An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient
An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen.
Butternut Squash Soup

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

November 25, 2021 — 10:27 AM

To help stay cozy throughout these colder months, we're all for turning to foods like the ever-so-soothing butternut squash soup.

With this version, developed by registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, you can get all the comfort without compromising your health. Her six-ingredient soup combines seasonal squash with fiber-rich parsnips, anti-inflammatory garlic, and a discreet powerhouse ingredient: mindbodygreen organic veggies+ greens powder. "The barely sweet flavor of the supplement works really nicely with butternut squash and blends perfectly into soup," Cording tells mbg. 

Health benefits of the soup.

Butternut squash is a good source of fiber, as well as antioxidants, like vitamins A, C, and beta-carotene. The latter gives squash its vibrant orange color and makes your skin glow, Cording explains. 

"The organic veggies+ provides nutritious sea veggies and dark leafy greens, plus prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes, along with turmeric," she says. "It's a convenient way to sneak extra nutrients into the day to support overall well-being."*

The soup is delicious as a side, next to a fall salad, protein source, or grilled cheese sandwich (double the cozy). To make it more of a meal, she recommends topping it with roasted chickpeas for extra protein and fiber. "This is also great with the addition of collagen or pea protein powder, for extra protein," Cording suggests. "Or, you could make it with bone broth to up the protein content." 

Butternut Squash & Parsnip Soup With Extra Veggies

Ingredients

  • 1 small butternut squash 
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided 
  • 2 to 3 parsnips, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks
  • 3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons mbg organic veggies+ 
  • 2 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth 
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Canned butternut squash or pumpkin purée are also good substitutes if you can't find fresh squash or crave this recipe during a different season. 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. 
  2. Poke the squash with a fork in a few spots and place it on a baking sheet. Roast for about 40 minutes to an hour, or until squash is soft to the touch. Set aside. 
  3. While the squash is cooking, toss the parsnip chunks with half a tablespoon of olive oil and spread on another baking sheet. Roast about 20 to 30 minutes, or until parsnips are soft and beginning to caramelize. Shake the baking sheet a few times to prevent sticking. 
  4. Once the squash is cool enough to handle, cut open, remove the seeds, and then scoop the flesh into a blender. 
  5. Add the roasted parsnips to the blender. 
  6. Heat the remaining oil in a small saucepan, and add the minced garlic. Saute about 1 minute or until fragrant, and remove from heat. 
  7. Add the cooked garlic to the blender. 
  8. Add broth, starting with just 1 cup, and blend until smooth, pausing a few times to add more liquid as desired and scrape down the sides.
