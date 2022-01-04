Ben-Ishay's recipe also includes a homemade vegan green goddess dressing, packed with flavor from shallot, garlic, more chives, and nutritional yeast—plus nutrients and a bright green hue from fresh spinach. And while we love this mix of flavorful and nutrient-packed ingredients, after seeing this recipe take off, we couldn't help but consider swapping in our fave five-ingredient green goddess dressing.

Slightly simpler than the dressing mentioned above, mbg Collective member and registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN created this nutritious green goddess recipe just for us. "This recipe is a good blank slate for when you're short on ingredients but want something satisfying," she said. "It's bright and balanced as is, but it can also be easily customized to complement other flavors."