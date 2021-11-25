An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient

To help stay cozy throughout these colder months, we're all for turning to foods like the ever-so-soothing butternut squash soup.

With this version, developed by registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, you can get all the comfort without compromising your health. Her six-ingredient soup combines seasonal squash with fiber-rich parsnips, anti-inflammatory garlic, and a discreet powerhouse ingredient: mindbodygreen organic veggies+ greens powder. "The barely sweet flavor of the supplement works really nicely with butternut squash and blends perfectly into soup," Cording tells mbg.