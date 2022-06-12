This Lemon Lentil Salad Is Soothing To The Gut & Bursting With Nutrients

Lentils are the base ingredient of this dish, providing a great source of plant-based protein while offering fiber and potassium, as well. As for veggies, zucchini season is in full swing, and this vibrant green veggie offers a healthy dose of vitamin A and ample antioxidants. Not to mention, the blood sugar-regulating benefits of carrots, and magnesium from yellow squash (a big win!)

"I can’t decide if this is a summer salad or a fall/winter salad. The sweet potatoes and carrots feel like cooler weather foods, but then the zucchini, yellow squash, and lemon are such classic summertime favorites," notes Bulsiewicz. "I guess it’s just versatile for all seasons. What do you think?"