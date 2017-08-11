It was then and there that I realized something had to change. No longer was this simply a stomachache; it was now detrimentally affecting my health.

I researched numerous gastroenterologists in NYC, found one that seemed promising, and booked my new patient visit. After consultations, tests, and an upper endoscopy, my doctor told me that, fortunately, I did not have any severe life-threatening medical issues but, instead, had IBS. While this at first seemed promising and a hallelujah moment of finally finding out what was going on, she informed me that there is no cure for IBS. We discussed my options going forward and, as someone who would rather take the homeopathic route over pumping my system with drugs, we decided that I would start the low FODMAP diet, eliminating Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols, which are all complex names for the collection of molecules that are found in food. These sugars include fructose, lactose, sugar polyols (sorbitol and mannitol), fructans, and legumes. In nonscientific terms, while following this diet, you will eliminate a large list of foods that include gluten, dairy, legumes, sugars, and even some specific fruits and vegetables.