the recipe to make more servings. Trust me; after taking one bite of the chocolaty goodness, you'll want to. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*
Functional Food

Achieve A Calm, Focused State With These Monk-Approved Phytonutrients

Morgan Chamberlain
Achieve A Calm, Focused State With These Monk-Approved Phytonutrients
Friendships

How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts
Spirituality

This Is The Week To Release Old Patterns Holding You Back: Here's How

Natasha Levinger
This Is The Week To Release Old Patterns Holding You Back: Here's How
Integrative Health

I'm A Performance Medicine Doctor: How To Make The Most Of Your Wearable Data

Myles Spar, M.D., MPH
I'm A Performance Medicine Doctor: How To Make The Most Of Your Wearable Data
Beauty

13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other

Jamie Schneider
13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

"Citrus Nails" & 6 Other Polish Trends You’ll Be Seeing All Summer Long

Jamie Schneider
"Citrus Nails" & 6 Other Polish Trends You’ll Be Seeing All Summer Long
Home

Stop Counting Macros: These Keto Meal Delivery Services Will Do It For You

Braelyn Wood
Stop Counting Macros: These Keto Meal Delivery Services Will Do It For You
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: 2 Constipation Causes I See All The Time + Go-To Fixes

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
I'm A Gastroenterologist: 2 Constipation Causes I See All The Time + Go-To Fixes
Beauty

These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer

Hannah Frye
These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer
Spirituality

A Powerful Energy Portal Opens This Summer: 5 Ways To Prepare

Sarah Regan
A Powerful Energy Portal Opens This Summer: 5 Ways To Prepare
Beauty

The Beauty Myth A Skin Care Expert Wants You To Stop Believing ASAP

Alexandra Engler
The Beauty Myth A Skin Care Expert Wants You To Stop Believing ASAP
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/no-bake-4-ingredient-chocolate-collagen-fudge-recipe
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!